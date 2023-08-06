Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Monday's 12-game slate begins at 4:10 PM ET with the wraparound game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Petco Park. The remaining 11 contests are standard evening affairs, concluding at 9:40 PM ET when the Oakland Athletics host the Texas Rangers.
The highlight of the day is the return of Eury Perez (26.2% rostered) to the Miami Marlins rotation. He last appeared in the majors on July 6. For the past month, Perez has been with Double-A Pensacola. He made two short appearances leading up to his return, hurling a combined 5 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and just one walk. The Marlins are still in the thick of the NL wild card hunt, so they'll be balancing needing Perez to make, and advance in the playoffs without jeopardizing the 20-year-old right-hander's career. As such, don't expect many long outings, especially Monday when he takes the hill in the Great American Ballpark against the Cincinnati Reds. Perez is worth a pickup regardless of the opponent, but he'll be relying on Miami's revamped bullpen to finish off potential wins.
Dane Dunning (30.8%) checks in as the day's top streamer. Dunning's 3.14 ERA is artificially low as indicated via a 4.52 xFIP and 4.65 SIERA, but facing the Oakland Athletics lineup assuages worries Dunning is due for a comeuppance. For the season, the Athletics have been the league's second least productive offense facing right-handers, in large part due to a 25.4% strikeout rate, the third highest in MLB. Dunning isn't known for missing bats, but he has a pair of double-digit strikeout games this season, including his last time out against the Chicago White Sox where he punched out 11 in 7 2/3 innings.
Patrick Sandoval (30.1%) gets the call at home with the San Francisco Giants visiting Anaheim for an early week interleague set. The Los Angeles Angels southpaw has registered a 2.42 ERA over his last four starts, despite issuing 13 free passes in those 22 1/3 innings. However, he fanned 19 while allowing just two long balls. Despite utilizing the platoon approach, the Giants have the third lowest wOBA with a lefty on the hill, along with the sixth poorest strikeout rate.
Brayan Bello has been in a rut since coming out of the break as he's recorded a 6.55 ERA and 1.41 WHIP. The main culprit has been homers as he's surrendered seven over those 22 stanzas. His 4.19 xFIP in that span shows just how damaging the homers have been. Bello caught a break as the Boston Red Sox opted to give him an extra day of rest, so instead of facing the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday, Bello matches up with the far less dangerous Kansas City Royals lineup, sporting the sixth lowest home run rate facing right-handers in MLB.
Reds' lefthander Brandon Williamson has surrendered 12 homers in just 68 2/3 innings, all to right-handed batters. Jake Burger (8.1%) hit his first homer with the Marlins on Saturday. He and teammate Bryan De La Cruz (18.1%) are both candidates to go deep on Monday, facing Williamson in the Great American Ballpark.
The Milwaukee Brewers batters are in a favorable spot at home with Peter Lambert on the Hill for the Colorado Rockies. Rookie Sal Frelick (13.5%) and Carlos Santana (21.9%) will both enjoy the platoon edge.
Starting pitcher rankings for Monday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Avisail Garcia (MIA, RF -- 0%) at Brandon Williamson
Jake Burger (MIA, 3B -- 8%) at Brandon Williamson
Yuli Gurriel (MIA, 1B -- 1%) at Brandon Williamson
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 50%) at Brayan Bello
Bryan De La Cruz (MIA, CF -- 18%) at Brandon Williamson
Michael Massey (KC, 2B -- 1%) at Brayan Bello
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 30%) at Patrick Sandoval
Seth Brown (OAK, 1B -- 3%) vs. Dane Dunning
Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 43%) at Joey Wentz
Francisco Alvarez (NYM, DH -- 35%) vs. Drew Smyly
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Monday
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 91%) vs. Eury Perez
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 89%) at Ken Waldichuk
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 58%) at Kodai Senga
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 61%) at Ken Waldichuk
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 64%) vs. Tony Gonsolin
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 67%) vs. Gerrit Cole
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 55%) vs. Drew Smyly
Bryan Reynolds (PIT, CF -- 94%) vs. Spencer Strider
Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 93%) at Kodai Senga
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 58%) at Ranger Suarez