Look to Wacha

With the All-Star festivities now in the rearview mirror, it's time to turn the page to the unofficial start of the second half of the season. Many teams have been slow to announce their starting rotation plans coming out of the break, but we'll do our best with the information we have.

Because a lot of clubs will essentially reset their rotations and hand the ball to their aces on Friday, finding streaming options that aren't widely rostered is somewhat difficult. One name that stands out, however, is the Kansas City Royals' Michael Wacha, who is rostered in only 13% of ESPN leagues. While the right-hander has produced a solid 3.83 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP across 16 starts in 2024, he has really found his groove of late, generating a 2.61 ERA and a 1.08 WHIP over his last nine turns. During that nine-start stretch, he surrendered more than two earned runs only one time.

Wacha has found success by focusing on what works. His changeup grades out as his best pitch, and he throws it 32% of the time -- more than any other offering. The pitch has generated a 42.9% O-Swing% (percentage of pitches a batter swings at outside the strike zone) and a 19.8% swinging-strike rate. For comparison, his four-steamer (which averages 93.5 mph) has a swinging-strike rate of just 7.2%.

For fantasy managers who might be hesitant to rely on a hurler like Wacha who doesn't miss many bats, it's important to remember that the veteran righty isn't just a flash in the pan. He has consistently provided helpful ratios over the last couple of seasons. In 2022, he posted a 3.32 ERA and a 1.12 WHIP over 23 starts, and last season he had a 3.22 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP in 24 outings. All told, that's a combined 3.41 ERA over his last 63 starts, spanning 351 innings.

Against a weak Chicago White Sox lineup that sports an AL-worst 82 wRC+ over the past month, Wacha looks like a terrific streaming option on Friday. Scoop him up for that start and consider keeping him on your roster if he pitches well.

Everything else you need to know for Friday

Sean Manaea (36%) is another potential streaming target for his road matchup against the Miami Marlins. The New York Mets lefty sports a 2.20 ERA over his last six starts with more than a strikeout per inning, and he should continue that recent success against the Marlins. Miami has been brutal versus left-handed pitching this season, ranking worst in baseball with a 70 wRC+ against them. When Manaea last faced the Marlins in mid-May, he picked up the win by delivering five innings of two-run ball.

It might be a good idea to avoid Nick Pivetta (67%) for Friday's start against the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he's a name to potentially target in the second half. Although his 4.18 ERA doesn't particularly stand out, his 3.74 xERA is a step in the right direction, and his 22.2% K-BB% ranks sixth-best in the AL. Not only that, but his 136 Stuff+ mark is tops in MLB (min. 70 IP).

Matt Waldron (25%) continues to fly under the fantasy radar despite posting a 2.72 ERA and an 0.99 WHIP over his last 12 starts. The knuckleballer has limited the opposition to three or fewer earned runs in 11 of his past 12 outings, while registering a quality start in seven of his last nine turns. On Friday, he'll face off against a Cleveland Guardians lineup that has been cold of late, stumbling to a 89 wRC+ over the last two weeks.

With Chris Flexen taking the mound for the White Sox on Friday, we want to take a look at left-handed Royals bats. The right-hander has allowed a .381 wOBA to lefty swingers this season, putting Vinnie Pasquantino (78%), Michael Massey (3%), and Adam Frazier (1%) on the streaming/DFS radar for this contest.

