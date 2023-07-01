Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
The first Sunday slate in July begins at 12:05 PM ET with the Baltimore Orioles hosting the Minnesota Twins. The ESPN Sunday night affair features the New York Mets entertaining the San Francisco Giants.
Michael Kopech (33% rostered) would be the slate's top streaming option, but the Chicago White Sox have indicated they may skip him this weekend. We'll update as information becomes available, but if he takes the hill Kopech is a must add, facing the Oakland Athletics on the road. However, he's fanned only 12 with 19 walks over his past three starts, spanning just 12 1/3 innings, hence the chance he gets extended rest.
Ranger Suarez (42%) is also in a great spot when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Washington Nationals. Suarez has posted a 1.08 ERA and .96 WHIP over his prior five starts, spanning 33 1/3 innings. He's been fortunate, allowing only 24 hits and one homer over this time, but he's also fanned 33 while issuing just eight walks. The Nationals offense has been productive facing southpaws, and doesn't fan much, but Suarez is still in play as he's stifled the Braves, Dodgers and Diamondbacks in this five-game stretch.
Trusting Rich Hill (6.0%) is a big ask, but when you consider the Pittsburgh Pirates have a home date with the Milwaukee Brewers, your fears can be assuaged. The Brewers will incur a huge park downgrade, which makes their league worst wOBA and highest strikeout rate facing southpaws even more worrisome. Hill has been in a rut lately, but most of it is bad luck on batted balls as he's only surrendered four homers over his last 68 frames.
Those in close head-to-head matchups have a pair of options in the late game with Alex Wood (2.3%) facing David Peterson (3.0%). Wood land ahead of Peterson in the rankings, but Peterson has the chance to put up better numbers since he'll face a lineup fanning 27% of the time with a left-hander on the hill. The Giants also have a lower wOBA facing southpaws. Wood is ranked higher since he has a better major league track record, but Peterson was pitching well in Triple-A before being promoted.
Sunday marks the final Coors Field affair before the All-Star break. As usual, hitters from both sides are in play. Dane Dunning will make his second start of the season for the Tigers. Platoon advantages mean less in Colorado, so don't hesitate to pick up right-handers Ezequiel Tovar (9.7%), C.J. Cron (54.6%) or Elias Diaz (49.3%) as well as lefty swinging Ryan McMahon (33.3%). For the Tigers, Javier Baez (13.7%), Spencer Torkelson (9.3%), Matt Vierling (1.2%) and Kerry Carpenter (1.0%) are the top options facing Connor Seabold.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 49%) vs. Matt Manning
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 34%) vs. Manning
Andy Ibanez (DET, 3B -- 1%) at Connor Seabold
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 9%) vs. Manning
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 8%) vs. Colin Rea
Javier Baez (DET, SS -- 14%) at Seabold
Kerry Carpenter (DET, LF -- 1%) at Seabold
Zach McKinstry (DET, 3B -- 3%) at Seabold
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 23%) vs. Rea
Nolan Jones (COL, RF -- 15%) vs. Manning
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 60%) at Luis Castillo
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 64%) vs. Framber Valdez
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 64%) at Castillo
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 89%) vs. Valdez
Jazz Chisholm Jr. (MIA, 2B -- 78%) at Spencer Strider
Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 60%) vs. Aaron Civale
Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 85%) vs. Gerrit Cole
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 97%) vs. Valdez
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 55%) vs. Civale
Randy Arozarena (TB, LF -- 99%) at Castillo