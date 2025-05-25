McLaren's Lando Norris and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc react to their P1 and P2 finishes at the Monaco Grand Prix. (1:10)

MONACO - A rules tweak for the Monaco Grand Prix teased drama and chaos but ultimately left Formula 1's drivers bored, angry or frustrated, with Carlos Sainz saying the new format was too easy for teams to "manipulate."

Monaco's race was loaded with jeopardy in the early stages with a mandatory two-stop minimum imposed on every driver, in a bid to spice up the spectacle.

But the final product was little different to previous years, with little overtaking and a finishing order largely in line with the qualifying result from Saturday.

Williams' Sainz, who finished 10th, said: "I think, ultimately, the sport should look at a way where manipulating a race outcome with the pace shouldn't be allowed, when it's as obvious as it was today."

Asked on Sunday evening if F1 should persist, seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton said: "Definitely. They need to keep on trying with this one. [But] it felt very similar to the previous time."

Many in the paddock suggested F1 can tighten up loopholes in the two-stop format going forward.

Coming into the weekend, teams had identified the possibility of using their two drivers to work together to secure points.

Red Bull sister team Racing Bulls did so most effectively, with Liam Lawson dramatically backing up the field in order early to effectively give teammate Isack Hadjar two free pit-stops due to the clear track left between them.