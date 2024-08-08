Open Extended Reactions

Reds' Greene takes on Marlins

Thursday's 10-game slate is highlighted by Cincinnati Reds right-hander Hunter Greene taking the hill against the Miami Marlins in Marlins Park. Greene has always had big-time stuff with high strikeout rates. As a former No. 2 overall pick, it felt like only a matter of time before he blossomed into a fantasy ace. It didn't all come together as quickly as hoped, however. The big right-hander produced a 4.44 ERA and 1.21 WHIP in his rookie year, and he stumbled to a 4.82 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in 2023. That said, fantasy managers who stuck with Greene are finally being rewarded.

Through 22 starts this season, Greene has delivered a 2.83 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, and 10.3 K/9. He's limiting hard contact at a career-best rate (32.5%), and he's doing a much better job keeping the ball in the park (0.69 HR/9). Those numbers don't fully do the 25-year-old justice, though. Over the last month and a half, Greene hasn't just been good; he's looked like one of the best pitchers in baseball.

In his last nine starts, Greene owns a 1.70 ERA and 0.83 WHIP to go along with 65 K's in 53 innings, and he has allowed just two earned runs over his past six turns combined. It's not just that he's getting good results, the underlying data is good too. Greene's 124 Stuff+ mark is currently tops in baseball, and his expected batting average against (.187) and expected SLG against (.302) both rank him among the top 3%. It should come as no surprise, then, that he's been the second-best starting pitcher in fantasy baseball over the last month (behind only Dylan Cease), according to the ESPN Player Rater.

Expect continued success for Greene on Tuesday against a Marlins lineup that ranks fourth-worst in MLB with an 87 wRC+ versus right-handed pitching this season. While he's already rostered in nearly every standard fantasy league, consider him a top DFS target that's worth his high salary. Greene is on some kind of roll right now, and you don't want to miss out.

By Todd Zola

