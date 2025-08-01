Open Extended Reactions

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Fernando Alonso will return to the cockpit of his Aston Martin for the second practice session of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix after opting out of first practice with a back injury.

The 44-year-old has been managing a muscular injury in his back since last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix and his participation at the Hungarian Grand Prix was thrown into doubt on Friday when he withdrew from FP1 and was replaced by reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

However, ahead of the second practice session, Aston Martin released a statement confirming Alonso would return to the cockpit.

"Fernando Alonso will be back in the AMR25 for FP2 this afternoon," the statement said.

"He chose to sit out the opening practice session to limit his time in the car as he manages a muscular injury in his back.

"Having undergone further treatment this morning and medically cleared by the FIA, Fernando will be back in the AMR25 alongside Lance Stroll.

"Felipe Drugovich delivered a busy FP1 programme with Lance earlier today, collecting important data as the team continues to evaluate recent car updates."

Drugovich finished first practice 16th fastest with teammate Stroll in 10th.

Alonso is currently 15th in the drivers' standings with 16 points so far this season.