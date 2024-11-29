Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

The NBA is back with 10 games Friday and an all-day slate that begins at noon. The games are big because they go toward the Emirates NBA Cup. The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets have already won their groups and clinched spots in the knockout round, but there are still six slots up for grabs going into Friday. There's only one more day left in this round after today as group play ends Dec. 3. So, the results of Friday's games will go a long way toward clarifying the picture and setting the stage for the next round Tuesday.

As always, let's take a closer look at the matchups and identify some fantasy hoops streamer and betting angles of interest for Friday's slate.

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for that night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game Injury reports and player projections.

Fantasy streamers for Friday

Ty Jerome, Cleveland Cavaliers (available in 77.5% of ESPN leagues)

Jerome had a quieter outing Wednesday, but still managed a respectable 8 points, 6 assists, 3 steals and 2 3-pointers in 24 minutes off the bench. Jerome has now averaged 19.4 PPG, 5.2 APG, 3.4 3PG, 1.8 RPG and 1.6 SPG in 27.0 MPG over his past five games, two of which were starts. His current floor seems to be ''solid,'' but he has popped for 24 or more points in three of those five games, so his ceiling is elite.

Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (71.2% available)

Monk returned from a two-week absence Monday and popped for his biggest game of the season Wednesday with 27 points, 9 assists, 8 rebounds, 3 3-pointers and a steal in 35 minutes off the bench. With DeMar DeRozan out (back), Monk has played a larger role as the primary offensive engine off the bench for the Kings and a key cog in the rotation next to De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Ja'Kobe Walter, Toronto Raptors (99.5% available)

Walter was called up from the G-League and got a spot start Wednesday, and he responded with a 14-point, 11-rebound double-double with 5 assists, 2 3-pointers and 2 steals in 28 minutes of play. Walter was the 19th pick in this year's NBA draft and the rebuilding Raptors see him as a key player in the future. With Gradey Dick, Bruce Brown and Kelly Olynyk out again Friday, Walter could get another start and put another solid game on the books.

Dre's best bets for Friday

Brandon Miller over 32.5 total points and rebounds (-105)

Miller has put up big numbers over the past few weeks next to LaMelo Ball. He has averaged 28.0 PPG and 6.6 RPG over his past five outings. Ball will miss Friday's game, joining Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Nick Richards and Mark Williams on the sidelines. This puts Miller in line for huge volume with no other healthy offense generators and few rebounding options available on the roster. The game lines up to be a blowout, but it's an NBA Cup game where scoring margin factors into the standings, so Miller could get lots of run even if the game gets out of hand early.

Ja Morant over 18.5 points (-130)

Morant returned from a knee injury that kept him out three weeks on Monday and exploded for 22 points and 11 assists in only 23 minutes of action. He sat out Wednesday's game as he continues to recover, but is probable to play on Friday. Morant averaged 22.2 PPG in his past five outings prior to the injury with 20 or more points in four of the five games. He will face off against a solid defender in Dejounte Murray on Friday, but in a big stage NBA Cup game I look for Morant to have a big game again.

Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points (-125)

The Timberwolves have been struggling of late, losing four straight games and seven of their past nine. Edwards has been vocal in his criticism of the team's effort and is trying to establish himself as the young leader who can get Minnesota out of the slump. Edwards has been more aggressive on the court over the past week, averaging 28.7 points in his past three games with at least 28 scored in all three matchups. Expect him to continue to be aggressive as he tries to lead the Timberwolves back into the win column against the Clippers.

Franz Wagner over 25.5 points (-140)

Wagner carries a heavy load for the Magic with Paolo Banchero out, and he has proven he can be a huge scorer in that role. Wagner has averaged 27.1 PPG over his past 12 games with at least 27 points scored in eight of them. He faces a Nets team Friday that is middle of the pack (17th) in points allowed to opposing small forwards (21.3 PPG), but in his only matchup against Brooklyn this season Wagner dropped 29 points. That was with Banchero on the court, so expect Wagner to have the green light.

LeBron James over 38.5 total points, rebounds and assists (-125)

James is on triple-double watch (+360) in a huge game. The Lakers are the defending NBA Cup champions but need a win over the Thunder to stay in contention. While James has been fine ceding primary scorer responsibilities to Anthony Davis this season, he has stepped up across-the-board in a major way. He has averaged 22.0 PPG, 10.7 APG and 9.3 RPG (42.0 total PAR) over his past 10 games with five triple-doubles, including one on Wednesday. Look for LeBron to make his mark on Friday's game, putting another big all-around-effort and potential triple-double in play.

Projections and Injury Reports

New York Knicks at Charlotte Hornets

Noon ET on NBA TV

Line: Knicks -12.5 (-115) | Hornets 12.5 (-105)

Money line: Knicks -900 | Hornets +550

Total: 223.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Knicks by 9.5, straight up 78%, 223.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Knicks: Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Kevin McCullar Jr., (OUT - Knee); Precious Achiuwa, (OUT - Hamstring)

Hornets: Grant Williams, (OUT - Knee); Jared Rhoden, (OUT - Shoulder); LaMelo Ball, (OUT - Calf); Mark Williams, (OUT - Foot); Miles Bridges, (OUT - Knee); Nick Richards, (OUT - Ribs); Tre Mann, (OUT - Back)

Knicks projections:

Hornets projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks

2:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Cavaliers -5.5 (-110) | Hawks 5.5 (-110)

Money line: Cavaliers -240 | Hawks +195

Total: 244.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Cavaliers by 5.6, straight up 68%, 243.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Knee); Dean Wade, (OUT - Ankle); Emoni Bates, (OUT - Knee); Max Strus, (OUT - Ankle)

Hawks: Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Seth Lundy, (OUT - Ankle)

Cavaliers projections:

Hawks projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies

5 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Pelicans 11.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -11.5 (-105)

Money line: Pelicans +425 | Grizzlies -600

Total: 232.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 10.5, straight up 80%, 225.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Cain, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (GTD - Back); Trey Murphy III, (GTD - Knee); Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Grizzlies: GG Jackson II, (OUT - Foot); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Ja Morant, (GTD - Knee); Zach Edey, (OUT - Ankle)

Pelicans projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Orlando Magic at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Magic -7.5 (-105) | Nets 7.5 (-115)

Money line: Magic -280 | Nets +230

Total: 208.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 6.9, straight up 72%, 212.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Magic: Gary Harris, (OUT - Hamstring); Paolo Banchero, (OUT - Oblique)

Nets: Cameron Johnson, (GTD - Ankle); Dorian Finney-Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Wilson, (GTD - Calf); Nic Claxton, (GTD - Back); Day'Ron Sharpe, (OUT - Hamstring); Dennis Schroder, (OUT - Personal); Bojan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Foot); Cam Thomas, (OUT - Hamstring); Noah Clowney, (OUT - Ankle)

Magic projections:

Nets projections:

LA Clippers at Minnesota Timberwolves

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Clippers 5.5 (-105) | Timberwolves -5.5 (-115)

Money line: Clippers +190 | Timberwolves -230

Total: 213.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 4.1, straight up 63%, 218.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Clippers: P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related); Norman Powell, (GTD - Hamstring); Kobe Brown, (OUT - Back); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee)

Timberwolves: Joe Ingles, (OUT - Calf)

Clippers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Detroit Pistons at Indiana Pacers

8 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 5.5 (-115) | Pacers -5.5 (-105)

Money line: Pistons +180 | Pacers -220

Total: 229.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 7.1, straight up 72%, 233.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Cade Cunningham, (GTD - Hip); Tobias Harris, (GTD - Hip); Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Pacers: Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles); James Wiseman, (OUT - Achilles); Aaron Nesmith, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Nembhard, (OUT - Knee); Ben Sheppard, (OUT - Oblique)

Pistons projections:

Pacers projections:

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

8 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 8.5 (-115) | Heat -8.5 (-105)

Money line: Raptors +265 | Heat -340

Total: 219.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 5.6, straight up 68%, 221.5 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Gradey Dick, (OUT - Calf); Kelly Olynyk, (OUT - Back); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow)

Heat: Duncan Robinson, (GTD - Lower Body); Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Back); Kevin Love, (GTD - Back); Terry Rozier, (GTD - Foot)

Raptors projections:

Heat projections:

Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -11.5 (-110) | Bulls 11.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -750 | Bulls +475

Total: 243.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 9.2, straight up 77%, 237.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Luke Kornet, (GTD - Hamstring)

Bulls: Coby White, (GTD - Wrist); Dalen Terry, (GTD - Ankle); Jalen Smith, (GTD - Ankle); Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Wrist); Patrick Williams, (OUT - Foot)

Celtics projections:

Bulls projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Thunder -2.5 (-110) | Lakers 2.5 (-110)

Money line: Thunder -135 | Lakers +115

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 3.3, straight up 61%, 232.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee); Alex Caruso, (OUT - Hip); Jaylin Williams, (OUT - Hamstring); Ousmane Dieng, (OUT - Finger)

Lakers: Anthony Davis, (GTD - Foot); Dalton Knecht, (GTD - Quadriceps); Jaxson Hayes, (GTD - Ankle); Bronny James, (OUT - Heel); Jarred Vanderbilt, (OUT - Foot); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Thunder projections:

Lakers projections:

Sacramento Kings at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -6.5 (-120) | Blazers 6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Kings -260 | Blazers +210

Total: 226.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 0.6, straight up 52%, 223.7 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Mason Jones, (GTD - Hamstring); DeMar DeRozan, (OUT - Back); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Blazers: Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle); Jerami Grant, (GTD - Knee); Kris Murray, (GTD - Chest); Robert Williams III, (GTD - Concussion); Donovan Clingan, (OUT - Knee)

Kings projections:

Blazers projections: