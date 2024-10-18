Fantasy Basketball E+ Cheat Sheet: All the names you need to know

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024-25 fantasy basketball season is just around the corner and drafts are happening right now! Are you prepared? We bet you are. But if you're not, we bet we can get you there. Either way, you need the ESPN+ Fantasy Hoops Cheat Sheet. How does it differ from other cheat sheets? Well, these aren't rankings, (although we have those too). Rather, we've aggregated all the names you need to know from the best preseason content we've put out over the past month-plus. So you can read André Snellings' Ultimate Draft Board or Eric Karabell's Do and Do Not Draft lists and get all the "why" behind the "who." Or, if you just have time for the "who," we've got you covered.

This cheat sheet covers the names you need to know from: