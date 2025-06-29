Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton speak after qualifying for the Austrian Grand Prix. (0:40)

The Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring will stay on the calendar through to 2041 after a contract extension that equals Miami as the longest in Formula 1.

The existing deal, last extended two years ago, ran to 2030.

The circuit in Spielberg is owned by the Austrian energy drinks company that owns Red Bull Racing, and has four times world champion Max Verstappen as their star driver, and Italy-based Racing Bulls.

Miami agreed a 10-year extension to 2041 last month.

Bahrain has a deal to 2036, Melbourne to 2035, and Saudi Arabia and Qatar to at least 2032.

"Austria has long been an incredibly special race for Formula One so it's fantastic we have secured the long-term future of a Grand Prix so deeply rooted in the sport's history," F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali said.

Verstappen has won a record five times in Spielberg, a 4.3km circuit known for its picturesque backdrop and undulating layout.

The late Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz, whose son Mark is now at the helm, invested heavily in renovating the circuit.

"I am delighted that Formula One will remain at the Red Bull Ring for many years to come. I am proud to continue my father's legacy," he said.