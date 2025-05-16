Open Extended Reactions

Argentine Franco Colapinto said he would be starting from scratch after replacing Australian Jack Doohan at Renault-owned Alpine from this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit.

Colapinto, 21, still counts as a rookie despite racing nine times for Williams at the end of last season after replacing American Logan Sargeant.

"Everything is new again. We start from zero," he told reporters on Thursday. "Of course, it's never nice circumstances when it happens like this, when you step in another driver's seat, but you never really choose the moment you do it in Formula 1. I just take it, try to do my best and try to maximise it for the job."

Colapinto scored five points for Williams and triggered a wave of enthusiasm in Argentina after becoming his country's first driver on the grid in 23 years.

His return doubles the South American presence, with Sauber's Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto the sole representative for the first six races.

Franco Colapinto steps in for Jack Doohan for six races from this weekend. Kym Illman/Getty Images

Colapinto said he felt a bit 'rusty' and that five races, the number he has so far been told he has before further assessment by the team, would not be enough to get fully up to speed in an unfamiliar car.

He has been busy in the simulator and drove an older Alpine F1 car last week at the Dutch Grand Prix circuit at Zandvoort.

The Argentine made his debut with Williams at Monza last year and was delighted his comeback was at Imola, another Italian circuit with good memories from junior series.

"I'm much more relaxed. I've had the experience of racing, I've had the experience of being in a race weekend with a different team," he said of the difference between his Williams debut and now.

"I still have that feeling - I've been racing in December, so it's not that far away.

"It doesn't feel the same as Monza. Monza was massive excitement, everything was new, it was the first time I was going to be part of a Formula 1 grid. Here it feels a bit different.

"It's still my dream come true, so the feelings are the same, but now I want to work with the team. It's not only about the dream of becoming an F1 driver, it's about working towards the team's goals."