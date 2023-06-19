Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB Games
By Derek Carty
If you're streaming pitchers on Tuesday, there are two primary choices for you. Jordan Montgomery is the first (63% rostered), squaring off against the hapless Nationals offense.
If Montgomery is already rostered in your league, you'll have an easier time finding Aaron Civale (12%) available. While his leash has been much shorter than in years past thanks to a lackluster 2022 season (at least on the surface; his xFIP was 3.62 despite a 4.92 ERA), he shouldn't need much of a leash when facing the Oakland A's on Tuesday. If Civale is somehow not available, Michael Lorenzen (8%) against the Royals is a fine enough alternative.
After picking up back-to-back saves on Saturday and Sunday, Jordan Hicks appears to be firmly entrenched as the Cardinals closer with Ryan Helsley injured indefinitely. After struggling early in the year, Hicks has really turned it on of late, and he certainly has the stuff and pedigree to be an elite closer. He needs to be picked up in all leagues.|
Tuesday brings a slew of offenses projected over five runs scored according to THE BAT X, but the top park on the slate is Great American Ball Park, where it will be nearly 80 degrees. Both the Reds and Rockies project among the top teams today, and much of their offenses should be available to you on the waiver wire. Matt McLain (26%), Spencer Steer (68%), Kevin Newman (1%), Tyler Stephenson (45%), Nick Senzel (3%), Ryan McMahon (39%), Jurickson Profar (10%), Nolan Jones (23%), Mike Moustakas (1%), Elias Diaz (43%), Randal Grichuk (4%) are all strong choices.
If you're hunting for speed, look no further than the Cleveland Guardians. They also project for over five runs and a pitcher in Luis Medina who is easy to get on base and steal against. Josh Naylor (67%) and Josh Bell (58%) are great choices overall, and for speed specifically, look at Amed Rosario (45%), Andres Gimenez (52%), Myles Straw (4%), Will Brennan (3%), and Bo Naylor (1%).
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 10%) vs. Daniel Lynch
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 39%) at Ben Lively
Matt Vierling (DET, CF -- 1%) vs. Lynch
Amed Rosario (CLE, SS -- 45%) vs. Luis Medina
Kevin Newman (CIN, 2B -- 1%) vs. Kyle Freeland
Matt McLain (CIN, SS -- 26%) vs. Freeland
Javier Baez (DET, SS -- 14%) vs. Lynch
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 10%) at Lively
Jesse Winker (MIL, LF -- 8%) vs. Ryne Nelson
Miguel Vargas (LAD, 1B -- 19%) at Reid Detmers
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Tuesday
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 73%) at Ranger Suarez
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 91%) vs. Spencer Strider
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 72%) vs. Kyle Bradish
Nolan Gorman (STL, 2B -- 57%) at MacKenzie Gore
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 64%) at Framber Valdez
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 52%) vs. George Kirby
Alec Bohm (PHI, 3B -- 71%) vs. Strider
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 96%) vs. Strider
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 59%) at Gerrit Cole
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 68%) at Dylan Cease