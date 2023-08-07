Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Derek Carty
Tuesday's slate brings us a pitching slate that thins out very quickly after Max Scherzer and Zack Wheeler, but we do have a couple of solid streaming options. The best choice is likely to be Wade Miley (11% rostered in ESPN leagues), who is still building up post-injury and may be limited to 75 pitches, but he faces one of the game's weakest and most strikeout-prone offenses in the Rockies away from Coors Field.
With the chance Miley's pitch restrictions prevent him from qualifying for the win, you may want to look at Yusei Kikuchi (35% rostered) if you need Ws. The strikeouts may not be there against this low-K Cleveland offense, however, so you'll need to decide what's more important to your team. JP Sears (11%) might be the best streaming options for strikeouts.
If you have Logan Gilbert (95%) or Mitch Keller (74%) on your roster, you should strongly consider benching them Tuesday. Gilbert faces an elite Padres offense and Keller gets the game's top offense in the Braves. They project for a 4.78 and a 5.35 ERA, respectively, and are likely to do more harm than good for your team.
If you're looking to pad your ratios or saves totals, consider streaming a reliever from the Rangers on Tuesday. They get a fantastic matchup against the lowly A's in Oakland with easily the best pitching weather of the day at 64 degrees. Closer Will Smith is only rostered in 28% of leagues if you want the saves, while Aroldis Chapman (20%), Grant Anderson (sub-1%) and Josh Sborz (1%) would be excellent choices for ratios.
THE BAT X projects three offenses to score over 6 runs on Tuesday, and all three also project for the most home runs: The Yankees against Touki Toussaint in the top home run park in baseball, the Marlins at Luke Weaver in the second-best home run park in baseball and the Red Sox against Brady Singer in the best non-Coors park in baseball for overall offense with the best hitting weather of the day.
In terms of players who are "probably rostered but maybe you'll get lucky," definitely use waivers for Jorge Soler (69%), Giancarlo Stanton (53%) and Josh Bell (57%). In terms of "probably available" hitters, Jarren Duran (30%), Triston Casas (42%), Adam Duvall (22%) and Bryan De La Cruz (18%) are your top options. And for guys who are "almost definitely available," we have Jesus Sanchez (1%), Harrison Bader (13%), Jon Berti (4%) and Luis Urias (5%), although anyone who cracks one of these lineups will be worthy of your consideration today.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 30%) vs. Brady Singer
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 42%) vs. Singer
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 18%) vs. Yonny Chirinos
Edward Olivares (KC, RF -- 1%) at Kutter Crawford
Adam Duvall (BOS, CF -- 22%) vs. Singer
Maikel Garcia (KC, SS -- 7%) at Crawford
Bryan De La Cruz (MIA, CF -- 18%) at Luke Weaver
Jesus Sanchez (MIA, CF -- 1%) at Weaver
Harrison Bader (NYY, CF -- 13%) at Touki Toussaint
Andrew Benintendi (CHW, LF -- 16%) vs. Clarke Schmidt
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 62%) at Zack Wheeler
Tommy Edman (STL, 2B -- 71%) at Zach Eflin
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 64%) at Logan Gilbert
Willson Contreras (STL, C -- 74%) at Eflin
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 89%) at JP Sears
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 61%) at Grayson Rodriguez
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 91%) vs. Braxton Garrett
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 58%) at Wheeler
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 65%) vs. Nick Martinez
Daulton Varsho (TOR, C -- 77%) at Tanner Bibee