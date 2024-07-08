Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Open Extended Reactions

Great Scott

If Back to the Future's Doc Brown had a favorite baseball player, it would no doubt be New York Mets SP Christian Scott. After spending some time with Triple-A Syracuse, Scott is back in the bigs. The Mets had several off days in late June and early July, so they took advantage by sending Scott to the minors so he could continue to pitch, albeit with limited innings.

Even though he's 25-years-old, the Mets are managing Scott's innings this season. He pitched primarily in relief in college, so the club has been methodically building up his workload, with the intent of taking off the kid gloves for the 2025 season.

Scott spent most of 2024 with Double-A Binghamton where he threw 62 of his 87 2/3 total minor league innings last year. The right-hander opened this season with Triple-A Syracuse, posting a 3.2 ERA and .71 WHIP over his first five starts, fanning 36 with only six walks in those 25 1/3 frames.

Scott was then promoted in early May. He logged five starts, registering a 3.90 ERA and 1.08 WHIP, with a respectable 25 punchouts in 27 2/3 stanzas. Scott was sent down in late May.

Monday will be Scott's second start since being recalled. He struggled a bit in his first, yielding four earned runs in 5 2/3 innings to the Washington Nationals in a road affair. Scott rung up only two hitters while issuing two free passes.

With SP Kodai Senga progressing in his rehab with a late July return date, Scott's rotation spot may be in jeopardy. However, if he pitches well, perhaps the club will opt to deploy a six-man rotation for the final two months. This would benefit both Senga and Scott, and it's not like Jose Quintana, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea and David Peterson are so good they need to be on the hill every fifth day.

On Monday, Scott (6.6% rostered in ESPN leagues) is in a great spot to show he wants to stick in The Show. The Mets conclude a wraparound road set with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The hosts sport the third lowest wOBA and fifth highest strikeout rate with a righty on the hill.

What you may have missed on Sunday

Everything else you need to know for Monday

Beware, the Mets-Pirates tilt has an early 12:35 PM ET first pitch. It's the first of seven games on an abbreviated slate.

Keep in mind Week 16 is an extended period in standard ESPN fantasy leagues. Head-to-head scoring includes the three games immediately after the break while lineups lock through Sunday, July 21 in weekly leagues.

Monday's top-ranked streamer is a must pickup with Cincinnati Reds SP Andrew Abbott (22.5% rostered) taking the hill in the Great American Ballpark to face the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies have the sixth lowest wOBA and third highest strikeout rate when on the road facing lefties. Additionally, bats often struggle right after a long home stand in Coors Field since it takes a game or two to reacquaint to how the ball moves, and the Rockies spent that last week at home. Despite yielding only three earned runs over his prior two outings, Abbott fanned only four while walking 10 in those 11 1/3 innings. Even so, he's a no-brainer.

Cleveland Indians SP Gavin Williams (16.2% rostered) will be making his second start of the season after being sidelined with an elbow injury suffered while working with a weighted ball in the spring. He wasn't sharp in his first outing, giving up five earned runs on seven hits in four innings to the Chicago White Sox. Williams is in a good spot to get things going with a road date against the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers are averaging the eighth fewest runs per game over the last month, while fanning at a 24.1% clip, the ninth worst facing right-handers in this span.

Minnesota Twins SP Chris Paddack is slated to be activated from the 15-day IL and start Monday's road tilt with the White Sox. Paddack has been sidelined with right arm fatigue. His 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP are misleading. Numbers of this ilk are usually not all bad luck, but a 4.04 xFIP and 4.06 SIERA suggest that Paddack has been snake bit. The culprits are a high .335 BABIP and low 70.0% left on base mark. The White Sox are averaging the fifth fewest runs per game and 12th worst strikeout rate over the last month with a right-hander toeing the rubber.

Betting Tip of the Day: The Arizona Diamondbacks don't strike out much facing left-handed pitching, but Atlanta Braves SP Chris Sale isn't an ordinary southpaw. Sale has at least eight strikeouts in each of his past three outings, and four of his past five. My model calls for 7.8 strikeouts tonight, so I'll take the over on 7.5 (+130).

Starting pitcher rankings for Monday

