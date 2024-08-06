Open Extended Reactions

Can't beat home cooking

He has failed to complete six innings in any of his past four starts. He was the subject of trade rumors in advance of last week's deadline. And, thanks to his having struggled to the tune of a 6.93 July ERA, his seasonal ERA has risen to 4.16, its highest in 115 days.

He's New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes, and he has seen his roster rate in ESPN leagues drop beneath 45% for the first time since April.

Another tidbit encapsulates the Cortes experience, and it's that he's a pitcher who exhibits one of the widest home/road splits in all of baseball. This season, he has a 2.48 ERA and is 8-of-11 in quality starts at Yankee Stadium, widely regarded one of the game's most hitting-friendly environments. Away from it, he's only 1-of-12 in quality starts and his ERA is 6.08.

It's not a one-season aberration, either, as in his Yankees career, Cortes has a 2.74 ERA and 20 quality starts in 40 tries at home, compared to a 4.39 ERA and nine quality starts in 37 tries on the road. That differential of more than a run and a half (1.65, to be exact) is the second-widest in that direction among pitchers who have made at least as many as the 37 starts apiece he has made at home or on the road (Jordan Lyles' differential is the only one greater, at 1.91).

Baseball analysts constantly seek explanations for these "home cooking" pitchers, of which Joel Pineiro, Jaime Garcia and Wandy Rodriguez were among of the most notorious this century. Most times a compelling reason can't be found, beyond the pitcher preferring the support of his home fans to the jeers that are more commonplace on the road. Cortes' story seems to fall into a similar group.

Fortunately, the lefty gets another home start on Wednesday, and a favorable matchup in that against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels' 4.06 runs per game since the All-Star break ranks seventh-worst in the majors, while their 3.92 runs per game on the road this season ranks fifth-worst.

The upshot: Get Cortes into your lineup for this one, though keep that home/road history tucked away for your future matchups purposes.

Everything else you need to know for Wednesday

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday

Reliever report

Hitting report

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday