Fantasy picks and betting tips for Tuesday's NBA slate

The NBA in-season tournament heats up Tuesday night with five exciting matchups.

The Chicago Bulls head to Capital One Arena to face the Washington Wizards. After dropping four of their last six games, the Bulls will be eager to bounce back. There's one prop bet I'm eyeing in this game.

In Miami, the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Heat. The Bucks have been hot, winning six of their last seven, so this should be a good one. The Houston Rockets are in Minnesota to face the Timberwolves, who need a win to keep their NBA Cup hopes alive.

I'm also looking forward to the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Utah Jazz, and there are a lot of intriguing bets in this one. But the game I'm most excited about? The Phoenix Suns hosting the Los Angeles Lakers. A few solid bets here, too.

Let's take a closer look.

Tuesday's Stream Team

Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF, Wizards (available in 62.1% of ESPN leagues): Coulibaly is having a breakout season and continues to make plays for the Wizards. He's been contributing across multiple categories, making him an excellent streamer. Coulibaly has averaged 35.1 minutes and 30.5 fantasy points per game. He's my top streamer for Tuesday's slate.

Harrison Barnes, PF, Spurs (84.9%): Barnes is in a very good spot against a Jazz team that's been struggling defensively. The veteran has been solid, averaging 29.2 minutes per game, and he has scored 35 or more fantasy points in three straight games. Barnes is playing well, so don't overlook him if you need a streamer.

Moody's bets for the day

Odds by ESPN BET

Victor Wembanyama over 13.5 assists and rebounds (-120): Wembanyama is in a prime spot against the Jazz. He has hit this mark in four of his last five games. During that stretch, Wemby has averaged 8.0 potential assists and 18.8 rebounds in 33.5 minutes per game. Those numbers suggest he's in a great position to clear this line again. Wemby has also topped this line in three of his last five matchups with the Jazz, dating back to last season. All signs point to another strong performance.

Austin Reaves over 2.5 three-pointers made (-110): Reaves has been letting it fly lately, averaging 8.5 3-point attempts during his last 10 games. He has hit this mark in seven of those, including during the Lakers' blowout loss to the Nuggets last Sunday. Los Angeles will be out for redemption against the Suns, and Reaves has already cleared this line twice against Phoenix this season. Plus, the Suns give up the most threes per game to point guards. With one of the highest totals on the slate, this is a spot where Reaves can shine from beyond the arc.

Zach LaVine over 27.5 points and rebounds (-120): The Wizards allow the most points per 100 possessions in the league, making this a great spot for LaVine. He has hit this mark in four of his last five games, averaging 32.4 minutes and shooting 54.0% from the field. Also, this game has the highest total on Tuesday's slate.

Harrison Barnes over 1.5 assists (-125): This one stood out right away. Barnes has hit this mark in seven of his last 10 games, which is encouraging. However, he has only averaged 3.4 potential assists per game. The upside? He's playing 28.1 minutes per game during that stretch and gets a great matchup against a Jazz defense that gives up the fifth-most points per 100 possessions in the league.

Kevin Durant over 30.5 points, rebounds and assists (-120): According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Durant is set to return Tuesday, his first game since Nov. 8, giving us a discounted line. He has cleared this in eight of nine games, averaging 17.9 field goal attempts, 9.9 rebound chances and 6.4 potential assists per game. The volume should be there for Durant to hit this mark. And even with Bradley Beal back, Durant has gone over this line in 16 of his last 20 games alongside Beal and Devin Booker, dating back to last season. He's also cleared it in six of his last seven against the Lakers.

Keyonte George under 6.5 assists (-130): The Spurs allow the second-fewest assists per game to point guards, making this a tough matchup. George has gone under this line in seven of his last 10 games, averaging just 9.2 potential assists per game. He's also stayed under in four of his last five games against the Spurs. Even with Jordan Clarkson out for this game due to a foot injury, it shouldn't be a concern; George has gone under this mark in 16 of his last 20 games without Clarkson in the lineup.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Chicago Bulls at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Bulls -4.5 (-115) | Wizards +4.5 (-105)

Money line: Bulls -195 | Wizards +165

Total: 244.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Bulls by 3.2, straight up 61%, 241.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Bulls: Julian Phillips, (GTD - Illness); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Talen Horton-Tucker, (NA - Thumb); Adama Sanogo, (OUT - Knee); Patrick Williams, (GTD - Foot)

Wizards: Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee); Jordan Poole, (GTD - Hip); Justin Champagnie, (GTD - Hamstring); Tristan Vukcevic, (OUT - Knee)

Bulls projections:

Wizards projections:

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Bucks +2.5 (-110) | Heat -2.5 (-110)

Money line: Bucks +115 | Heat -135

Total: 222.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 6.9, straight up 72%, 222.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Bucks: AJ Johnson, (GTD - Achilles); Giannis Antetokounmpo, (NA - Calf); MarJon Beauchamp, (GTD - Hamstring); Taurean Prince, (NA - Illness); Khris Middleton, (GTD - Ankle)

Heat: Dru Smith, (GTD - Knee); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Foot)

Bucks projections:

Heat projections:

Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets +3.5 (-105) | Timberwolves -3.5 (-115)

Money line: Rockets +140 | Timberwolves -165

Total: 219.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 1.3, straight up 54%, 220.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Jalen Green, (NA - Illness); Steven Adams, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (NA - Calf); Mike Conley, (GTD - Toe)

Rockets projections:

Timberwolves projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz

9 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs -2.5 (-110) | Jazz +2.5 (-110)

Money line: Spurs -135 | Jazz +115

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Jazz by 0.2, straight up 51%, 229.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Keldon Johnson, (GTD - Hamstring); Devin Vassell, (GTD - Knee); Jeremy Sochan, (OUT - Thumb)

Jazz: Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg); Jordan Clarkson, (NA - Foot); Kyle Filipowski, (GTD - Ankle)

Spurs projections:

Jazz projections:

Los Angeles Lakers at Phoenix Suns

10 p.m. ET

Line: Lakers +2.5 (-115) | Suns -2.5 (-105)

Money line: Lakers +115 | Suns -135

Total: 234.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 4, straight up 63%, 235.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (NA - Foot); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); Bronny James, (OUT - Heel); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Calf); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Calf); Collin Gillespie, (OUT - Ankle)

Lakers projections:

Suns projections: