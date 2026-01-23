Dan Fallows, ex-Red Bull, joins Racing Bulls after Aston Martin exit

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad help reveal Via Cash App Racing Bulls new livery design for the 2026 season. (0:55)

Former Aston Martin and Red Bull engineer Dan Fallows will join Racing Bulls as its new technical director in April this year.

Fallows worked closely with Adrian Newey at Red Bull between 2006 and 2021 before leaving for Aston Martin where he started work as its technical director in April 2022.

He was partly credited for the team's quick turnaround between the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but a slump in results in 2024 saw his removal from the position in November that year.

His position at the head of Aston Martin's technical team was replaced by the arrival of Newey as a shareholder as well as former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile.

After a brief stint Aston Martin Performance Technologies, he left the company entirely and on Friday was announced in his new role at Red Bull's junior team reporting to chief technical officer Tim Goss.

Dan Fallows only lasted three years at Aston Martin. Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Racing Bull's former technical director Jody Egginton left the team in April, 2025 to become engineering director at Red Bull Advanced Technologies.

"I'm very pleased to be joining VCARB at an exciting time for the team," Fallows said. "There is a clear vision and strong technical ambition, and I'm looking forward to working closely with Tim and the wider engineering group to help drive performance and continue building the team for the future."

Team principal Alan Permane added: "Dan has a wealth of experience, and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively. We're delighted to welcome him to VCARB."

Racing Bulls' 2026 car hit the track for the first time this week during a demonstration run and a filming day at the Imola circuit near its base in northern Italy.