Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

What you need to know for Monday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

Monday's slate is only eight games, including the makeup of last Friday's rainout between the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, whose doubleheader Saturday was a previously scheduled makeup of a previous rainout. Monday had originally been a travel day for both teams. The contest kicks off the slate at 4:05 PM ET, so please note the unusual transaction or lineup lock for some leagues. Shane McClanahan will take the hill for the Rays, to be opposed by Brayan Bello. Even though the Red Sox are among the league leaders in scoring, McClanahan is matchup proof. Bello (8.4% rostered) has shown indications he's making strides, but he's still vulnerable to the grinding nature of the Tampa offense. Bello is safer in points leagues but is probably best left on reserve in category-based formats, especially since Monday is the first day of the fantasy scoring week.

Braxton Garrett (6.1%) checks in as Monday's top streaming option. The matchup is favorable with the offensively challenged Kansas City Royals visiting pitcher-friendly LoanDepot Park. The visitors tote the fourth-lowest wOBA and fifth-highest strikeout rate against right-handers into South Beach. Furthermore, Braxton has quietly strung together five solid outings, with the only blip a start in Coors Field. Over this stretch, Garrett has recorded a 2.67 ERA and 0.96 WHIP, but more importantly it's supported with 32 punch outs to only seven free passes spanning 27 stanzas.

JP Sears (3.0%) is another under-the-radar hurler coming off a strong May. Sears posted a 2.94 ERA and 0.95 WHIP last month. His 27 strikeouts to five walks in 33 2/3 innings weren't as strong as Garrett's, but they are stream worthy. Garrett and the Athletics begin an interleague set in Pittsburgh. The Pirates are no longer a pushover with a league average offense, but they are below average in terms of power, which is Sears' chief pitfall. Johan Oviedo (9.4%) will oppose Sears and the Athletics. Oakland put a five-spot on Sandy Alcantara on Sunday, but in general their offense has trouble scoring as they're averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB. Oviedo has been uneven over the first two months, recording an ERA of 9.39 in five games in which he's yielded at least three runs, but he's boasting a 1.29 ERA in six games where he's surrendered no more than one run.

Stacking multiple players from the same offense is more popular in DFS than traditional fantasy, but on a short slate, it's possible to deploy the tactic to fortify a lineup with a couple of holes. In DFS, better players are often included. In traditional fantasy, they can be as well, but they need to already be on your roster. Team managers with Paul Goldschmidt or Nolan Arenado may want to add more Cardinals for their road tilt against Martin Perez as the Rangers' southpaw is again experiencing home run issues this season. Juan Yepez (.4%), Paul DeJong (6.3%), Luken Baker (0%) and Jordan Walker (30.5%). Baker slugged 18 homers in 244 plate appearances with Triple-A Memphis, earning the 26-year-old right-handed hitting first baseman his first visit to The Show. Baker will primarily be the designated hitter against lefties.

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

Best sub-50%-rostered hitters for Monday

Worst over-50%-rostered hitters for Sunday