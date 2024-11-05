Fantasy football rookie watch: Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers and Ray Davis come up big

Open Extended Reactions

The performances of Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15.4), Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (15.5), Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (17.0) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (19.8) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 9 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.

So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?

Quarterbacks

Top performers

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (98.5% rostered, 79.4% started)

Daniels remains one of the top fantasy quarterbacks out there. The Giants barely pressured him on Sunday, managing just six pressures on his 25 dropbacks, even though they usually pressure quarterbacks on 35% of dropbacks. Daniels has been remarkably consistent for fantasy managers, scoring 19 or more points in seven of nine games-despite leaving early in Week 7 with a rib injury. The Steelers' defense will be a tough test in Week 10, but Daniels has earned his spot as a must-start QB1 every week.

Keep 'em rostered

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (54.3% rostered, 16.2% started)

Williams has struggled since returning from the Week 7 bye, posting back-to-back games with under 10 fantasy points. He's had a hard time connecting on throws over 15 air yards and has struggled under pressure all season. Both trends continued against the Cardinals on Sunday-a favorable matchup he couldn't exploit. Williams completed just one of eight attempts of 15 or more air yards and was pressured on 21 of his 50 dropbacks, the second-highest pressure rate he's faced in a game. Under pressure, he went seven-for-13 for 68 yards, taking six sacks along the way. For now, Williams belongs on your bench-not in your fantasy lineup against the Patriots in Week 10.

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (58.1% rostered, 35.7% started)

Nix made history as the first rookie to record a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in the Super Bowl era since Marcus Mariota in 2015. His 17.7 fantasy points against a Ravens defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game was a letdown-especially after scoring 20+ fantasy points in three of his previous four games. The Broncos were outmatched in a blowout loss to Baltimore, and Nix didn't have his best game. Under pressure, Nix completed only five of eight passes for 62 yards. Against the blitz, he struggled even more, going just two of seven for 29 yards. On deeper throws (15+ air yards), he managed four completions on eight attempts for 104 yards. The most telling stat? Nix's performance between the numbers. He completed just five of 14 passes for 73 yards and threw an interception -- a sharp drop from his season average of 65% completions and 109 passing yards per game in that area. Despite a rough outing, Nix remains a solid QB2 option heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Chiefs.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (10.6% rostered, 1.8% started)

Maye showcased his dual-threat ability against the Titans on Sunday, rushing for 95 yards on just eight attempts. This performance ranks as the second-highest in the league for scramble yards over the last five seasons. However, his game was a double-edged sword. As a passer, Maye's decision-making still needs improvement, as highlighted by his two interceptions on throws in tight coverage. On the bright side, he connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for a touchdown that sent the game into overtime. Remarkably, Maye had 11.8 seconds to throw, marking the second-longest time to throw for a touchdown pass since tracking began in 2016. He's scored 15 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, making him an intriguing option. Looking ahead to Week 10 against the Bears, Maye is best viewed as a solid QB2 or QB3 in superflex leagues.

Others to watch

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.6% rostered)

For Penix to see playing time, Kirk Cousins would need to underperform or get injured. Cousins delivered another solid performance against the Cowboys on Sunday. Cousins finished with 17.7 fantasy points.

Running backs

Top performers

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (13.9% rostered)

Davis' 63-yard receiving touchdown against the Dolphins was the longest reception by a Bills running back since C.J. Spiller's 66-yarder in 2012. This play shows how productive Davis could be if James Cook misses time. Remember, back in Week 6 with Cook inactive, Davis racked up 18.2 fantasy points on 23 touches. If you have bench space, stash Davis on your bench.

Keep 'em rostered

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (23.9% rostered)

Breece Hall took almost all the snaps and touches against the Texans last Thursday, finishing with 17 touches to Allen's four. The Jets are on a bye in Week 10, with Hall firmly in control of the backfield. For now, Allen's a smart bench stash if you need Hall insurance.

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (58.7% rostered)

Brooks began the season on the PUP list and became eligible to return in Week 5, though the Panthers haven't allowed him to make his pro debut. But according to ESPN's David Newton, Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut next week against the Giants in Germany. With Chuba Hubbard playing well this season, a wait-and-see approach might be best to see how Brooks fits into Carolina's backfield committee.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (67.8% rostered, 33.9% started)

Daniel Jones and the Giants' passing game did do too much against the Commanders on Sunday, but it was encouraging to see Tracy get 17 touches. He's now seen at least 17 touches in four of his last five games, continuing to lead the Giants' backfield. New York also has one of the most favorable schedules for fantasy running backs the rest of the way. However, it was disappointing to see the Giants not capitalize on this favorable matchup. Up next, they face the Panthers in Week 10-a defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs (entering Week 9). Tracy is firmly on the RB2 radar.

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (67.8% rostered, 11.7% started)

The Chiefs have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season, so Irving's 6.4 fantasy points on Monday night shouldn't come as a surprise. However, there are some positives to discuss. Irving led the Buccaneers' backfield in rushing attempts and rushing yards. He continues to be targeted as a receiver out of the backfield, as he has recorded two or more receptions in five straight games, including one with seven receptions. While he is still in a committee with Rachaad White, the rookie is best viewed as a flex option against the 49ers in Week 10. After the Buccaneers' bye week, their schedule lightens up considerably with matchups against the Giants, Panthers and Raiders, all of which rank in the top 15 for fantasy points per game allowed to running backs.

Others to watch

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (3.6% rostered)

Jordan Mason reinjured his shoulder back in Week 8 against the Cowboys, opening the door for Guerendo, who stepped in nicely. The 49ers have a bye in Week 9, but with Christian McCaffrey possibly returning in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, the backfield could get crowded. Given San Francisco's offense, which ranks second in total yards per game, Guerendo is worth stashing while we wait for updates on Mason and McCaffrey.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (6.1% rostered)

Wright's fantasy value depends on the health of De'Von Achane, who put up 32.1 points on 20 touches against the Bills on Sunday, and Raheem Mostert, who scored 8.8 points on 12 touches. If you're in a deeper league, Wright is worth stashing.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (7.4% rostered)

The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve in mid-September due to an ankle injury and he's still there. Emanuel Wilson has solidified himself as the No. 2 back behind starter Josh Jacobs. Keep Lloyd on your watch list rather than on your fantasy roster.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (17.1% rostered)

Corum's fantasy value hinges on Kyren Williams' availability. Williams has seen 16+ touches every game this season, with seven games hitting 20+ touches. That's the kind of workload Corum could step into if Williams is out. Keep the rookie on your watch list.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (4.8% rostered)

Vidal played behind J.K. Dobbins on Sunday against the Browns. His fantasy value depends on Dobbins' health who has had 16 or more touches in seven out of all eight games this season.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (15.5% rostered)

Benson remains the backup to James Conner, who's been outstanding this season. Conner has had 19 or more touches in seven out of nine games. Benson's value hinges on Conner's health, though Conner has yet to play a full season in his career. If Conner ever were to miss time Benson would share the workload with Emari Demercado.

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (5.8% rostered)

Steele saw limited action Monday night against the Buccaneers. He had just three carries, while Samaje Perine had five touches. Kareem Hunt once again dominated the backfield touches with 28 and scored 18.7 fantasy points. Steele's fantasy value depends on Hunt's availability. Keep Steele on your watch list instead of your roster.

Wide receivers

Top performers

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (56.3% rostered)

Odunze had his second 100-yard receiving game of the season on Sunday against the Cardinals, becoming the first Bears rookie with multiple 100-yard games since Willie Gault in 1983. He had seven targets and finished with 15.4 fantasy points -- both his second-highest totals this season.

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (98.0% rostered, 57.4% started)

Harrison put up 23.1 fantasy points against the Dolphins in Week 8 but followed that up with just 3.4 points on Sunday against the Bears. He had seven targets in the Miami game and only five against Chicago. So far, he's had just one game this season with double digit targets. Trey McBride leads the Cardinals in targets for the season, with Harrison in second. Due to his lack of chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, Harrison is hard to trust in fantasy lineups due to his inconsistent fantasy production. He's a low-end WR2 heading into the Cardinals' Week 10 matchup with the Jets.