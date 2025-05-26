Open Extended Reactions

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes the only way to bring about better racing at Monaco is to change the layout of the circuit.

Formula 1 experimented with two mandatory pits stops at this year's running of the long-standing event, but despite some strategic variation during the race it was largely criticized by fans and drivers.

After Sunday's race, Horner said the core issue is that the tight circuit does not permit overtaking with modern cars and only a change to the layout would fix the problem.

"I think the only way to really encouraging any form of overtaking is trying to create a bit more of a braking area, either on the exit of the tunnel or turn one if there was any way of creating a longer braking zone somewhere, we should really investigate it," Horner said.

"The cars are so big now that you just don't have a chance to get alongside."

The Monaco circuit has been criticized for its lack of space to overtake. Alessio Morgese/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Although the circuit traces the same route around the principality as the first Monaco Grand Prix in 1929, there have been eight major variations in the track's layout during the event's history.

Most of the changes have been made for safety reasons and have often been facilitated by Monaco reclaiming land from the sea around the harbour section of the circuit.

Horner believes further changes should be investigated with the aim of creating more overtaking opportunities.

"I think everything has to move with the times ultimately, it's an iconic and historic circuit but, you know, if you look at how Monaco has changed, how much land they've reclaimed into the sea into the 72 appearances here, I don't think you'd need to do too much," he added.

"There just needs to be one area where you can have an overtake, and everybody knows that coming here, the race was pretty much done yesterday, and we've introduced another dynamic with the pit stop which ultimately for the top 10 other than the retirement nobody really changed position."

New regulations next year will see F1 cars become narrower and shorter, potentially helping drivers run wheel-to-wheel at Monaco, but Horner doubts that change alone will be enough to make a significant difference.

"Maybe [if they were] go-karts!" he joked. "I think these cars are just too big for this circuit, you can barely get them side by side, that's Monaco, we know that, we all want to be here, we're here because it is Monaco and the prestige and the cache that goes with that, but everything has to move with the times at one point.

"The marshals are fantastic here, they put on a great event, it would just be really cool to have at least one area where there was a chance of an overtake, as even in Formula 2 and the support races it's very similar."