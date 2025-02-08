Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.
What you need to know for Saturday's games
Just days removed from one of the most significant trade deadlines in league history, roster and rotation revisions loom large over Saturday's 11-game slate.
A series of important Western Conference matchups help frame the day. The Dallas Mavericks host the Houston Rockets in an afternoon matchup of division and in-state rivals. Anthony Davis is set to make his Dallas debut, while another player from the Mavericks surfaces in the streaming section below as a helpful addition to rosters.
Later in the evening, the Memphis Grizzlies host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game with that coveted blend of a close spread and massive point total. With lots of possessions and points projected in this one, finding paths to building DFS lineups and building prop plays could prove rewarding.
A meeting of elite Eastern Conference foes has the Boston Celtics in MSG to face the New York Knicks in a nightcap featured on ABC/ESPN+. We won't see defensive aces Jrue Holiday or OG Anunoby due to respective injuries, but a bevy of All-Stars are active in this one.
Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for today's busy schedule and find some angles of interest.
Saturday's fantasy stream team
Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (rostered in 14.0% of ESPN leagues): The Jazz have been looking for a steady hand at the point guard spot for the past 18 months, it seems. Collier is having the most success in this role of all the players they've started at the one. With three consecutive double-double outings, Collier is the obvious addition for any managers in need of passing production.
Max Christie, SG, Dallas Mavericks (7.5% rostered): A fairly important part of the epic blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Mavericks, Christie brings versatility and flexibility to the court for Dallas with his ability to cover multiple positions and serve as a deft off-ball cutter and shooter on offense. The Rockets are missing a few perimeter starters, which could allow Christie to create chaos in passing lanes.
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, New York Knicks (6.0%): When Tom Thibodeau trusts a player, you can tell. Just check the minutes column. Achiuwa is currently in the trust circle, netting huge minutes and compiling fun box scores in recent games. The floor for scoring is low, but this matchup with Boston will task him with lots of hustle opportunities.
Matas Buzelis, SF, Chicago Bulls (8.7%): The Bulls didn't exactly shine at the deadline, but they did open up more minutes and usage for their most intriguing prospect. This rookie is still raw on offense, but wild block results and improving rebounding recognition combine to make an interesting option against a Golden State Warriors team that could struggle to match up with his size and energy.
McCormick's favorite bets for Saturday
Odds by ESPN BET
Anthony Davis understands why Mavericks fans would be frustrated after Luka Doncic was traded.
Bilal Coulibaly OVER 3.5 assists (-150)
Playing this above 4.5 assists is even advisable given the sheer spike in passing volume and success for Coulibaly with both Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valnciunas off the roster. Without these ball-stopping vets, there is more work for the young Washington Wizards guards and wings. Coulibaly is going to be busy in this matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.
Alperen Sengun OVER 4.5 assists (-150)
Sengun's passing prowess has been obvious since his first days in the league. Now a seasoned high-post distributor, Sengun's assist rate leaps with Fred VanVleet off the floor, which will be the case today. The Mavericks, of course, have Davis now defending the post, but Sengun's volume of passes and the team's collection of smart cutters makes this an achievable number.
Trae Young OVER 10.5 assists (-130)
An unintentional theme of passing props unfolded today. The premise might just be how projectable passing and usage prove; teams run actions through the same hands very often. Young is clearly a heliocentric playmaker, one who has posted at least 13 dimes twice against the Wizards. The team moved on from a key secondary playmaker in Bogdan Bogdanovic and a volume shooter in De'Andre Hunter, signaling even more touches for Young, somehow. These teams are both top four in pace, which simply reads like a possession party.
Projections and Injury Reports
Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET
Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues
Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks
3 p.m. ET
Line: Rockets 3.5 (-115) | Mavericks -3.5 (-105)
Money line: Rockets +140 | Mavericks -165
Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Mavericks by 0.8, straight up 53%, 227.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)
Mavericks: Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)
Rockets projections:
Alperen Sengun, C: 38.9 FPTS (19.7 pts, 9.6 reb, 5.1 ast)
Jalen Green, SG: 37.1 FPTS (23.4 pts, 4.0 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Amen Thompson, SG/SF/PF: 35.1 FPTS (15.7 pts, 8.7 reb, 5.2 ast)
Tari Eason, SF/PF: 26.5 FPTS (12.1 pts, 6.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dillon Brooks, SG/SF: 23.6 FPTS (13.6 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Cam Whitmore, SF: 20.5 FPTS (12.4 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Reed Sheppard, SG: 14.3 FPTS (6.9 pts, 1.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Mavericks projections:
Kyrie Irving, PG/SG: 42.4 FPTS (24.5 pts, 4.1 reb, 5.4 ast, 2.7 3PM)
P.J. Washington, PF: 30.2 FPTS (14.4 pts, 8.6 reb, 2.9 ast)
Daniel Gafford, C: 22.3 FPTS (11.4 pts, 8.0 reb, 1.8 ast, 2.1 blk)
Spencer Dinwiddie, PG/SG: 18.5 FPTS (8.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 3.2 ast)
Naji Marshall, SF/PF: 15.1 FPTS (7.6 pts, 2.3 reb, 2.1 ast)
Klay Thompson, SG/SF: 14.8 FPTS (6.2 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.1 ast)
Dante Exum, SG: 12.6 FPTS (6.4 pts, 1.0 reb, 2.4 ast)
Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers
4 p.m. ET on ESPN
Line: Pacers -4.5 (-105) | Lakers 4.5 (-115)
Money line: Pacers -170 | Lakers +145
Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Pacers by 4.4, straight up 64%, 231.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Pacers: Myles Turner, (OUT - Neck); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)
Lakers: Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Personal); Dalton Knecht, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Austin Reaves, (GTD - Elbow); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)
Pacers projections:
Pascal Siakam, PF: 40.5 FPTS (23.4 pts, 8.1 reb, 3.9 ast)
Tyrese Haliburton, PG/SG: 37.4 FPTS (17.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.8 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Andrew Nembhard, PG/SG: 24.6 FPTS (11.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 4.6 ast)
Bennedict Mathurin, SG/SF: 23.7 FPTS (15.0 pts, 5.0 reb, 2.0 ast)
T.J. McConnell, PG: 16.8 FPTS (7.5 pts, 1.9 reb, 3.2 ast)
Obi Toppin, PF: 16.7 FPTS (8.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 1.4 ast)
Aaron Nesmith, SF: 14.9 FPTS (7.2 pts, 3.2 reb, 1.5 ast)
Lakers projections:
LeBron James, SF/PF: 45.9 FPTS (25.5 pts, 8.6 reb, 7.6 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Anthony Davis, PF/C: 43.7 FPTS (26.0 pts, 10.6 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.1 blk)
Austin Reaves, SG/SF: 35.6 FPTS (17.7 pts, 4.4 reb, 6.2 ast, 2.5 3PM)
Rui Hachimura, SF/PF: 26.0 FPTS (14.4 pts, 5.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Jaxson Hayes, C: 15.6 FPTS (6.9 pts, 5.3 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.3 blk)
Gabe Vincent, PG: 14.3 FPTS (7.4 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.5 ast)
Jarred Vanderbilt, PF: 12.2 FPTS (4.9 pts, 3.7 reb, 1.1 ast)
San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic
7 p.m. ET
Line: Spurs 2.5 (-105) | Magic -2.5 (-115)
Money line: Spurs +120 | Magic -140
Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Magic by 3, straight up 60%, 213.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Spurs: Tre Jones, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Zach Collins, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (GTD - Knee)
Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Mac McClung, (OUT - Back); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)
Spurs projections:
Victor Wembanyama, C: 41.5 FPTS (23.9 pts, 10.3 reb, 3.6 ast, 2.9 3PM, 2.5 blk)
Devin Vassell, SG/SF: 29.2 FPTS (16.5 pts, 3.2 reb, 3.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Chris Paul, PG: 27.5 FPTS (10.0 pts, 3.4 reb, 5.9 ast)
Stephon Castle, PG/SG: 19.4 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.6 reb, 2.9 ast)
Harrison Barnes, PF: 18.2 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Jeremy Sochan, PF: 17.4 FPTS (8.8 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.8 ast)
Keldon Johnson, SF/PF: 15.3 FPTS (9.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.2 ast)
Magic projections:
Franz Wagner, SF/PF: 39.3 FPTS (22.3 pts, 4.5 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Paolo Banchero, SF/PF: 36.9 FPTS (23.0 pts, 6.3 reb, 5.0 ast)
Cole Anthony, PG: 21.5 FPTS (11.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.7 ast)
Jalen Suggs, PG/SG: 20.3 FPTS (10.7 pts, 2.2 reb, 2.7 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SG/SF: 18.6 FPTS (8.7 pts, 1.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Wendell Carter Jr., C: 18.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 5.1 reb, 2.2 ast)
Tristan da Silva, SF: 15.2 FPTS (7.3 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.8 ast)
Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards
7 p.m. ET
Line: Hawks -5.5 (-120) | Wizards 5.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Hawks -230 | Wizards +195
Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Hawks by 5, straight up 66%, 237.1 total points.
Injury Report:
Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Personal); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Personal); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Not Injury Related)
Wizards: Johnny Davis, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Knee); Anthony Gill, (GTD - Ankle); Justin Champagnie, (GTD - Ribs); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Foot); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)
Hawks projections:
Trae Young, PG: 48.6 FPTS (25.5 pts, 2.9 reb, 9.4 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Dyson Daniels, PG/SG: 31.1 FPTS (13.2 pts, 5.2 reb, 4.7 ast)
Onyeka Okongwu, C: 26.9 FPTS (12.0 pts, 9.3 reb, 2.4 ast)
Clint Capela, C: 19.9 FPTS (9.4 pts, 7.5 reb, 1.1 ast)
Larry Nance Jr., PF/C: 19.6 FPTS (7.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 2.0 ast)
Zaccharie Risacher, PF/SF: 18.6 FPTS (11.0 pts, 3.1 reb, 1.2 ast)
Vit Krejci, PG: 18.4 FPTS (7.2 pts, 2.9 reb, 3.2 ast)
Wizards projections:
Jordan Poole, PG/SG: 35.5 FPTS (20.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 4.9 ast, 3.1 3PM)
Bilal Coulibaly, SG/SF: 25.8 FPTS (12.5 pts, 4.9 reb, 4.1 ast)
Jonas Valanciunas, C: 21.3 FPTS (10.0 pts, 7.3 reb, 2.3 ast)
Carlton Carrington, PG/SG: 20.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.6 ast)
Kyshawn George, SG/SF: 19.3 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.2 ast)
Alexandre Sarr, PF/C: 18.4 FPTS (8.6 pts, 4.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Corey Kispert, SG/SF: 17.6 FPTS (10.2 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.6 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls
8 p.m. ET
Line: Warriors -6.5 (EVEN) | Bulls 6.5 (-120)
Money line: Warriors -240 | Bulls +200
Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Warriors by 5.8, straight up 69%, 236.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Gui Santos, (GTD - Knee); Moses Moody, (GTD - Back); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Not Injury Related)
Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Illness); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Lower Leg); Adama Sanogo, (OUT - Knee)
Warriors projections:
Stephen Curry, PG: 42.7 FPTS (23.9 pts, 3.9 reb, 6.1 ast, 4.1 3PM)
Draymond Green, PF/C: 27.0 FPTS (10.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 5.4 ast)
Brandin Podziemski, PG/SG: 24.4 FPTS (11.2 pts, 4.4 reb, 3.3 ast)
Buddy Hield, SG/SF: 20.9 FPTS (10.5 pts, 3.4 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Moses Moody, SG/SF: 19.1 FPTS (11.3 pts, 2.7 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Quinten Post, C: 18.2 FPTS (8.5 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.0 ast)
Kevon Looney, C: 15.3 FPTS (5.7 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Bulls projections:
Nikola Vucevic, C: 37.2 FPTS (17.7 pts, 10.6 reb, 3.7 ast)
Zach LaVine, SG/SF: 36.7 FPTS (21.9 pts, 4.3 reb, 4.6 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Coby White, PG/SG: 33.8 FPTS (19.5 pts, 3.1 reb, 4.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Josh Giddey, PG/SG/PF: 33.0 FPTS (14.0 pts, 7.5 reb, 5.7 ast)
Ayo Dosunmu, SG: 26.3 FPTS (12.4 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.5 ast)
Patrick Williams, PF: 18.8 FPTS (9.7 pts, 3.5 reb, 1.9 ast)
Lonzo Ball, PG: 18.5 FPTS (6.4 pts, 3.5 reb, 2.7 ast)
Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies
8 p.m. ET
Line: Thunder -2.5 (-105) | Grizzlies 2.5 (-115)
Money line: Thunder -130 | Grizzlies +110
Total: 242.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Thunder by 2, straight up 57%, 240.3 total points.
Injury Report:
Thunder: Cason Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Back); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)
Grizzlies: Desmond Bane, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Not Injury Related)
Thunder projections:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, PG: 47.9 FPTS (28.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 5.7 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jalen Williams, SF/PF/C: 38.3 FPTS (20.7 pts, 4.8 reb, 5.1 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Chet Holmgren, C: 23.8 FPTS (13.4 pts, 6.7 reb, 2.0 ast, 2.2 blk)
Aaron Wiggins, SG: 20.1 FPTS (9.7 pts, 4.6 reb, 1.8 ast)
Isaiah Hartenstein, C: 19.0 FPTS (3.7 pts, 9.1 reb, 3.6 ast)
Luguentz Dort, SG/SF: 18.4 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.3 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Isaiah Joe, SG: 17.1 FPTS (9.6 pts, 1.9 reb, 1.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Grizzlies projections:
Jaren Jackson Jr., PF/C: 35.5 FPTS (23.3 pts, 5.7 reb, 2.6 ast, 2.0 3PM, 1.4 blk)
Desmond Bane, SG/SF: 32.8 FPTS (17.1 pts, 4.9 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Ja Morant, PG: 31.9 FPTS (18.4 pts, 3.8 reb, 5.8 ast)
Santi Aldama, SF/PF/C: 20.0 FPTS (9.4 pts, 4.9 reb, 1.9 ast)
Luke Kennard, SG: 18.6 FPTS (8.0 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Jaylen Wells, SG: 16.8 FPTS (9.0 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.7 ast)
Brandon Clarke, PF: 16.5 FPTS (8.9 pts, 4.6 reb, 0.9 ast)
Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves
8 p.m. ET
Line: Blazers 6.5 (-120) | Timberwolves -6.5 (EVEN)
Money line: Blazers +195 | Timberwolves -230
Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Blazers by 3.1, straight up 60%, 218.6 total points.
Injury Report:
Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Hand); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)
Timberwolves: Mike Conley, (GTD - Finger); Anthony Edwards, (OUT - Hip); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Julius Randle, (OUT - Thigh)
Blazers projections:
Anfernee Simons, PG/SG: 34.6 FPTS (19.5 pts, 2.5 reb, 5.2 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Deandre Ayton, C: 29.9 FPTS (14.9 pts, 9.4 reb, 2.2 ast)
Jerami Grant, PF: 27.4 FPTS (17.0 pts, 3.0 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Toumani Camara, SF/PF: 25.2 FPTS (11.5 pts, 6.1 reb, 2.3 ast)
Deni Avdija, SF/PF: 24.0 FPTS (13.1 pts, 5.2 reb, 2.7 ast)
Shaedon Sharpe, SG/SF: 22.3 FPTS (14.4 pts, 2.8 reb, 2.0 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Scoot Henderson, PG: 21.1 FPTS (11.6 pts, 2.0 reb, 3.5 ast)
Timberwolves projections:
Jaden McDaniels, SF: 30.1 FPTS (14.4 pts, 5.8 reb, 3.0 ast)
Rudy Gobert, C: 28.6 FPTS (13.8 pts, 9.7 reb, 2.6 ast, 1.8 blk)
Naz Reid, PF/C: 27.9 FPTS (15.1 pts, 5.4 reb, 2.5 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Mike Conley, PG: 26.4 FPTS (10.1 pts, 2.7 reb, 5.2 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Nickeil Alexander-Walker, SG: 19.7 FPTS (9.2 pts, 3.6 reb, 2.9 ast)
Jaylen Clark, SG: 16.7 FPTS (9.9 pts, 2.5 reb, 1.4 ast)
Rob Dillingham, PG: 16.1 FPTS (8.0 pts, 1.9 reb, 3.0 ast)
Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
8:30 p.m. ET on ABC
Line: Celtics -3.5 (-110) | Knicks 3.5 (-110)
Money line: Celtics -155 | Knicks +130
Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)
BPI Projection: Celtics by 4.4, straight up 64%, 230.4 total points.
Injury Report:
Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Shoulder)
Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Pacome Dadiet, (OUT - Toe)
Celtics projections:
Jayson Tatum, SF/PF: 46.8 FPTS (25.7 pts, 7.3 reb, 6.3 ast, 3.4 3PM)
Jaylen Brown, SG/SF: 41.6 FPTS (24.0 pts, 5.8 reb, 5.3 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Kristaps Porzingis, PF/C: 33.0 FPTS (18.4 pts, 7.5 reb, 2.3 ast, 2.2 3PM, 1.9 blk)
Derrick White, PG/SG: 30.2 FPTS (15.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 4.0 ast, 3.2 3PM)
Payton Pritchard, PG: 23.8 FPTS (10.7 pts, 3.4 reb, 3.2 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Al Horford, PF/C: 17.3 FPTS (7.4 pts, 4.8 reb, 1.5 ast)
Sam Hauser, SF: 15.1 FPTS (7.4 pts, 2.6 reb, 1.0 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Knicks projections:
Jalen Brunson, PG: 44.1 FPTS (27.7 pts, 2.6 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Karl-Anthony Towns, PF/C: 41.4 FPTS (21.6 pts, 11.9 reb, 3.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Josh Hart, SG/SF: 36.5 FPTS (13.6 pts, 9.3 reb, 5.8 ast)
Mikal Bridges, SG/SF: 32.5 FPTS (19.2 pts, 2.6 reb, 4.0 ast, 2.4 3PM)
Precious Achiuwa, PF/C: 21.5 FPTS (9.8 pts, 6.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Miles McBride, PG: 19.5 FPTS (9.0 pts, 1.9 reb, 2.9 ast)
OG Anunoby, SF/PF: 18.4 FPTS (8.4 pts, 2.7 reb, 2.0 ast)
Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns
9 p.m. ET
Line: Nuggets -4.5 (-105) | Suns 4.5 (-115)
Money line: Nuggets -175 | Suns +150
Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Suns by 0.2, straight up 51%, 238.9 total points.
Injury Report:
Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Hamstring); Russell Westbrook, (OUT - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)
Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Bradley Beal, (GTD - Toe); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Ankle)
Nuggets projections:
Nikola Jokic, C: 58.6 FPTS (28.4 pts, 11.2 reb, 8.9 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Jamal Murray, PG: 40.2 FPTS (22.3 pts, 3.6 reb, 6.0 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Michael Porter Jr., SF: 30.1 FPTS (18.7 pts, 6.1 reb, 1.6 ast, 2.7 3PM)
Christian Braun, SG: 27.5 FPTS (14.5 pts, 5.3 reb, 2.2 ast)
Aaron Gordon, PF: 21.8 FPTS (11.6 pts, 4.1 reb, 2.9 ast)
Julian Strawther, SF: 15.7 FPTS (9.2 pts, 2.0 reb, 1.3 ast)
Dario Saric, PF: 14.5 FPTS (6.7 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.9 ast)
Suns projections:
Devin Booker, PG/SG: 48.0 FPTS (31.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 6.7 ast, 2.8 3PM)
Kevin Durant, PF: 38.2 FPTS (25.7 pts, 5.7 reb, 4.3 ast, 2.2 3PM)
Bradley Beal, SG/SF: 26.0 FPTS (15.7 pts, 3.1 reb, 3.3 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Tyus Jones, PG: 23.7 FPTS (11.1 pts, 2.2 reb, 4.5 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Grayson Allen, PG/SG: 21.9 FPTS (10.6 pts, 3.9 reb, 2.4 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Royce O'Neale, SF: 18.4 FPTS (7.5 pts, 4.4 reb, 1.9 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Mason Plumlee, C: 13.6 FPTS (5.2 pts, 5.7 reb, 1.7 ast)
New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings
10 p.m. ET
Line: Pelicans 6.5 (-105) | Kings -6.5 (-115)
Money line: Pelicans +220 | Kings -270
Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Kings by 7, straight up 72%, 234.2 total points.
Injury Report:
Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Ankle)
Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Alex Len, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Colby Jones, (GTD - Not Injury Related)
Pelicans projections:
Trey Murphy III, SG/SF: 36.4 FPTS (20.2 pts, 5.1 reb, 3.8 ast, 3.5 3PM)
Zion Williamson, PF: 33.2 FPTS (20.5 pts, 7.3 reb, 4.2 ast)
CJ McCollum, PG/SG: 32.6 FPTS (20.2 pts, 3.7 reb, 3.7 ast, 2.9 3PM)
Jose Alvarado, PG: 21.8 FPTS (9.1 pts, 1.6 reb, 3.8 ast, 1.8 3PM)
Karlo Matkovic, PF: 18.6 FPTS (7.7 pts, 6.4 reb, 1.9 ast)
Javonte Green, SF: 17.6 FPTS (8.3 pts, 3.8 reb, 1.3 ast)
Yves Missi, C: 17.4 FPTS (8.1 pts, 7.9 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kings projections:
De'Aaron Fox, PG: 44.1 FPTS (24.0 pts, 4.1 reb, 6.5 ast, 2.1 3PM)
Domantas Sabonis, PF/C: 44.0 FPTS (19.7 pts, 12.5 reb, 6.6 ast)
Malik Monk, SG/SF: 39.2 FPTS (19.6 pts, 3.8 reb, 6.1 ast, 2.3 3PM)
DeMar DeRozan, SF/PF: 36.7 FPTS (23.2 pts, 3.3 reb, 4.0 ast)
Keegan Murray, SF/PF: 26.1 FPTS (13.1 pts, 6.5 reb, 1.5 ast, 1.9 3PM)
Keon Ellis, SG: 16.7 FPTS (6.6 pts, 2.4 reb, 1.7 ast)
Trey Lyles, PF: 14.0 FPTS (5.8 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.2 ast)
Utah Jazz at LA Clippers
10:30 p.m. ET
Line: Jazz 15.5 (-110) | Clippers -15.5 (-110)
Money line: Jazz +750 | Clippers -1400
Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)
BPI Projection: Clippers by 12.3, straight up 84%, 225.0 total points.
Injury Report:
Jazz: Cody Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Foot); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)
Clippers: Terance Mann, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Kevin Porter Jr., (GTD - Not Injury Related); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Personal)
Jazz projections:
Lauri Markkanen, SF/PF: 31.1 FPTS (19.4 pts, 6.0 reb, 1.1 ast, 2.7 3PM)
John Collins, PF/C: 28.5 FPTS (16.4 pts, 7.8 reb, 2.1 ast)
Keyonte George, PG/SG: 28.1 FPTS (15.0 pts, 3.2 reb, 5.0 ast, 2.3 3PM)
Jordan Clarkson, SG/SF: 25.6 FPTS (15.7 pts, 2.8 reb, 3.1 ast, 2.0 3PM)
Walker Kessler, C: 24.9 FPTS (11.2 pts, 11.8 reb, 1.5 ast, 2.3 blk)
Isaiah Collier, PG: 20.8 FPTS (9.6 pts, 3.7 reb, 4.5 ast)
Svi Mykhailiuk, SG: 13.5 FPTS (6.2 pts, 2.3 reb, 1.8 ast)
Clippers projections:
James Harden, PG/SG: 37.0 FPTS (17.8 pts, 4.6 reb, 7.7 ast, 2.6 3PM)
Norman Powell, SG/SF: 33.3 FPTS (20.7 pts, 3.7 reb, 2.6 ast, 3.0 3PM)
Ivica Zubac, C: 31.9 FPTS (14.7 pts, 11.8 reb, 2.8 ast, 1.3 blk)
Kawhi Leonard, SF/PF: 27.5 FPTS (16.2 pts, 4.5 reb, 2.6 ast)
Derrick Jones Jr., SF: 18.5 FPTS (9.4 pts, 3.6 reb, 1.3 ast)
Kris Dunn, PG: 16.9 FPTS (5.9 pts, 2.4 reb, 2.6 ast)
Amir Coffey, SG: 13.5 FPTS (7.9 pts, 1.7 reb, 1.1 ast)