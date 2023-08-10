Each Thursday during the 2023 MLB season, we will have a trio of baseball trivia questions for you to mull over. It's a break from the norm in our fantasy baseball coverage, and we hope you will take part and enjoy every week.

It was shaping up to be a magical season for the Texas Rangers and rookie Josh Jung and, in all fairness, it may still prove to be one. Still, the first place team suffered quite the setback this past Sunday when Jung fractured his left thumb in the field. Jung underwent surgery and is still hoping to make a late-season (post-season?) return for the Rangers, but the reality is that the team is going to be without him for at least four weeks, if not longer.

Jung was certainly a front-runner, if not the favorite, to take home AL Rookie of the Year honors prior to his injury. Now, the race is definitely far more up for grabs. In any event, this circumstance inspired me to delve into the annals of baseball history and look at some standout rookie performances of seasons past to remind myself of some other "debut anomalies."

As always, in the spirit of fun, three questions are before you. Three answers are required. We're on the honor system here, so please no searching the internet for the answers. You just might be surprised at how much you actually know!

Question 1

Who is the only player in MLB history to hit 20 home runs, steal 20 bases and drive in 100 runs in his rookie season?

Question 2

Only three pitchers have met the following criteria as a rookie: at least 15 wins, at least 200 strikeouts and an ERA under 3.00 while also taking home Rookie of the Year honors. Give yourself credit if you can name any of the three.

Question 3

Since 1983, every rookie hitter who played in at least 100 games, hit at least 20 HR and posted a .300 BA has brought home the hardware by winning the Rookie of the Year award ... that is, save for one. Who is the lone exception to this "give him the trophy" rule?

Take your time and think about your answers, and when you're ready to see if you're right, click here.