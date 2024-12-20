Open Extended Reactions

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs -3.5

Locks: Saturday 1 p.m.

Over/under total: 42.5 (10th highest)

FPI favorite: Chiefs by 4.2, 61.2% to win outright

Texans injury watch: TE Cade Stover: O; WR John Metchie III: O

Chiefs injury watch: none to report

Mike Clay : Right when it seemed like Isiah Pacheco was retaking control of the Chiefs' backfield, things quickly shifted back to a full-on committee. Pacheco remains a better fantasy option than Kareem Hunt, but neither is a safe flex option against a Houston defense that has allowed the fourth-fewest RB fantasy points this season.

Tristan H. Cockcroft: It's unclear how extensive Hollywood Brown's role will be, with the added question marks surrounding the team's quarterbacking situation with Patrick Mahomes trying to play through an ankle injury and the erratic Carson Wentz as his fill-in if needed. Brown will probably be a touchdown-dependent fantasy option for larger-than-standard leagues for the remainder of the season, though his usage warrants close examination in Week 16. More of a non-PPR player than one for our standard scoring, Brown's arrival should cut into both DeAndre Hopkins' and Xavier Worthy's targets, further pulling them down in that similar valuation tier.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens -6.5

Locks: Saturday 4:30 p.m.

Over/under total: 44.5 (eighth highest)

FPI favorite: Ravens by 6.6, 66.7% to win outright