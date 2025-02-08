Fantasy basketball picks and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

ESPN's fantasy basketball daily cheat sheet is your pregame destination before you set your lineups for the night's games. Here you'll read our best advice for the night, including a selection of players you can stream as well as game-by-game injury reports and player projections.

What you need to know for Saturday's games

Just days removed from one of the most significant trade deadlines in league history, roster and rotation revisions loom large over Saturday's 11-game slate.

A series of important Western Conference matchups help frame the day. The Dallas Mavericks host the Houston Rockets in an afternoon matchup of division and in-state rivals. Anthony Davis is set to make his Dallas debut, while another player from the Mavericks surfaces in the streaming section below as a helpful addition to rosters.

Later in the evening, the Memphis Grizzlies host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a game with that coveted blend of a close spread and massive point total. With lots of possessions and points projected in this one, finding paths to building DFS lineups and building prop plays could prove rewarding.

A meeting of elite Eastern Conference foes has the Boston Celtics in MSG to face the New York Knicks in a nightcap featured on ABC/ESPN+. We won't see defensive aces Jrue Holiday or OG Anunoby due to respective injuries, but a bevy of All-Stars are active in this one.

Let's take a closer look at the players and matchups for today's busy schedule and find some angles of interest.

Saturday's fantasy stream team

Isaiah Collier, PG, Utah Jazz (rostered in 14.0% of ESPN leagues): The Jazz have been looking for a steady hand at the point guard spot for the past 18 months, it seems. Collier is having the most success in this role of all the players they've started at the one. With three consecutive double-double outings, Collier is the obvious addition for any managers in need of passing production.

Max Christie, SG, Dallas Mavericks (7.5% rostered): A fairly important part of the epic blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Mavericks, Christie brings versatility and flexibility to the court for Dallas with his ability to cover multiple positions and serve as a deft off-ball cutter and shooter on offense. The Rockets are missing a few perimeter starters, which could allow Christie to create chaos in passing lanes.

Precious Achiuwa, PF/C, New York Knicks (6.0%): When Tom Thibodeau trusts a player, you can tell. Just check the minutes column. Achiuwa is currently in the trust circle, netting huge minutes and compiling fun box scores in recent games. The floor for scoring is low, but this matchup with Boston will task him with lots of hustle opportunities.

Matas Buzelis, SF, Chicago Bulls (8.7%): The Bulls didn't exactly shine at the deadline, but they did open up more minutes and usage for their most intriguing prospect. This rookie is still raw on offense, but wild block results and improving rebounding recognition combine to make an interesting option against a Golden State Warriors team that could struggle to match up with his size and energy.

McCormick's favorite bets for Saturday

Odds by ESPN BET

Bilal Coulibaly OVER 3.5 assists (-150)

Playing this above 4.5 assists is even advisable given the sheer spike in passing volume and success for Coulibaly with both Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valnciunas off the roster. Without these ball-stopping vets, there is more work for the young Washington Wizards guards and wings. Coulibaly is going to be busy in this matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

Alperen Sengun OVER 4.5 assists (-150)

Sengun's passing prowess has been obvious since his first days in the league. Now a seasoned high-post distributor, Sengun's assist rate leaps with Fred VanVleet off the floor, which will be the case today. The Mavericks, of course, have Davis now defending the post, but Sengun's volume of passes and the team's collection of smart cutters makes this an achievable number.

Trae Young OVER 10.5 assists (-130)

An unintentional theme of passing props unfolded today. The premise might just be how projectable passing and usage prove; teams run actions through the same hands very often. Young is clearly a heliocentric playmaker, one who has posted at least 13 dimes twice against the Wizards. The team moved on from a key secondary playmaker in Bogdan Bogdanovic and a volume shooter in De'Andre Hunter, signaling even more touches for Young, somehow. These teams are both top four in pace, which simply reads like a possession party.

Projections and Injury Reports

Basketball Power Index by ESPN Analytics. Injury aggregation by Rotowire.com. Odds by ESPN BET

Players in italics are available in a majority of ESPN Leagues

Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks

3 p.m. ET

Line: Rockets 3.5 (-115) | Mavericks -3.5 (-105)

Money line: Rockets +140 | Mavericks -165

Total: 226.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Mavericks by 0.8, straight up 53%, 227.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, (OUT - Ankle); Jabari Smith Jr., (OUT - Hand)

Mavericks: Dwight Powell, (OUT - Hip); Dereck Lively II, (OUT - Ankle); Luka Doncic, (OUT - Calf); Maxi Kleber, (OUT - Foot)

Rockets projections:

Mavericks projections:

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers

4 p.m. ET on ESPN

Line: Pacers -4.5 (-105) | Lakers 4.5 (-115)

Money line: Pacers -170 | Lakers +145

Total: 231.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Pacers by 4.4, straight up 64%, 231.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Pacers: Myles Turner, (OUT - Neck); Isaiah Jackson, (OUT - Achilles)

Lakers: Maxwell Lewis, (OUT - Lower Leg); Cam Reddish, (GTD - Personal); Dalton Knecht, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Austin Reaves, (GTD - Elbow); LeBron James, (GTD - Ankle); Christian Wood, (OUT - Knee)

Pacers projections:

Lakers projections:

San Antonio Spurs at Orlando Magic

7 p.m. ET

Line: Spurs 2.5 (-105) | Magic -2.5 (-115)

Money line: Spurs +120 | Magic -140

Total: 218.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Magic by 3, straight up 60%, 213.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Spurs: Tre Jones, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Zach Collins, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Charles Bassey, (GTD - Knee)

Magic: Jalen Suggs, (GTD - Quadriceps); Mac McClung, (OUT - Back); Moritz Wagner, (OUT - Knee)

Spurs projections:

Magic projections:

Atlanta Hawks at Washington Wizards

7 p.m. ET

Line: Hawks -5.5 (-120) | Wizards 5.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Hawks -230 | Wizards +195

Total: 236.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Hawks by 5, straight up 66%, 237.1 total points.

Injury Report:

Hawks: Clint Capela, (GTD - Personal); Jalen Johnson, (OUT - Shoulder); Kobe Bufkin, (OUT - Shoulder); De'Andre Hunter, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Cody Zeller, (GTD - Personal); Bogdan Bogdanovic, (OUT - Not Injury Related)

Wizards: Johnny Davis, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Marvin Bagley III, (GTD - Knee); Anthony Gill, (GTD - Ankle); Justin Champagnie, (GTD - Ribs); Malcolm Brogdon, (GTD - Foot); Saddiq Bey, (OUT - Knee)

Hawks projections:

Wizards projections:

Golden State Warriors at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m. ET

Line: Warriors -6.5 (EVEN) | Bulls 6.5 (-120)

Money line: Warriors -240 | Bulls +200

Total: 235.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Warriors by 5.8, straight up 69%, 236.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Warriors: De'Anthony Melton, (OUT - Knee); Lindy Waters III, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Gui Santos, (GTD - Knee); Moses Moody, (GTD - Back); Jonathan Kuminga, (OUT - Ankle); Andrew Wiggins, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Kyle Anderson, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Bulls: Lonzo Ball, (GTD - Illness); Talen Horton-Tucker, (GTD - Lower Leg); Adama Sanogo, (OUT - Knee)

Warriors projections:

Bulls projections:

Oklahoma City Thunder at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m. ET

Line: Thunder -2.5 (-105) | Grizzlies 2.5 (-115)

Money line: Thunder -130 | Grizzlies +110

Total: 242.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Thunder by 2, straight up 57%, 240.3 total points.

Injury Report:

Thunder: Cason Wallace, (GTD - Shoulder); Luguentz Dort, (GTD - Back); Ousmane Dieng, (GTD - Calf); Ajay Mitchell, (OUT - Toe); Nikola Topic, (OUT - Knee)

Grizzlies: Desmond Bane, (GTD - Ankle); Cam Spencer, (OUT - Thumb); Jake LaRavia, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Marcus Smart, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Thunder projections:

Grizzlies projections:

Portland Trail Blazers at Minnesota Timberwolves

8 p.m. ET

Line: Blazers 6.5 (-120) | Timberwolves -6.5 (EVEN)

Money line: Blazers +195 | Timberwolves -230

Total: 216.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Blazers by 3.1, straight up 60%, 218.6 total points.

Injury Report:

Blazers: Deni Avdija, (GTD - Hand); Scoot Henderson, (GTD - Ankle); Matisse Thybulle, (OUT - Ankle)

Timberwolves: Mike Conley, (GTD - Finger); Anthony Edwards, (OUT - Hip); Donte DiVincenzo, (OUT - Toe); Julius Randle, (OUT - Thigh)

Blazers projections:

Timberwolves projections:

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks

8:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Line: Celtics -3.5 (-110) | Knicks 3.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics -155 | Knicks +130

Total: 231.5 (-115 O, -105 U)

BPI Projection: Celtics by 4.4, straight up 64%, 230.4 total points.

Injury Report:

Celtics: Jrue Holiday, (OUT - Shoulder)

Knicks: Josh Hart, (GTD - Knee); Karl-Anthony Towns, (GTD - Knee); OG Anunoby, (GTD - Foot); Mitchell Robinson, (OUT - Ankle); Pacome Dadiet, (OUT - Toe)

Celtics projections:

Knicks projections:

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

9 p.m. ET

Line: Nuggets -4.5 (-105) | Suns 4.5 (-115)

Money line: Nuggets -175 | Suns +150

Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Suns by 0.2, straight up 51%, 238.9 total points.

Injury Report:

Nuggets: Aaron Gordon, (GTD - Calf); Jamal Murray, (GTD - Knee); Michael Porter Jr., (GTD - Hamstring); Russell Westbrook, (OUT - Hamstring); Vlatko Cancar, (OUT - Knee); Peyton Watson, (OUT - Knee); DaRon Holmes II, (OUT - Achilles)

Suns: Jusuf Nurkic, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Josh Okogie, (OUT - Hamstring); Bradley Beal, (GTD - Toe); Kevin Durant, (GTD - Ankle)

Nuggets projections:

Suns projections:

New Orleans Pelicans at Sacramento Kings

10 p.m. ET

Line: Pelicans 6.5 (-105) | Kings -6.5 (-115)

Money line: Pelicans +220 | Kings -270

Total: 237.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Kings by 7, straight up 72%, 234.2 total points.

Injury Report:

Pelicans: Herbert Jones, (OUT - Shoulder); Dejounte Murray, (OUT - Achilles); Brandon Ingram, (GTD - Ankle)

Kings: Kevin Huerter, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Alex Len, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Colby Jones, (GTD - Not Injury Related)

Pelicans projections:

Kings projections:

Utah Jazz at LA Clippers

10:30 p.m. ET

Line: Jazz 15.5 (-110) | Clippers -15.5 (-110)

Money line: Jazz +750 | Clippers -1400

Total: 224.5 (-110 O, -110 U)

BPI Projection: Clippers by 12.3, straight up 84%, 225.0 total points.

Injury Report:

Jazz: Cody Williams, (GTD - Ankle); Jordan Clarkson, (GTD - Foot); Collin Sexton, (OUT - Ankle); Taylor Hendricks, (OUT - Lower Leg)

Clippers: Terance Mann, (GTD - Not Injury Related); Kevin Porter Jr., (GTD - Not Injury Related); P.J. Tucker, (OUT - Personal)

Jazz projections:

Clippers projections: