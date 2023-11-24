Open Extended Reactions

The ESPN+ Cheat Sheet is your one-stop shop for Week 11 fantasy football advice. We've curated all of our best start/sit advice from this week, including Mike Clay's Playbook and Shadow Report, Matt Bowen's Last-Minute Pickups, Tristan H. Cockcroft's Matchups Map and Liz Loza's Facts vs. Feelings. Don't have time to read it all? That's why cheat sheets were invented in the first place! Catch up on a week's worth of reading in mere minutes, see which players are on the injury report and then set your lineup with confidence.

Lines by ESPN BET. Injury aggregation powered by Rotowire.

New Orleans Saints -1.5 @ Atlanta Falcons

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 41.5 (eighth highest)

FPI favorite: Saints by 2.4 (57.2% to win outright)

Saints injury watch: RB Kendre Miller: Q

Falcons injury watch: QB Taylor Heinicke: Q; WR Mack Hollins: Q

Best of the Week

Pittsburgh Steelers -2 @ Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati

Sunday 1 p.m. ET

Over/under total: 35.5 (12th highest)

FPI favorite: Steelers by 0.5 (51.6% to win outright)