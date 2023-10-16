Fantasy football Week 7 pickups: Jordan Mason, Zach Evans ready to step up

Open Extended Reactions

Several fantasy-relevant players were injured this week, which we will discuss in this week's column, but none hurt fantasy managers more than Christian McCaffrey. McCaffrey had 14 touches and 14.2 fantasy points in 30 snaps before suffering an oblique injury in the third quarter of the San Francisco 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Deebo Samuel also left the game early with a shoulder injury. Elijah Mitchell (rostered in 26.4% of ESPN leagues) and Jordan Mason (1.4%) split touches for the 49ers in McCaffrey's absence, and despite playing only 15 snaps, Mason scored a rushing touchdown on five rushing attempts for 8.7 fantasy points. Mitchell played only two snaps in his return from a two-game absence because of a knee injury.

Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme relies heavily on running backs, so it makes sense to exhaust a high percentage of your free agent acquisition budget (FAAB) or leverage waiver priority to get Mitchell or Mason. There is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding McCaffrey's injury and whether Mitchell or Mason will inherit all of McCaffrey's workload or work together in a committee. I would exercise caution as last week's popular waiver wire pickup, Emari Demercado finished with only three touches and 2.7 fantasy points against the Los Angeles Rams.

If I had to prioritize one, it would be Mitchell. He has averaged 10 fantasy points in games with 16 or more touches since 2021. The 49ers have a favorable matchup in Week 7 against the Minnesota Vikings on "Monday Night Football."

Here are some other RB options to consider.

Chuba Hubbard, Carolina Panthers (46.0%): As Miles Sanders continues to deal with injuries, Hubbard has played more snaps and was given more touches. Hubbard racked up 20 touches and 16.0 fantasy points for managers who started him Sunday in place of Sanders. Hubbard should be a top waiver wire target this week as he looks to prove he can be the Panthers' lead running back moving forward.

Devin Singletary, Houston Texans (27.3%): Dameon Pierce's struggles have given Singletary an opportunity to shine, and he has taken advantage. Singletary led the Texans with 58 rushing yards Sunday despite Houston's offensive line ranking 26th in run block win rate. The Texans might decide to take a committee approach in the backfield when they play the Panthers after their bye. Carolina's defense has allowed the third most rushing yards per game this season (144.3).

Craig Reynolds, Detroit Lions (6.5%): David Montgomery left Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a rib injury, and Jahmyr Gibbs has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Reynolds finished with 12 touches and 9.1 fantasy points in Week 6, and while his statistics aren't eye-popping, the Detroit offense ranks fourth in total yards and points scored per game. This makes Reynolds an attractive pickup this week as there will be opportunities for him to find paydirt.

Kareem Hunt, Cleveland Browns (26.8%): Hunt played a key role in the Browns' rushing attack against the 49ers on Sunday. Despite playing only 37% of the offensive snaps, he finished with 15 touches and 16.1 fantasy points. Hunt and Jerome Ford both should be actively involved in the Browns' running game against an Indianapolis Colts defense that just gave up 23.3 fantasy points to Travis Etienne on Sunday.

Keaontay Ingram, Arizona Cardinals (9.0%): The Cardinals' backfield has too many chefs in the kitchen right now. Ingram, Damien Williams and Emari Demercado were all involved, but Williams and Ingram handled the early downs, while Demercado played primarily on passing downs. The Cardinals have a decent running back committee, and all three will be actively involved moving forward. While I prefer Ingram, you shouldn't trust him as more than a flex option.

Zach Evans (0.2%) and Royce Freeman (0.0%), Los Angeles Rams: Kyren Williams is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Steelers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. Williams rushed for 158 yards against the Cardinals on Sunday. With Ronnie Rivers dealing with a PCL sprain, Evans will have an opportunity to shine, but Freeman is the better pass-blocker of the two. Evans is still my preferred option, but he is more of a stash for now.

Quick hits

Salvon Ahmed (10.2%) established himself as the clear No. 2 RB behind Raheem Mostert in the Dolphins' offense, which leads the league in total yards and points scored.

Latavius Murray (6.6%) got the start at running back over James Cook on Sunday night and continues to be used on passing downs and in goal-line situations. The Bills' backfield will be without Damien Harris after he was carted off the field with a neck sprain in the second quarter of Buffalo's 14-9 win over the Giants.

Roschon Johnson (41.8%) should be prioritized by fantasy managers who need a running back. While Johnson sat out in Week 6 with a concussion, Khalil Herbert is dealing with a high ankle sprain and Justin Fields dislocated his thumb and is doubtful to play in Week 7. The Bears might rely more on Johnson and their running game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Quarterbacks

Sam Howell, Washington Commanders (19.1%): Howell has been surprisingly consistent and has surpassed fantasy managers' expectations so far this season. He has scored 18 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games and is surrounded by a great cast of playmakers, including Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. Howell and the Commanders have a very favorable matchup against the Giants defense in Week 7.

Joshua Dobbs, Arizona Cardinals (26.7%): Dobbs has managed only 18.8 total points over the past two games after averaging 17 or more fantasy points in the three previous games. However, he has a great opportunity to redeem himself in Week 7 against a Seahawks defense that has given up the 10th most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks.

Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (15.0%): Carr has scored 15 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games with Chris Olave, Michael Thomas and Rashid Shaheed as his top receiving playmakers. The Saints' upcoming schedule should encourage fantasy managers in need of a quarterback to consider Carr. New Orleans faces four defenses in the next four weeks that rank among the top 10 in points allowed to opposing quarterbacks (Jaguars, Colts, Bears and Vikings).

Wide receivers

Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions (34.2%): Williams delivered good news and bad news for fantasy managers in Week 6. The good news is he caught two of three targets for 53 receiving yards and a touchdown en route to 13.3 fantasy points Sunday against the Buccaneers. The bad news is that he played only 22.8% of the offensive snaps. It would be wise to stash Williams on your bench as this performance could lead to more snaps for him. The Lions have a very favorable schedule moving forward, with games against the Bears and Broncos coming up.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts (32.7%): Downs scored his first NFL touchdown Sunday against the Jaguars and has scored 13 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games. Downs knows how to win against zone and man coverage and is not afraid to make tough contested catches. Against the Browns in Week 8, Downs may be relied on even more as Alec Pierce deals with a shoulder injury.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders (28.6%): Samuel and not Jahan Dotson has been the breakout receiver for the Commanders. In the past three games, he has averaged 6.3 targets and 16.9 fantasy points. Samuel also has at least four receptions over that time frame. The Commanders haven't had a receiver lead the team in yards in consecutive weeks all season, so Howell does an excellent job of involving all of his receiving playmakers. If you pick up Samuel, keep this in mind. When throwing to Samuel, Howell has a passer rating of 99.6.

Quick hits

Michael Wilson (15.6%) has scored 9.0 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games, including one game with 26.6 fantasy points. The Cardinals have a favorable matchup in Week 7 against a Seahawks defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Rashee Rice (30.4%) has scored 11 or more fantasy points in three of his past four games. He has seen five or more targets in three of those games The Chiefs face a Chargers defense in Week 7 that has given up the sixth most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Rashid Shaheed (13.5%) continues to see his snaps and routes run increase as the season progresses. He has averaged 2.0 fantasy points per target in his career and faces a Jaguars defense in Week 7 that has allowed the 10th most fantasy points to wide receivers.

Wan'Dale Robinson (5.2%) saw a season-high number of targets (8), receptions (8), receiving yards (62) and fantasy points (14.2) Sunday against the Bills. The Giants face a Commanders defense in Week 7 that has given up the second most fantasy points per game to wide receivers.

Tight ends

Jonnu Smith, Atlanta Falcons (14.8%): Smith and Kyle Pitts still continue to play a similar number of snaps and run a similar number of routes. Smith has had five or more targets and scored 10 or more fantasy points in three consecutive games. Despite the inconsistent QB play from Desmond Ridder, Smith should still be considered a high end TE2.

Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders (1.4%): Mayer caught five of six targets against the Patriots and led the Raiders with 75 receiving yards. He was used more in 11 personnel and benefited greatly. The Raiders and Mayer face a Bears defense in Week 7 that has allowed the ninth most fantasy points per game to tight ends this season.

Luke Musgrave, Green Bay Packers (17.4%): Musgrave hasn't had the breakout performance fantasy managers were hoping for yet. But he has scored at least 9.0 fantasy points in two of his past three games. Jordan Love has a quarterback rating of 95.5 when targeting Musgrave, and the tandem will face a Broncos defense that has allowed the most fantasy points to tight ends this season.