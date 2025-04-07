Open Extended Reactions

Working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the marathon campaign, we'll need to source stats from free agency to maximize imaginary rosters.

A willingness to entertain competition for the last few spots on your fantasy hoops roster can prove rewarding. When curating this fluid collective of statistical contributors, it helps to consider your end-of-bench players in direct competition with the talent floating in free agency.

The goal of this weekly series is to identify players at each position widely available in free agency in ESPN leagues. Some nominees are specialists capable of helping in one or two categories, while others deliver more diverse and important statistical offerings. In the breakdowns below, I've ordered players at each position with the priority of acquisition in mind, rather than roster percentage in ESPN men's basketball leagues.

Point guard

Spencer Dinwiddie, SG, Dallas Mavericks (rostered in 38.9% of ESPN leagues): While it remains fascinating to add young ascendant talent to your fantasy roster, there is value found in the cost certainty of a proven veteran. Sure, Dinwiddie is still a volatile scorer this deep into the season, but he's also the main playmaker and creator for the Dallas offense for this final week of games. With such a steady shot and usage diet, Dinwiddie can help you cross the finish line.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz (13.8%): This has been one of the quietest breakout seasons in recent memory. Collier took over lead point guard duties in the winter and never looked back. His statistical profile was driven by passing at first, but now he's adding scoring and shooting for a lottery-bound team committed to him the rest of the way.

Bub Carrington, SG, Washington Wizards (15.4%): A rookie guard taken in the first round, Carrington played against the Celtics on Sunday, finishing with 14 points, three rebounds and six assists. Carrington is strong at playing all around the court. He even scored a career-high 32 points in last Thursday's game versus the Orlando Magic. With four games left on the schedule, Carrington is a name to watch.

Shooting guard

Brandin Podziemski, PG, Golden State Warriors (42.7%): One of the most popular additions in ESPN leagues the past week, this gritty combo guard has actually become more valuable as a fantasy contributor since the arrival of Jimmy Butler III. With Butler's low-usage game allowing Podziemiski to consume a valuable workload, this synergy has been a big part of the team's ascent. Even when he's not putting up big scoring numbers, there are plenty of assists and rebounds to help raise the floor.

Ryan Rollins, Milwaukee Bucks (4.7%): Like Butler, Rollins has recently added passing to his profile, which means he's not solely dependent on his shot in order to provide value. A near triple-double in a recent outing signals Rollins could be busy down the stretch as a veteran-laden Bucks roster rests before the playoffs.

Jared Butler, Philadelphia 76ers (10.6%): Because of injuries on the Sixers, Butler will most likely be busy for these remaining games. The 76ers' final four opponents are the Heat, Wizards, Hawks and Bulls, all teams with losing records and weak defenses. Averaging six assists with the Sixers, Butler can help you with scoring and passing, a combination fantasy managers tend to love.

Small forward

Aaron Nesmith, Indiana Pacers (6.4%): Nesmith carved out a valuable 3-and-D role for the Pacers last year. This year, he has battled injuries for much of the marathon. Now back in the starting mix and getting more involved on offense, Nesmith could be featured this week as the team looks to get him momentum for the playoffs.

Matas Buzelis, PF, Chicago Bulls (20.3%): Having grown up in Illinois, it's fitting that Buzelis is now starring for his hometown Bulls. Buzelis, who is averaging 8.2 PPG on the season, has scored in double-figures in seven of his last eight games. The most impressive part, beyond his amazing dunks, is that Buzelis plays active defense each night out. You'll notice he can do a bit of everything, which is why he's worth a spot on your team.

Power forward

Jabari Smith Jr., C, Houston Rockets (51.2%): As a sucker for wings who can block shots, Smith is a natural fit for my fantasy rosters. He might just work for you, as well, given how he has turned into a rebounding force in recent weeks. His eligibility at center only adds to the appeal.

Toumani Camara, SF, Portland Trail Blazers (38.9%): A waiver warrior this season who recently missed some games due to injury, Camara is back on the floor creating chaos for opponents with his relentless energy. This is the type of glue guy who can really help in a category format.

Jonathan Mogbo, Toronto Raptors (0.9%): A nod to deeper leagues, Mogbo just shined with big numbers against Brooklyn. His passing out of the post was impressive in that near triple-double, revealing that Toronto might have found another versatile forward.

Center

Adem Bona, Philadelphia 76ers (23.0%): Foul trouble can get in the way of minutes for this rookie rim protector. When he's able to play a full starting workload, Bona has been a revelation for the 76ers and for fantasy investors. Blocks are truly hard to find in free agency, validating Bona's nomination.

Special teams

This section focuses on specialists, players who flash in a singular category and can provide specific value to those in category and roto formats. Nominations are based on which category such players are helpful in and will rotate throughout the season.

3-pointers: Podziemski and Carrington rank sixth and seventh, respectively, in added value from 3-point production the past seven days.

Steals: Jamal Shead of the Raptors has been a great source of swipes; ranking ninth in added value in this statistic on the Player Rater the past week.

Blocks: Bona is the guy to add if you need swats, but Buzelis is also driving success; he's second only to Myles Turner in added value via blocks on the Player Rater the past week.

Rebounds: Zach Edey is really cleaning the glass under this new coaching lens in Memphis. Smith has been doing the same for Houston at a rewarding level. Kel'el Ware is still getting enough play in Miami to matter.

Assists: Collier is a passing savant, while Shead of Toronto is also delivering valuable pure point guard results.