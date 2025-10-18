Before his Sprint victory in Austin, Max spoke with ESPN on his debut win in GT3 and about his passion racing outside of F1 🏎️ (1:04)

AUSTIN, Texas - The Circuit of the Americas (COTA) will continue to host the U.S. Grand Prix until at least 2034, Formula 1 announced ahead of Sunday's race.

Austin's race, held on a circuit south-east of the city, joined the F1 schedule in 2012 as the standalone U.S. event and has been credited for establishing a foothold in the country when interest in the sport was low.

With the sport booming it is now one of three -- F1 has added the Miami Grand Prix and Las Vegas Grand Prix this decade -- but remains one of the most popular among drivers and fans alike. The event welcomed over 430,000 spectators across last year's three-day event.

COTA's existing deal ran until 2026, so the extension ends any uncertainty over its future. The deal was announced the morning of this year's race, where reigning champion Max Verstappen starts on pole ahead of Lando Norris.

The extension comes the same weekend COTA announced a new raft of planned developments, including a new hotel complex on the top of the Turn 1 hill, which will double up as a spot for paying guests to watch the race.