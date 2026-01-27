Hadjar crashes new Red Bull car on day 2 of testing - sources

Nate Saunders lifts the lid on everything you need to know about Formula One's first test of the new 2026 regulations in Barcelona. (7:55)

Isack Hadjar crashed Red Bull's new Formula 1 car on the second day of the private preseason test in Barcelona, sources have confirmed to ESPN.

Sources have told ESPN Hadjar's crash occured late in the session in drizzling rain, when the French driver spun off at the final corner and hit the barriers side-on.

He had just switched off the full wet tyre onto intermediates when the crash happened.

ESPN understands Hadjar finished the day with 52 laps, while teammate Max Verstappen completed 27 in the morning -- which included a brief run across the gravel at Turn 5.

Red Bull has yet to respond to a request for comment on the Hadjar crash nor released any information about the day itself, so it is currently unclear whether the crash will impact the team's plans for the rest of the week.

Red Bull has run at both days of the private test so far so can only run once more anyway under the rules of what F1 is calling Shakedown Week, where media and fans have been banned from attending.

Isack Hadjar replaced Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull. Getty

Inclement weather throughout the day meant only Ferrari and Red Bull took part on day two.

Hadjar, 21, is the latest driver to take on the daunting task of being Verstappen's teammate, having replaced Yuki Tsunoda for the coming year.

Hadjar was promoted to Red Bull after a hugely impressive rookie season for the company's junior team, Racing Bulls.

That season included a maiden F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Red Bull is hoping Hadjar solves the ongoing headache around its second seat.

Since Daniel Ricciardo left at the end of 2018, numerous drivers have struggled alongside Verstappen -- Pierre Gasly, Alex Albon, Sergio Pérez, Liam Lawson and Tsunoda all left the team after a spiral in form.

Under F1's new regulations Red Bull is embarking on an unprecedented new chapter, having ended its title-winning affiliation with Honda in favour of building their own engines in conjunction with Ford.

The project, located at the team's existing F1 factory in Milton Keynes, means Red Bull has become a fully-fledged manufacturer for the first time in its time competing in F1.