Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Wednesday

Wednesday will be a busy night with nine games on the NBA schedule, highlighted by a Western Conference showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. The Warriors will be looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Celtics on Monday.

There are several matchups that have quality fantasy basketball streamers and key betting angles on Wednesday's slate. Let's dive in.

Editor's note: The NBA announced the postponement of the game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans due to inclement weather.

Wednesday's fantasy stream team

Tari Eason, SF/PF, Houston Rockets (available in 70.7% of ESPN leagues)

Eason is an ideal streaming option for Wednesday, especially for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. He has scored at least 25 fantasy points in three straight games, and while he's not a dynamic scorer, Eason consistently contributes with rebounds, assists and steals.

De'Andre Hunter, SF/PF, Atlanta Hawks (66.8%)

Hunter has played 30 or more minutes and scored at least 26 fantasy points in each of his past two games since returning from a foot injury. His main fantasy value is in scoring, but any additional statistical contributions are a nice bonus. He's still a solid streamer, especially against a middle-of-the-road defensive team like the Pistons.

Keyonte George, PG/SG, Utah Jazz (67.4%)

The Jazz have been hit hard by injuries, and George has taken full advantage. He has scored 38 or more fantasy points in three straight games and should have another big opportunity against the Thunder with Jordan Clarkson out. Expect George to play significant minutes, especially with trade rumors swirling as the deadline approaches.

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (91.8%)

Collier has played 27 or more minutes and scored at least 25 fantasy points in each of his past four games. He is a strong option for managers in deeper leagues.

Moody's favorite bets for Wednesday

Nick Smith Jr. (CHA) over 13.5 points and rebounds (-120)

Smith has played 25-plus minutes in two starts over the past two games and has gone over this number in both. He also had 10 or more field goal attempts and 10 rebound chances in each game, which is a promising trend. Smith has a decent matchup against the Grizzlies and even with Memphis heavily favored, he should continue to see plenty of minutes as the Hornets develop their young players.

Julius Randle (MIN) over 12.5 assists and rebounds (Even)

Randle has hit this line in four of his past five games, averaging 8.4 potential assists and 18.4 rebound chances per game. The Timberwolves have given Naz Reid more minutes when Rudy Gobert is off the floor, creating more rebounding chances for Randle.

Malik Monk (SAC) over 23.5 points and assists (-125)

Monk has cleared this line in nine straight games, averaging 17.6 field goal attempts, 12.3 potential assists and 35.3 minutes per game. Even with De'Aaron Fox in the lineup, Monk should capitalize on a favorable matchup against a Warriors team that has struggled to defend shooting guards this season.

Daniel Gafford (DAL) under 23.5 points, rebounds and assists (-115)

Gafford had a huge game Monday against the Hornets, scoring 31 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in 34 minutes. However, his minutes aren't guaranteed because of the Mavericks' fluctuating rotation. Gafford has gone under this line in eight of his past 10 games, averaging just 19.2 minutes per game. Gafford tends to rely on dunks and putbacks for production and faces a tough matchup against a Timberwolves team with Rudy Gobert patrolling the paint.

Onyeka Okongwu (ATL) over 12.5 points (-130)

Okongwu has seen an uptick in playing time recently, even starting over Clint Capela on Monday. He has cleared this line in four of his past five games and is in a great spot facing a Pistons team that has struggled against centers all season. Okongwu (61.4% available) is also a solid fantasy streaming option, scoring 45-plus fantasy points in three of his past four games. You can lean on him for points, rebounds and blocks.

Projections and Injury Reports

Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Pistons 2.5 (-105) | Hawks -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Pistons +120 | Hawks -145

Total: 234.5 (-105 O, -115 U)

BPI Projection: Pistons by 1.5, straight up 55%, 235.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Pistons: Jaden Ivey, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Hawks: Jalen Johnson, (GTD - Shoulder); Trae Young, (GTD - Achilles); Cody Zeller, (OUT - Personal); Zaccharie Risacher, (OUT - Thigh); Larry Nance Jr., (OUT - Hand); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder)

Pistons projections:

Hawks projections:

Phoenix Suns at Brooklyn Nets

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Suns -11.5 (-115) | Nets 11.5 (-105)

Money line: Suns -650 | Nets +425

Total: 218.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 4.2, straight up 64%, 222.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Suns: Bradley Beal, (GTD - Ankle); Jusuf Nurkic, (OUT - Illness)

Nets: Ben Simmons, (GTD - Illness); Bojan Bogdanovic, (GTD - Foot); Cam Thomas, (GTD - Hamstring); Trendon Watford, (GTD - Hamstring); Ziaire Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee)

Suns projections:

Nets projections:

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

7:30 p.m. ET

Line: Timberwolves -2.5 (-115) | Mavericks 2.5 (-105)

Money line: Timberwolves -145 | Mavericks +125

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Timberwolves by 3.3, straight up 61%, 220.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr., (OUT - Foot); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe)

Mavericks: Dereck Lively II, (GTD - Ankle); Klay Thompson, (GTD - Ankle); Naji Marshall, (GTD - Illness); Quentin Grimes, (GTD - Back); Dante Exum, (OUT - Wrist); Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Jaden Hardy, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf)

Timberwolves projections:

Mavericks projections:

Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets

8 p.m. ET

Line: Cavaliers -2.5 (-120) | Rockets 2.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Cavaliers -150 | Rockets +125

Total: 230.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Rockets by 0.6, straight up 52%, 230.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Cavaliers: Caris LeVert, (GTD - Wrist); Evan Mobley, (OUT - Calf); Isaac Okoro, (OUT - Shoulder); Luke Travers, (OUT - Ankle)

Rockets: N'Faly Dante, (OUT - Undisclosed); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Cavaliers projections:

Rockets projections:

Charlotte Hornets at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Hornets 12.5 (-115) | Grizzlies -12.5 (-105)

Money line: Hornets +500 | Grizzlies -800

Total: 240.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Grizzlies by 10, straight up 79%, 233.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Hornets: Tre Mann, (OUT - Back); Brandon Miller, (OUT - Wrist)

Grizzlies: Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Back); Marcus Smart, (OUT - Finger); Vince Williams Jr., (OUT - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb)

Hornets projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

8 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 17.5 (-105) | Thunder -17.5 (-115)

Money line: Jazz +1100 | Thunder -2500

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 14.7, straight up 88%, 226.8 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Brice Sensabaugh, (GTD - Ankle); John Collins, (GTD - Hip); Lauri Markkanen, (GTD - Back); Cody Williams, (OUT - Ankle); Johnny Juzang, (OUT - Hand); Micah Potter, (OUT - Illness); Jordan Clarkson, (OUT - Foot); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Thunder: Jalen Williams, (GTD - Hip); Isaiah Hartenstein, (OUT - Calf); Chet Holmgren, (OUT - Hip); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Jazz projections:

Thunder projections:

Golden State Warriors at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors 7.5 (-120) | Kings -7.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Warriors +230 | Kings -280

Total: 228.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 3.8, straight up 63%, 229.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: Brandin Podziemski, (OUT - Abdomen); Kyle Anderson, (OUT - Hip); Draymond Green, (OUT - Calf); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle)

Kings: None reported

Warriors projections:

Kings projections:

Boston Celtics at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Celtics -10.5 (EVEN) | Clippers 10.5 (-120)

Money line: Celtics -450 | Clippers +340

Total: 217.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 9, straight up 77%, 216.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Al Horford, (GTD - Toe); Drew Peterson, (GTD - Concussion); Jrue Holiday, (GTD - Shoulder)

Clippers: James Harden, (GTD - Groin); Kris Dunn, (GTD - Knee); Nicolas Batum, (GTD - Finger); Norman Powell, (GTD - Back); Ivica Zubac, (OUT - Eye); Kawhi Leonard, (OUT - Knee); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Celtics projections:

Clippers projections: