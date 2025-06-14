Take a look at the best stats to come out of qualifying in Canada, as George Russell bags his sixth career pole position. (1:06)

Isack Hadjar has been handed a three-place grid penalty for impeding Williams driver Carlos Sainz during qualifying at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Sainz said his entire weekend was "destroyed" after he was knocked out in Q1 as a result of the incident.

"I don't care if I was fast," Sainz told reporters on Saturday evening. "If in Q1 you arrive and there's a guy in the middle of the road that completely blows your qualifying away and that means that your weekend is destroyed.

"I'm in P17 when I should be fighting for Q3 and top eight today, so I'm extremely disappointed."

Canadian Grand Prix qualifying: Top 10 Russell beat rival Verstappen to pole in Montreal for the second time in a row... Driver Team Time 1. George Russell Mercedes 1:10.899 2. Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.160 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.221 4. Andrea Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.492 5. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.627 6. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.687 7. Lando Norris McLaren +0.726 8. Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.783 9. Alex Albon Williams +1.008 10. Franco Colapinto Alpine *promoted

Hadjar qualified ninth, and has dropped to 12th with the penalty applied.

Stewards ruled that: "Car 6 was on an in-lap and was caught by Car 55, on a push lap, at the entry to Turn 6. Although Car 6 attempted to move off the racing line to leave space for Car 55, the move was too late. The driver of Car 6 agreed that Car 55 was impeded. He explained that he had earlier been told by his team that Car 55 was approaching on a push lap but the team then told him that Car 55 had abandoned the lap.

"He said that although he saw Car 55 in his mirrors, he relied upon what he had been told by his team and when he realised the information was wrong he did his best to move out of the way.

"The standard penalty for this infringement during qualifying in the Penalty Guidelines is a three-grid position penalty regardless of whether the incident was the fault of the driver or the team."

Hadjar defended himself afterwards, saying he had not been made aware Sainz was on a timed lap behind him.

He said: "I never impede anyone, not even in practice.

"I got told Carlos had aborted his lap, and in fact he was still pushing. So, complete miscommunication from what I got told. It's a shame, it ruins his qualifying and probably a bit mine."

Yuki Tsunoda was also handed a grid penalty, of 10-places, after he overtook Oscar Piastri under the red flag during Friday's second practice session.