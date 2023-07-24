Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Derek Carty
Tuesday's top pitcher streaming option is the San Francisco Giants' Alex Cobb (59% rostered in ESPN leagues). He won't be available in all leagues, but considering that THE BAT X projects only Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow as better options overall, he's worth mentioning in case you're in the 41% of leagues where he's out there. His talent is wildly underrated and he gets a premium matchup against the Oakland Athletics with the day's only sub-70 degree weather.
If Cobb is gone, Aaron Civale (24% rostered) facing the Kansas City Royals is your next best option, followed by J.P. France (16%). France has a tough matchup against Texas, but the Rangers aren't as good as their season numbers indicate, and the closed roof in Houston makes this one of just three games under 80 degrees. If you're desperate for starts, Trevor Williams (2%) should be available and has a great matchup against the Colorado Rockies away from Coors. Of course, he's still Trevor Williams.
THE BAT X projects two teams over six runs today: the Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox. You're unlikely to find many worthwhile Braves available in your league's free agent pool (Marcell Ozuna, 17%, is the exception), but there are several Red Sox available. It may not seem like a great matchup against Charlie Morton, but the Fenway environment at 80 degrees makes it hard on any pitcher. Jarren Duran (23%), Triston Casas (30%) and Enrique Hernandez (7%) are all terrific streams.
If you're specifically looking for power, the New York Mets project as one of the top teams today. Francisco Alvarez (34%) and Daniel Vogelbach (1%) are great options, and Brett Baty (5%) is worth a look as well. They get a nice park upgrade going into Yankee Stadium on Tuesday.
It may seem curious on the surface, but if you're looking for steals Tuesday, the Miami Marlins should be your first stop. They face Glasnow, who is obviously elite at pitching, but anyone who gets on base against him tends to run wild. Jon Berti (3%) stands the best chance of a steal, of anybody not named Ronald Acuna. Garrett Hampson (sub-1%) would also be an elite choice if he cracks the lineup, while Joey Wendle (1%) and Jean Segura (6%) make for good choices as well.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 25%) at Trevor Williams
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 46%) at Michael Kopech
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 18%) vs. Kyle Hendricks
Jake Burger (CHW, 3B -- 7%) vs. Hendricks
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 20%) vs. Hogan Harris
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 17%) at Nick Pivetta
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 9%) at Williams
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 23%) vs. Charlie Morton
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 30%) vs. Morton
Mike Yastrzemski (SF, RF -- 7%) vs. Harris
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 91%) at Corbin Burnes
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 52%) vs. Edward Cabrera
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 69%) at Pablo Lopez
Jonathan India (CIN, 2B -- 87%) at Burnes
Bryan Reynolds (PIT, CF -- 94%) at Blake Snell
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 60%) at Lopez
Spencer Steer (CIN, 3B -- 76%) at Burnes
Brandon Lowe (TB, 2B -- 51%) vs. Cabrera
Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 80%) at Tyler Glasnow
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 80%) at Julio Urias