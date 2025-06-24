Fantasy basketball: How values shift for Jrue Holiday, Anfernee Simons

Open Extended Reactions

In a move that has some fantasy ramifications, veteran point guard Jrue Holiday was traded from Boston to Portland late Monday in exchange for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks.

Let's take a closer look at what this means for their fantasy value next season.

Simons in Boston

The 26-year-old Simons averaged 15.0 PPG in his seven seasons in Portland and moves to a Celtics' system that heavily emphasizes 3-point shooting. A 38.1% career shooter from long range, Simons has attempted at least 7.8 3PG in each of the past four seasons.

After notching a career-best 22.6 PPG in 2023-24, that dipped a bit last season (19.3 PPG). Now he joins a team that just lost Jayson Tatum to an Achilles injury, which could sideline the star all of next season. While injuries have plagued the 6-foot-3 swingman throughout his NBA career, Simons played a career-high 70 games last season and is poised for a high-usage role in Boston. However, his lack of defensive stats (0.5 SPG for his career) could continue to limit his overall value.

Even with an expected uptick in usage, he likely projects as a late-round pick unless multiple Celtics starters miss extended time. Simons gains short-term value but remains a fringe fantasy option.

Holiday in Portland

Holiday becomes the latest veteran added to a rebuilding roster, but this time he may actually stick around. Though Holiday posted his lowest scoring average (11.1 PPG) since his rookie year way back in 2009-10 with Philadelphia, he remains a capable 3-point shooter (1.7 3PG last season) and strong defender (1.1 SPG in 2024-25).