Williams boss James Vowles has backed team loanee Franco Colapinto to thrive amid the chaos of the turbulent Alpine team.

Colapinto has replaced Jack Doohan on a rotational deal lasting at least five races.

Williams allowed Colapinto to join its rivals as a reserve driver in January with the understanding the Argentine would get race experience in 2025.

His arrival coincided with the shock departure of team boss Oliver Oakes last week, with Flavio Briatore stepping in to fill that role.

Asked if he was concerned Colapinto might struggle in the Alpine environment, Vowles told select reporters at the team's Grobe base on Tuesday: "I think there are two different things. Is it in a turbulent time? Yes, no doubt about it. Will they be supportive to Pierre [Gasly] and Franco?

Franco Colapinto has replaced Jack Doohan at Alpine. Bryn Lennon - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images

"Yes, I think they will as well because they're still the elite athletes that are driving for them in order to score the most points you can. So what normally happens even in a turbulent time is you still support your drivers.

"Actually think the learning is invaluable, whether it's in that team or elsewhere. A, it's time on track, B, it's time and difficult environment and if you come out of it you'll only be stronger as a result and Franco strong.

"So I think it's still the right place for him to be at this stage."

Colapinto rose to prominence as Logan Sargeant's replacement last year with a number of strong performances.

Vowles has backed him to do a similar thing in his new environment.

"There's a reason why we were really happy to do a transaction with Alpine because I really did think it's his best chance of being in a racing seat either in 25 or we thought more specifically 26. So that's No. 1. And I'm proud he was part of our academy and that we have a responsibility towards why he's now on the grid today," Vowles added.

"What you saw with us is he got up to speed very quickly. I know he's immensely quick, so I think irrespective of whatever deadline they've sent, they've set he'll do a good job in that period of time."