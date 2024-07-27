Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

The return of SP Clayton Kershaw fortified the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation, as will both SP Yoshinobu Yamamoto and SP Walker Buehler rejoining the club down the line. In the interim, Justin Wrobleski and River Ryan have helped Tyler Glasnow and Gavin Stone hold down the fort. On Sunday, it's Ryan's turn to take the hill.

Ryan is not a placeholder. In February for ESPN+, Kiley McDaniel listed Ryan as the Dodgers No. 6 prospect (102nd overall). Ryan experienced shoulder fatigue in the spring, delaying his reporting to Triple-A Oklahoma City. After a few rehab efforts in the low minors, Ryan started five times in Triple-A, posting a 2.76 ERA and 1.18 WHIP with 19 strikeouts in 16 1/3 frames. It's important to note that Ryan is 25 years old, which is a bit advanced for the level. Scouts are still divided with respect to Ryan's long-term role. Some still peg him as a starter, while others earmark him for the bullpen.

Ryan held his own in his debut earlier in the week, limiting the San Francisco Giants to just one unearned run in 5 1/3 innings. He scattered four hits while fanning two and issuing three walks. The effort isn't enough to trust Ryan on Sunday when the Dodgers wrap up a road set with the Houston Astros. However, Ryan should continue to help lengthen the Dodgers rotation down the stretch and he'll often be in play for streaming purposes.

Everything else you need to know for Sunday

Sunday marks the return of the 11:35 AM start, which is when waivers and free agents lock for the day. This week's contest features the Tampa Bay Rays hosting the Cincinnati Reds. The Sunday night ESPN contest showcases the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in Fenway Park.

Sunday's card is not ideal for those needing a last-minute pitching boost in head-to-head leagues. The highest ranked streaming option is Washington Nationals SP DJ Herz (1.2% rostered in ESPN leagues) and he's best described as high risk/high reward. The upside comes in the form of strikeouts as he's fanned double-digit batters in two of his eight outings. However, he's failed to punch out more than five hitters in his remaining six appearances. Furthermore, he's facing a St. Louis Cardinals lineup with one of the lowest strikeout rates with a left-hander on the hill.

Next on the list is New York Mets SP David Peterson (3.6% rostered) for a home date with the Atlanta Braves. There was a time streaming against the Braves was a bad idea, but they're without three of their best hitters and have been especially vulnerable to lefty pitching on the road. Peterson has to do a better job limiting walks as he's issued 18 free passes over his last 32 innings, but he's also fanned 30 in that spanning while posting a 2.53 ERA.

After opening his MLB career with a pair of six inning efforts, allowing just one run in each, the Kansas City Royals tagged Arizona Diamondbacks SP Yilber Diaz (3.2% rostered) with seven runs over three stanzas in his last outing. Diaz is in a favorable spot to rebound on Sunday with a home affair against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The visitors sport the second lowest wOBA with a righty on the hill, while carrying an above average strikeout rate.

Milwaukee Brewers SP Tobias Myers (18.0% rostered) is one of the reasons the club is in the NL Central's driver's seat. Over his last eight starts, Myers has recorded a pristine 1.95 ERA and 0.99 WHIP. Myers fanned a tepid 41 in 50 2/3 innings over that span but walked a stingy 12 while yielding only four homers. Myers enjoys a juicy home date with the Miami Marlins, whose lineup sports the third worst wOBA with a right-hander on the mound.

