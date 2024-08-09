Open Extended Reactions

Bonus Ball in the Bronx

On Friday, the New York Yankees made an early call to postpone their evening affair with the Texas Rangers due to heavy rain courtesy of Tropical Depression Debby. The game will me made up on Saturday as part of a single admission doubleheader, kicking the slate off at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Two games mean twice the fun for batters appearing in both ends, but it also avails an opportunity for the respective managers to get some action for their bench. Switch hitters and those embedded in a platoon are most likely to play in each game, but only if the club is expected to face two starters of the same handedness.

Friday night was ticketed to be a matchup of southpaws with the Yankees Carlos Rodon facing the Rangers Cody Bradford. With the Yankees listing RHP Gerrit Cole for the opener, to be opposed by Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi, it's likely that few, if any non-regulars pick up two starts.

This doesn't mean to avoid available Yankees and Rangers hitters, since they may come into the game they don't start to gain the platoon edge on a reliever. Examples are Yankees LHB Alex Verdugo (42.7% rostered in ESPN leagues) and LHB Ben Rice (12,4% rostered). For the Rangers, RHB Josh Jung (37.9% rostered) and Josh Smith LHB Josh Smith are the chief options.

Another area to target is the bullpen, especially in leagues scoring holds. Many leagues have a weekly game started limit, but just a few have weekly overall innings limit. Stacking relievers from the same bullpen avails two opportunities to collect a save and hold from the same game, along with the possibility the main closer doesn't appear in both games, so a setup man may vulture a hold.

Yankees relievers Luke Weaver (4.7% rostered) and recently acquired Mark Leiter Jr. are the primary targets. For the Rangers, focus on David Robertson (13.1% rostered) and Andrew Chafin (0.4% rostered)

Everything else you need to know for Saturday

Saturday's top streamer has been a staple in this space with San Diego Padres Matt Waldon (28.3% rostered) enjoying a juicy matchup with the Miami Marlins. Waldron doesn't have the luxury of pitching at home in Petco Park, but a road date in the cavernous loanDepot Park is almost as favorable. Facing the lineup with the third lowest wOBA versus right-handers is certainly a boon.

Next up is New York Mets LHP Sean Manaea (50.2% rostered) for his road date with the Seattle Mariners. Manaea is coming off consecutive outings with seven scoreless stanzas. He fanned 21 with just one free pass over those 14 frames. The Mariners sport the third highest strikeout rate with a lefty on the hill.

The spotlight will be on Pittsburgh Pirates SP Paul Skenes when he takes the hill in Chavez Ravine for the first time (he faced the Los Angeles Dodgers at home in June). However, it is Dodgers SP River Ryan (17.8% rostered) getting the nod as a Saturday fantasy spot starter. Skenes, of course is almost universally rostered. Ryan has helped the Dodgers with three effective outings since the break, registering a 1.72 ERA and 1.28 WHIP over 15 2/3 innings. He's fanned a palatable 14, though nine walks is flirting with trouble. However, the Pirates aren't especially patient, and the fan at the seventh highest clip facing right-handers.

