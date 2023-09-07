Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Friday's action gets underway at 2:20 PM ET with a matinee in Wrigley Field. Despite it being the only afternoon game on the docket, the gametime temperature will be lower than most of the evening affair, which aids pitching. The scheduled starters are Jameson Taillon (14.3% rostered) and Zac Gallen. Gallen doesn't usually need any help, plus he's facing a lineup with below average production with a righty on the hill, even as they've played better over the second half. Taillon, however, can use the help. He's surrendered at least one homer in seven straight games, including five over his past two outings. The Diamondbacks have exhibited below average power for the past month, so Taillon is a possible streamer, but only for teams behind in their head-to-head playoff matchup.
Friday's top spot starter is Kyle Harrison (11.5%) for the San Francisco Giants home date with the Colorado Rockies. The rookie southpaw seemingly broke out in his second career start when he fanned 11 in 6 1/3 scoreless frames at home against the Cincinnati Reds. However, in his third start, the Padres took him deep four times in Petco Park. Look for Harrison to rebound, facing a Rockies lineup experiencing a big park downgrade.
Logan Allen (12.5%) may be hitting the rookie wall, but his road date with the Los Angeles Angels could be his pathway to getting over the hump. The Cleveland Guardians need to win to maintain their slim chances of catching the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central. Allen struggled in his last two starts, surrendering nine runs in nine frames combined to the Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays. However, the Angels lineup, especially if Shohei Ohtani remains out, isn't nearly as potent as Allen has recently encountered.
Allen will be opposed by Griffin Canning (20.3%). It took the right-hander a couple of appearances off the IL to find his groove, but Canning has pitched well in his last two starts, punching out 16 in 13 frames, while yielding just one walk and three earned runs. Cleveland isn't the ideal lineup to face for strikeouts, though their rate has edged up since the All-Star break. Despite putting the ball in play, the Guardians don't sport a scary offense, though the return of Josh Naylor should help.
Cristopher Sanchez (11.2%) rounds out a relatively weak inventory of pitchers to stream. His run of three straight quality starts was snapped last time out, but the Philadelphia Phillies southpaw still fanned five without surrendering a free pass in 4 2/3 innings, bringing him strikeouts to a palatable 21 over his previous 22 1/3 frames, with just three walks. Next up is a Miami Marlins lineup experiencing a collective second half swoon, especially facing lefties. Both teams have playoff aspirations, so that's a wash, though Sanchez has an edge with the game in Citizens Bank Park.
There are a few pair of teammates each enjoying the platoon edge on a vulnerable pitcher, beginning with Jordan Walker (38.3%) and Tyler O'Neill (16.1%) facing lefty Andrew Abbott. The Athletics offense has been underwhelming, but Zack Gelof (16.2%) and Brent Rooker (12.4%) are in play against Jordan Montgomery. Wilmer Flores (34.5%) and Austin Slater (.1%) are in a favorable spot stepping in against Ty Blach. Lastly, Ronny Mauricio (6.8%) and Mark Vientos (.4%) square off with Dallas Keuchel.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% rostered hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Ryan O'Hearn (BAL, 1B -- 5%) at Tanner Houck
Giancarlo Stanton (NYY, RF -- 46%) vs. Colin Rea
Tyler O'Neill (STL, LF -- 16%) at Andrew Abbott
Hunter Renfroe (CIN, RF -- 50%) vs. Drew Rom
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 43%) vs. Kyle Bradish
Mitch Garver (TEX, DH -- 15%) vs. Paul Blackburn
Noelvi Marte (CIN, SS -- 3%) vs. Rom
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 35%) vs. Ty Blach
CJ Abrams (WSH, SS -- 28%) vs. Emmet Sheehan
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 27%) at Abbott
Worst Over-50% rostered hitters for Friday
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 52%) at Yusei Kikuchi
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 85%) vs. Zac Gallen
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 50%) at Jameson Taillon
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 52%) vs. Gallen
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 63%) at Taj Bradley
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 65%) vs. Gallen
Nico Hoerner (CHC, SS -- 94%) vs. Gallen
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 75%) vs. George Kirby
Cody Bellinger (CHC, CF -- 97%) vs. Gallen
Christian Walker (ARI, 1B -- 93%) at Taillon