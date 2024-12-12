Fantasy picks and betting tips for Thursday's NBA slate

Open Extended Reactions

Thursday night's NBA slate features just three games, but there's still plenty to break down.

The Detroit Pistons visit Boston as heavy underdogs to the Celtics in what will be their third matchup of the season.

The Toronto Raptors head south to take on the Miami Heat, and the Sacramento Kings, who sit just one game under .500, travel to New Orleans to face a struggling Pelicans squad.

I have a pair of streamers to recommend and four bets I'm eyeing from the trio of games.

Without further ado, lets get into it.

Thursday's Stream Team

Trey Murphy III, SF/SG, New Orleans Pelicans (available in 55% of ESPN leagues)

Murphy has stepped into the starting lineup the last two games with Brandon Ingram sidelined by an ankle injury, and he has made the most of it, scoring 47 or more fantasy points in both outings. He should keep seeing plenty of minutes at home tonight against the Sacramento Kings.

Duncan Robinson, SF, Miami Heat (94.8% available)

With Miami dealing with injuries, Robinson's role in the rotation has grown significantly. He has scored 26 or more fantasy points while playing at least 27 minutes a night in each of the last three games. Robinson is a great source for points and 3-pointers if you're in a category league. He's in a favorable spot tonight against a Toronto Raptors team that struggles defensively, ranking near the bottom in points allowed per 100 possessions.

Moody's bets for the day

Malik Monk OVER 22.5 points + assists (-120)

Monk has been a fantastic addition to the Kings' starting lineup. He has hit this mark in four of his last five games, with the only miss coming in a blowout win against the Utah Jazz on Sunday. Over this stretch, Monk is playing 32.8 minutes a game, averaging 14 field-goal attempts and 10.8 potential assists. He's in a great spot against a Pelicans team that ranks near the bottom of the league in points allowed per 100 possessions. Monk should have plenty of opportunities to keep rolling.

Dejounte Murray OVER 34.5 points, rebounds and assists (-115)

The Pelicans look strong on paper, but injuries have been their biggest downfall. Nearly all of their top players have missed time, so instead of focusing on who's out, it's all about who's available. Murray is a versatile scorer who can get it done inside and out, and he has stepped up with a bigger role recently, hitting this line in back-to-back games. The Kings aren't pushovers defensively, but with Murray's high usage rate (28.8%), he's in a great spot to clear this line tonight.

Tobias Harris OVER 12.5 points (-110)

The Boston Celtics give up the second-most points per game to power forwards, which puts Harris in a great spot tonight. Harris is set up for success regardless of Jayson Tatum's status for the game. Harris has cleared this line in eight of his last 10 contents, averaging 11.2 field-goal attempts in 30.8 minutes per game during that stretch. He has hit this line in one of two games against the Celtics this season, and the signs point toward another solid performance.

Bam Adebayo OVER 4.5 assists (-140)

Adebayo has been on fire as a facilitator lately, and tonight he faces a Raptors team that allows the most assists per game to centers. Adebayo has capitalized in similar spots before. He has cleared this assist line in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 9.1 potential assists in nearly 34 minutes per game during that stretch, and has hit number in both games against the Raptors this season.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics

7:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV

Line: Pistons 12.5 (-110) | Celtics -12.5 (-110)

Money line: Pistons +500 | Celtics -800

Total: 227.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 11.5, straight up 82%, 227.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Bobi Klintman, (OUT - Calf)

Celtics: Jaden Springer, (GTD - Illness); Jayson Tatum, (GTD - Knee); Jordan Walsh, (GTD - Ribs); Sam Hauser, (GTD - Thigh)

Pistons projections:

Celtics projections:

Toronto Raptors at Miami Heat

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Raptors 10.5 (-120) | Heat -10.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Raptors +340 | Heat -450

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Heat by 9.9, straight up 79%, 223.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Raptors: Scottie Barnes, (OUT - Ankle); Bruce Brown, (OUT - Knee); Immanuel Quickley, (OUT - Elbow)

Heat: Jimmy Butler, (GTD - Knee); Pelle Larsson, (GTD - Ankle); Josh Richardson, (OUT - Heel)

Raptors projections:

Heat projections:

Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans

8 p.m. ET

Line: Kings -7.5 (EVEN) | Pelicans 7.5 (-120)

Money line: Kings -270 | Pelicans +220

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 3.8, straight up 63%, 225.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Kings: Devin Carter, (OUT - Shoulder); Trey Lyles, (OUT - Calf)

Pelicans: Brandon Ingram, (OUT - Ankle); Javonte Green, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan Hawkins, (OUT - Back); Karlo Matkovic, (OUT - Back); Jose Alvarado, (OUT - Hamstring); Zion Williamson, (OUT - Hamstring)

Kings projections:

Pelicans projections: