The best fantasy basketball managers make a habit of looking at the NBA schedule, examining box scores and scouring the news for any tidbit that can help give them the edge in their leagues.

Luckily, Eric Moody does all that work for you each and every Thursday with the Fantasy 30, helping answer the tough questions such as whom to start, who are the best fantasy basketball sleepers out there and what's the latest injury news with key players around the league.

Here's the latest fantasy news from each of the 30 teams.

Atlanta Hawks: There aren't many streaming options for the Hawks, but if you are looking for points and 3-pointers don't overlook De'Andre Hunter. He's scored 20 or more fantasy points in seven of his last eight games. During that period, Hunter has also averaged 34 minutes per game. He's only rostered in 18.2% of ESPN leagues.

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown has had 17 games in his career with 35 or more points. This breaks a tie with Bob Cousy for the eighth most such games in franchise history. Brown is only one away from tying Antoine Walker for seventh most. In six of his last seven games, Brown has scored 50 or more fantasy points, including two with 60 or more.

Brooklyn Nets: Cameron Johnson has 31 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games. Since being traded from the Suns to the Nets, he has averaged 17.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Johnson is only rostered in 31.2% of ESPN leagues. If your fantasy roster needs some help, he's a solid streamer.

Charlotte Hornets: Mark Williams' status for the remainder of the season is uncertain due to a thumb injury. Nick Richards has done an excellent job filling in at center for the Hornets. He's scored 38 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games but is only rostered in 7.0% of ESPN leagues.

Chicago Bulls: Patrick Beverley (rostered in 9.6% of ESPN leagues) have provided the Bulls some consistency at point guard since being acquired. He has scored 20 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games, including one with 47. In favorable matchups, he can be very productive for your fantasy team.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Caris LeVert has scored 34 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games. He has four straight games with 15 or more points, LeVert's longest streak since joining the Cavaliers. On Wednesday night against the 76ers he was superb. LeVert (rostered in 44.5% of ESPN leagues) scored or assists on 38 points off the bench.

Dallas Mavericks: Jaden Hardy is stepping up for a Mavericks team dealing with an abundance of injuries. He's scored 20 or more points in four consecutive games. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving's availability ultimately determines Hardy's fantasy value, but he can be productive when given adequate minutes. He's only rostered in 4.1% of ESPN leagues.

Denver Nuggets: It's been a struggle for Jamal Murray during teh past four games. He has scored under 15 fantasy points twice while shooting 31.5% from the floor in that span. The Nuggets have lost four straight games and Murray continues to deal with left knee soreness. Bruce Brown should not be overlooked by fantasy managers in deeper formats in need of a streamer. He's scored 25 fantasy points in two of his last four games and is only rostered in 21.4% of ESPN leagues.

Detroit Pistons: Killian Hayes and James Wiseman are two players you can trust on the tanking Pistons. Hayes is only rostered in 17.3% of ESPN leagues and has scored 28 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games while playing 29 or more minutes in each. Wiseman, meanwhile, has averaged 16.6 points, 10.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks during the past five games. He's only rostered in 24.2% of ESPN leagues.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry had his 12th career game with 50 points in Wednesday's loss to the Clippers. He passed Allen Iverson for the ninth most in league history. The Warriors have lost nine consecutive road games. which is the longest streak by a defending champion since the 1998-1999 Bulls, which was the season after "The Last Dance."

Houston Rockets: Jae'Sean Tate is trending up at the perfect time for managers looking for a streamer. He's scored 20 or more fantasy points in five of his last six games. Tari Eason is also another very good option. In nine of his last 11 games, the rookie has scored 20 or more fantasy points, including four games with 30 or more. Tate and Eason are available in a high percentage of ESPN leagues.

Indiana Pacers: Andrew Nembhard is a must-roster player with Bennedict Mathurin dealing with a right ankle sprain. Although it's hard to tell if the Pacers are tanking, Nembhard should remain actively involved in the rotation. Over the last four games, he has scored 24 or more fantasy points, including two with 30 or more. Nembhard is only rostered in 3.3% of ESPN leagues.

LA Clippers: It's been great to watch Kawhi Leonard step up for fantasy managers during the second half of the season. In the last 12 games, he has averaged 28.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals. The Clippers are 12-2 when Leonard scores at least 30 points. Leonard has averaged 44.2 fantasy points per game this season.

Los Angeles Lakers: Austin Reaves has become a reliable source of points and helps boost the field goal percentage for fantasy managers in category formats. He has scored 28 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games. It will be a big week for the Lakers as they look to solidify their playoff positioning, and Reaves will continue to play a key role. He's only rostered in 10.0% of ESPN leagues.

Memphis Grizzlies: Xavier Tillman is surprisingly only rostered in 12.5% of ESPN leagues, despite thriving with Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke out for the remainder of the fantasy season. Tillman has averaged 10.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Miami Heat: Tyler Herro is closing out the fantasy season strong. In the last eight games, he has averaged 20.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 46.8% from the floor. The Heat face the Bulls and Pistons to close out the fantasy week.

Milwaukee Bucks: Joe Ingles is on the streaming radar for Thursday's night game against the Pacers with Grayson Allen already ruled out due to right plantar fascia soreness. Ingles has scored 23 or more fantasy points in five consecutive games, including one with 47 fantasy points. He's a solid source of triples and assists for fantasy managers in category formats.

Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards has 21 games this season with 30 or more points. This is tied for the second most in a season in franchise history. Kevin Love has the most with 25 games during the 2013-14 season. This season, Edwards has averaged 42.3 fantasy points per game.

New Orleans Pelicans: Over the last six games, Herbert Jones averaged 12.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks. His ability to contribute in multiple areas makes him a valuable fantasy player, especially in category formats. Jones is only rostered in 31.0% of ESPN leagues. Meanwhile, Trey Murphy III continues to be an excellent streamer. He's scored 40 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games and is rostered in only 31.7% of ESPN leagues.

New York Knicks: Whether Jalen Brunson will play against the Nuggets on Saturday remains to be seen. He's been dealing with left foot soreness, so Immanuel Quickley has filled in nicely. In two of his last three games, Quickley scored 48 or more fantasy points. Quickley should still be inserted into lineups even when Brunson returns. He's rostered in 34.6% of ESPN leagues.

Oklahoma City Thunder: Josh Giddey has now had eight career triple-doubles, passing Magic Johnson for the second most by a player at age 20 or younger in league history. The only player with more is Luka Doncic. Meanwhile, Jalen Williams' roster percentage is currently at 58.9%. He is the first Thunder rookie to record consecutive 20-point double-doubles since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City.

Orlando Magic: Paolo Banchero's lack of defensive stats and turnovers make him a better option for points formats than for category formats. Five of his last six games have resulted in 32 or more fantasy points, including one with 50. Three more games remain on the Magic's road trip; Thursday against the Suns and Saturday/Sunday back-to-back against the Clippers and Lakers.

Philadelphia 76ers: James Harden has had 11 games this season with at least 25 points and 10 assists. It's the third most in a season in franchise history behind Allen Iverson, who accomplished this feat in two consecutive seasons. Harden has averaged 23.9 points and 11.7 assists in the last seven games.

Phoenix Suns: Fantasy managers aren't complaining about Devin Booker playing big minutes with Kevin Durant out. In the last seven games, he has averaged 34.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.4 steals. Until Kevin Durant returns, Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton will keep the Suns afloat.

Portland Trail Blazers: Damian Lillard has now had 31 games this season with 30 or more points. This is the second most in a season in Trail Blazers history. The only person who had more in a season was Lillard himself (35 in 2020-21). In the last seven games, Lillard has averaged 33.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.0 steals.

Sacramento Kings: This season, Domantas Sabonis has exceeded expectations based on his average draft position. With 11 triple-doubles, he is tied with Luka Doncic for the second most in the league. Nikola Jokic is the only player with more. Sabonis has scored 50 or more fantasy points in four of his last five games.