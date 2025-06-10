Laurence Edmondson explains the changes to the 2026 Formula 1 schedule. (2:15)

The FIA has granted a Formula 1 superlicence to Red Bull junior driver Arvid Lindblad before his 18th birthday, following a request from the team.

Lindblad will turn 18 -- the age normally required to hold a superlicence -- on Aug. 8, but already has the sufficient points from success in junior formula to qualify.

Following a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council in Macau, the FIA confirmed it had received a request to grant Lindblad a superlicence prior to his 18th birthday.

"After considering the information presented in support of this request, the World Council found that the driver has recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition and therefore approved the request," a statement said.

Lindblad is third in the Formula 2 championship after taking his first feature race victory of the season at the last round in Spain.

The British driver is being lined up to take part in free practice sessions ahead of the August break, but will now also qualify as a reserve driver for Red Bull and its junior team Racing Bulls.

The latter may prove significant for the two Red Bull-owned teams as reigning champion Max Verstappen is one penalty point away from having his superlicence suspended for a single race.

Although the application for Lindblad's superlicence was submitted before Verstappen received three penalty points at the last round in Spain, he would present an alternative to current reserve Ayuma Iwasa, who is currently racing in Japan's Super Formula.

Lindblad is seen as a rising star in Red Bull's junior programme and will be a prime candidate for a driver with Racing Bulls in 2026.

Red Bull currently has four drivers under contract in F1, with Verstappen partnered by Yuki Tsunoda at the senior team and Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson driving for the junior team.