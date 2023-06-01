Weekly baseball trivia: Can you guess the right player?

Each Thursday during the 2023 MLB season, we will have a trio of baseball trivia questions for you to mull over. It's a break from the norm in our fantasy baseball coverage, and we hope you will take part and enjoy every week.

It's June! Being someone who grew up with only a handful of TV channels to choose from, reruns of shows from the 1950s tended to be ubiquitous in my youth, which is why the turning of the calendar page away from May always brings the name June Cleaver to mind.

I always wondered why Mrs. Cleaver was considered to be such an ideal "TV Mom" because I found her to be one of the most hypocritical characters of her time. Sitting at the dinner table, June would overhear her younger son call his brother a "rat" and become apoplectic. "I will NOT have such language at my table! Now, you apologize, Beaver."

Anyway, as always, in the spirit of fun, three questions are before you. Three answers are required. We're on the honor system here, so please no searching the internet for the answers. You just might be surprised at how much you actually know!

Question 1

Who is the only active player with at least 50 career June home runs who has also never been caught stealing during this month? Entering play today, he's a perfect 11-for-11 lifetime on the basepaths during the sixth month of the year.

Question 2

Only three active players with a minimum of 1,000 career June at-bats have a lifetime batting average of over .300 during this month. One of those players is Miguel Cabrera (.315). Name either of the other two.

Question 3

What active pitcher has the most career wins in the month of June, with 42?

Take your time and think about your answers, and when you're ready to see if you're right, click here.