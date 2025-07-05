Max Verstappen claimed his third qualifying pole of the season at the British Grand Prix. (1:41)

SILVERSTONE, England -- Max Verstappen snatched pole position at the British Grand Prix from the two McLarens of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris with a remarkable lap at the end of Saturday's qualifying session.

The reigning champion beat Piastri's McLaren to the fastest time by 0.109 seconds, with Norris third fastest and 0.118 seconds off Verstappen's lap.

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton had looked in contention for pole position up until the final sector of his final Q3 lap when he dropped time to his rivals, leaving him fifth on the grid behind his former teammate George Russell in fourth.

Verstappen's fourth pole position of the season marks a quick turnaround from the disappointment of last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, where he qualified seventh and was taken out of the race on the opening lap.

The result in Austria dealt a critical blow to his title defence -- with the Red Bull driver currently 61 points off championship leader Piastri in the standings -- but his performance at Silverstone underlined his unwavering ability to make the difference over a single lap.

"It was tricky out there with the wind," Verstappen said after the session. "It was shifting around a bit. These cars are extremely sensitive to it.

"That final lap was good enough. This is a proper track when you have to go flat out. You have to be really committed and it's really enjoyable. We are quite quick on the straight.

"I'm happy with qualifying. It's a big boost for the team as well and I'm excited to go racing tomorrow."

Max Verstappen starts on pole for the third time at the British Grand Prix, and is tied with Sebastian Vettel for 44 poles at Red Bull. Clive Mason/Getty Images

Piastri was just 0.009 seconds faster than teammate Norris, who remains his closest rival in the championship standings -- just 15 points adrift.

Piastri said he was happy with his first lap, a 1:24.995. "The first lap was mega, to be honest.

"I was trying to think how I could go quicker and I didn't."

Norris had looked like the faster of the two McLaren drivers in Friday practice, but appeared to lose his edge on Saturday in cooler and windier conditions.

Norris said third was still a good day: "A good qualifying. I'm not going to be unhappy with third, though I'd love to be on top here at Silverstone. Max did a good job. Not quick enough today for us, but it's going to be fun. Qualifying here is fast and enjoyable."

Hamilton's promise during Friday practice also failed to turn into a challenge for pole, although he was only 0.203 seconds off Verstappen's pole position time on his final run in Q3. He will start ahead of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc on the grid for the third time in four races after Leclerc could only manage sixth on the grid -- 0.026 seconds off Hamilton.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli was seventh fastest for Mercedes ahead of Haas driver Oliver Bearman, who qualified eighth but will start 18th after receiving a 10-place penalty for crashing under a red flag in final practice.

Alpine's Argentinian driver Franco Colapinto spins out into the gravel during qualifying, red-flagging the session in Q1. ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images

Bearman's penalty will promote Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso to eighth place on the grid and Alpine's Pierre Gasly from tenth to ninth.

Carlos Sainz qualified 11th for Williams and will move up to 10th ahead of Yuki Tsunoda, who could only manage the 12th fastest time in the second Red Bull with a Q2 time 0.510 seconds off Verstappen's lap time in the same session. Tsunoda will start 11th in a midfield battle including Racing Bull's Isack Hadjar in 12th, Williams driver Alex Albon in 13th and the Haas of Esteban Ocon in 14th.

The second Racing Bull of Liam Lawson missed out on a place in Q2 by 0.112 seconds and will start 15th on the grid ahead of Gabriel Bortoleto in 16th place for Sauber and Lance Stroll in 17th for Aston Martin. Bearman will slot into 18th on the grid with his penalty applied ahead of the second Sauber of Nico Hülkenberg in 19th.

Franco Colapinto spun out of Q1 at Club corner as he aimed to improve on his initial lap time, leaving him last on the grid at a time when his position at Alpine continues to look precarious.

The Argentine was drafted into the team's line-up to replace Jack Doohan after five races but, now in his sixth grand prix weekend, has struggled to impress.