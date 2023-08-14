Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

By Derek Carty

With the season 75% over, there isn't much time to make up ground in the standings. If you're still hunting for pitching volume, Tuesday's slate offers a great opportunity to stream multiple pitchers. The third-best pitcher of the day, according to THE BAT X, is David Peterson (3% rostered). His 5.61 ERA may be scary to roster, but his 9.7 K/9 and 3.60 xFIP show that he's simply been unlucky. Since being recalled from the minors at the end of June, his ERA is much improved at 2.40 with great peripherals. Although most of that work has come in relief, he's done well in two starts since joining the rotation after the trade deadline. He's been building up his slowly (just 52 and 62 pitches in those starts), but the matchup against Pittsburgh is a strong one and he's available in nearly every league.

James Paxton (41%), Yusei Kikuchi (44%), and Bailey Ober (45%) all are worth streaming as well. Paxton faces the Nationals and Ober gets the Tigers, marking especially promising matchups. Dakota Hudson (1%), however, is another guy like Peterson that is almost universally available and is in a fantastic matchup, facing the weak A's offense with some of the better pitching weather of the day.

If you're streaming hitters on Tuesday, the Diamondbacks have to be your first stop. They go into 86-degree Coors Field to face Ty Blach, the worst pitcher in the majors according to THE BAT X. They project a full run above the next best offense (the Rockies on the other side of this game) and 1.5 runs above the best non-Coors offense.

Tommy Pham (3% rostered) is the seventh-best hitter on the entire slate, sandwiched between Rafael Devers and Aaron Judge, whose names you may have heard called in the first or second round of your drafts this year. He's been nothing short of great in his part-time action this season, and now that he's found full-time at-bats in the middle of Arizona's lineup, it's shocking he's been picked up in as few leagues as he has been. Make sure you get him today and keep him for the whole Coors series at the very least. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (54%), Jake McCarthy (17%), Gabriel Moreno (5%), Buddy Kennedy (sub-1%), and Nick Ahmed (sub-1%) are also excellent choices from the Dbacks.