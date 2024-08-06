Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Can't beat home cooking
He has failed to complete six innings in any of his past four starts. He was the subject of trade rumors in advance of last week's deadline. And, thanks to his having struggled to the tune of a 6.93 July ERA, his seasonal ERA has risen to 4.16, its highest in 115 days.
He's New York Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes, and he has seen his roster rate in ESPN leagues drop beneath 45% for the first time since April.
Another tidbit encapsulates the Cortes experience, and it's that he's a pitcher who exhibits one of the widest home/road splits in all of baseball. This season, he has a 2.48 ERA and is 8-of-11 in quality starts at Yankee Stadium, widely regarded one of the game's most hitting-friendly environments. Away from it, he's only 1-of-12 in quality starts and his ERA is 6.08.
It's not a one-season aberration, either, as in his Yankees career, Cortes has a 2.74 ERA and 20 quality starts in 40 tries at home, compared to a 4.39 ERA and nine quality starts in 37 tries on the road. That differential of more than a run and a half (1.65, to be exact) is the second-widest in that direction among pitchers who have made at least as many as the 37 starts apiece he has made at home or on the road (Jordan Lyles' differential is the only one greater, at 1.91).
Baseball analysts constantly seek explanations for these "home cooking" pitchers, of which Joel Pineiro, Jaime Garcia and Wandy Rodriguez were among of the most notorious this century. Most times a compelling reason can't be found, beyond the pitcher preferring the support of his home fans to the jeers that are more commonplace on the road. Cortes' story seems to fall into a similar group.
Fortunately, the lefty gets another home start on Wednesday, and a favorable matchup in that against the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels' 4.06 runs per game since the All-Star break ranks seventh-worst in the majors, while their 3.92 runs per game on the road this season ranks fifth-worst.
The upshot: Get Cortes into your lineup for this one, though keep that home/road history tucked away for your future matchups purposes.
Everything else you need to know for Wednesday
San Francisco Giants left-hander Blake Snell, another pitcher who was subject to trade rumors last week yet pitched a no-hitter in his first start following the deadline, marks his follow-up to that masterpiece with a road start against the Washington Nationals -- the precise matchup (including it being a road game) from the most recent no-hitter that preceded Snell's, Dylan Cease's no-no on July 25. As mentioned in this space when Cease was engaging in his follow-up performance, the more talented pitchers who absorb hefty but not excessive pitch counts in no-hitters tend to deliver productive scores in their very next turns. Cease threw 114 pitches in his no-hitter, the precise number that Snell threw, though Snell will be working on four days' rest to Cease's five. It's a much more favorable matchup for the left-hander, however, and he's in a similarly scorching hot streak to Cease at a similar point, with a 0.55 ERA and 41 K's in Snell's past five starts.
Though the Miami Marlins have been a better hitting team than expected during their total tear-down -- their 4.41 runs per game average since the All-Star break ranks a middle-of-the-road 15th -- and even got to the left-hander during their July meeting at Great American Ball Park, the Cincinnati Reds' Andrew Abbott gets one of the best matchups on paper in his start against them at loanDepot Park. The projections grade the current Marlins the second-weakest hitting team against left-handed pitchers, and the venue rates among the league's most extreme pitchers' parks.
Paul Blackburn enjoyed a strong debut with the New York Mets last Friday (6 IP, 1 ER, win), but start No. 2 for them will prove much tougher, as he works at Colorado's Coors Field. That he has an extremely effective slider -- opponents have batted .156 against it this season, and he has posted a 33%-plus whiff rate with it in each of the past three years -- should help his cause, as will the fact that this year's Colorado Rockies is one of the franchise's weakest hitting teams. Nevertheless, this looks like an "advantage: Rockies" game, meaning hitters like Brenton Doyle, Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar should all be in your lineup.
The Arizona Diamondbacks, one of the hottest hitting teams in baseball with their 6.25 runs per game since the All-Star break ranking third-best, get another strong hitting matchup at home against the Cleveland Guardians' Carlos Carrasco. Every one of the Diamondbacks' top seven hitters against righties -- Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, Joc Pederson, Josh Bell, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Jake McCarthy and Eugenio Suarez -- warrants a place in your lineup. As Carrasco is most reliant upon his four-seam fastball, also his worst-performing pitch this season (.356 BAA, .586 SLGA), McCarthy and Pederson particularly stand out. McCarthy is a .366/.465/.573 hitter and Pederson .319/.427/.667 against four-seamers this season.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Reliever report
Hitting report
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday
Tyrone Taylor (NYM, RF -- 0%) at Ryan Feltner
Ezequiel Tovar (COL, SS -- 34%) vs. Paul Blackburn
J.D. Martinez (NYM, DH -- 14%) at Feltner
Jake Burger (MIA, 3B -- 26%) vs. Andrew Abbott
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 6%) vs. Blackburn
Alex Verdugo (NYY, RF -- 44%) vs. Carson Fulmer
Brendan Rodgers (COL, 2B -- 3%) vs. Blackburn
Francisco Alvarez (NYM, C -- 38%) at Feltner
Xavier Edwards (MIA, 2B -- 44%) vs. Abbott
JJ Bleday (OAK, LF -- 15%) vs. Davis Martin
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Wednesday
Brice Turang (MIL, 2B -- 68%) at Chris Sale
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 52%) vs. Joe Ryan
Cal Raleigh (SEA, C -- 79%) vs. Tarik Skubal
Isaac Paredes (CHC, 3B -- 87%) vs. Ryan
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 78%) vs. Ryan
Nico Hoerner (CHC, 2B -- 86%) vs. Ryan
Randy Arozarena (SEA, LF -- 81%) vs. Skubal
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 51%) at Jose Urena
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 76%) vs. Ryan
Jackson Holliday (BAL, SS -- 50%) at Bowden Francis