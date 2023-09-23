Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Marlins lefty Jesus Luzardo approaches 200 strikeouts for the season and he should fare better versus the Brewers this time. Video by Eric Karabell (0:40)

For the fifth time this season, Alexis Diaz recorded five outs in an outing as he collected his 37th save in last night's Cincinnati Reds 5-3 win over the Mets. Diaz only needed 22 pitches to get through the 1 2/3 inning effort, but he had tossed a total of 35 pitches working back-to-back on Tuesday and Wednesday, so the 57 pitches Diaz has thrown over the prior four days jeopardizes his availability for tonight's tilt, though it can't be ruled out since the righty has pitched four out of five days twice already this season. Diaz's support case has also pitched a lot lately with Lucas Sime and Buck Farmer the top candidates to step up if Diaz is given a day to recover.

On Thursday, Devin Williams recorded his 34th save with a perfect frame without any strikeouts. Last night, WIlliams collected his 35th save by striking out the side. Williams used 11 pitches two days ago and another 15 last night, plus 13 on Tuesday, giving him 30 over the previous four gays. Wiliams appeared on three straight days earlier in the year, but it was coming out of the break when he was well rested. While it isn't a sure thing Williams will be held out today, the safe play is reserving him, with Joel Payamps likely filling in as the Milwaukee Brewers closer.

Coors Field is not only trouble for starting pitchers, but relievers as well. Last night, San Francisco Giants closer Camilo Doval incurred its wrath with the Colorado Rockies scoring a pair in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off 3-2. Doval recorded only one out while yielding two hits and a walk. He threw 15 pitches, which came two days after tossing 12 on Wednesday. Doval's usage this season indicates he'll be available for one, but probably not both games of today's doubleheader. Tyler Rogers and Taylor Rogers are risky, but they're both rested and candidates to pitch at least once, if not twice today with holds and perhaps a save a possibility.

Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence hurt his ankle during a delivery last night, leaving Tyler Kinney as their primary closer. Kinney hasn't appeared since Wednesday, so he could pitch twice today.

Jordan Romano garnered his 34th save last night, using 14 pitches in the process. He was appearing with four days' rest, so Romano will be ready if called upon today to log his 35th save, which would tie his career high set last season.

