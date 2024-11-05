Fantasy football rookie watch: Rome Odunze, Brock Bowers and Ray Davis come up big

The performances of Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15.4), Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (15.5), Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis (17.0) and Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (19.8) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 9 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.
So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?
Quarterbacks
Top performers
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (98.5% rostered, 79.4% started)
Daniels remains one of the top fantasy quarterbacks out there. The Giants barely pressured him on Sunday, managing just six pressures on his 25 dropbacks, even though they usually pressure quarterbacks on 35% of dropbacks. Daniels has been remarkably consistent for fantasy managers, scoring 19 or more points in seven of nine games-despite leaving early in Week 7 with a rib injury. The Steelers' defense will be a tough test in Week 10, but Daniels has earned his spot as a must-start QB1 every week.
Keep 'em rostered
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (54.3% rostered, 16.2% started)
Williams has struggled since returning from the Week 7 bye, posting back-to-back games with under 10 fantasy points. He's had a hard time connecting on throws over 15 air yards and has struggled under pressure all season. Both trends continued against the Cardinals on Sunday-a favorable matchup he couldn't exploit. Williams completed just one of eight attempts of 15 or more air yards and was pressured on 21 of his 50 dropbacks, the second-highest pressure rate he's faced in a game. Under pressure, he went seven-for-13 for 68 yards, taking six sacks along the way. For now, Williams belongs on your bench-not in your fantasy lineup against the Patriots in Week 10.
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (58.1% rostered, 35.7% started)
Nix made history as the first rookie to record a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown in the Super Bowl era since Marcus Mariota in 2015. His 17.7 fantasy points against a Ravens defense allowing the third-most fantasy points per game was a letdown-especially after scoring 20+ fantasy points in three of his previous four games. The Broncos were outmatched in a blowout loss to Baltimore, and Nix didn't have his best game. Under pressure, Nix completed only five of eight passes for 62 yards. Against the blitz, he struggled even more, going just two of seven for 29 yards. On deeper throws (15+ air yards), he managed four completions on eight attempts for 104 yards. The most telling stat? Nix's performance between the numbers. He completed just five of 14 passes for 73 yards and threw an interception -- a sharp drop from his season average of 65% completions and 109 passing yards per game in that area. Despite a rough outing, Nix remains a solid QB2 option heading into a Week 10 matchup with the Chiefs.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (10.6% rostered, 1.8% started)
Maye showcased his dual-threat ability against the Titans on Sunday, rushing for 95 yards on just eight attempts. This performance ranks as the second-highest in the league for scramble yards over the last five seasons. However, his game was a double-edged sword. As a passer, Maye's decision-making still needs improvement, as highlighted by his two interceptions on throws in tight coverage. On the bright side, he connected with Rhamondre Stevenson for a touchdown that sent the game into overtime. Remarkably, Maye had 11.8 seconds to throw, marking the second-longest time to throw for a touchdown pass since tracking began in 2016. He's scored 15 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games, making him an intriguing option. Looking ahead to Week 10 against the Bears, Maye is best viewed as a solid QB2 or QB3 in superflex leagues.
Others to watch
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.6% rostered)
For Penix to see playing time, Kirk Cousins would need to underperform or get injured. Cousins delivered another solid performance against the Cowboys on Sunday. Cousins finished with 17.7 fantasy points.
Running backs
Top performers
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (13.9% rostered)
Davis' 63-yard receiving touchdown against the Dolphins was the longest reception by a Bills running back since C.J. Spiller's 66-yarder in 2012. This play shows how productive Davis could be if James Cook misses time. Remember, back in Week 6 with Cook inactive, Davis racked up 18.2 fantasy points on 23 touches. If you have bench space, stash Davis on your bench.
Keep 'em rostered
Braelon Allen, New York Jets (23.9% rostered)
Breece Hall took almost all the snaps and touches against the Texans last Thursday, finishing with 17 touches to Allen's four. The Jets are on a bye in Week 10, with Hall firmly in control of the backfield. For now, Allen's a smart bench stash if you need Hall insurance.
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (58.7% rostered)
Brooks began the season on the PUP list and became eligible to return in Week 5, though the Panthers haven't allowed him to make his pro debut. But according to ESPN's David Newton, Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut next week against the Giants in Germany. With Chuba Hubbard playing well this season, a wait-and-see approach might be best to see how Brooks fits into Carolina's backfield committee.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (67.8% rostered, 33.9% started)
Daniel Jones and the Giants' passing game did do too much against the Commanders on Sunday, but it was encouraging to see Tracy get 17 touches. He's now seen at least 17 touches in four of his last five games, continuing to lead the Giants' backfield. New York also has one of the most favorable schedules for fantasy running backs the rest of the way. However, it was disappointing to see the Giants not capitalize on this favorable matchup. Up next, they face the Panthers in Week 10-a defense allowing the most fantasy points per game to running backs (entering Week 9). Tracy is firmly on the RB2 radar.
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (67.8% rostered, 11.7% started)
The Chiefs have allowed the fewest fantasy points per game to running backs this season, so Irving's 6.4 fantasy points on Monday night shouldn't come as a surprise. However, there are some positives to discuss. Irving led the Buccaneers' backfield in rushing attempts and rushing yards. He continues to be targeted as a receiver out of the backfield, as he has recorded two or more receptions in five straight games, including one with seven receptions. While he is still in a committee with Rachaad White, the rookie is best viewed as a flex option against the 49ers in Week 10. After the Buccaneers' bye week, their schedule lightens up considerably with matchups against the Giants, Panthers and Raiders, all of which rank in the top 15 for fantasy points per game allowed to running backs.
Others to watch
Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (3.6% rostered)
Jordan Mason reinjured his shoulder back in Week 8 against the Cowboys, opening the door for Guerendo, who stepped in nicely. The 49ers have a bye in Week 9, but with Christian McCaffrey possibly returning in Week 10 against the Buccaneers, the backfield could get crowded. Given San Francisco's offense, which ranks second in total yards per game, Guerendo is worth stashing while we wait for updates on Mason and McCaffrey.
Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (6.1% rostered)
Wright's fantasy value depends on the health of De'Von Achane, who put up 32.1 points on 20 touches against the Bills on Sunday, and Raheem Mostert, who scored 8.8 points on 12 touches. If you're in a deeper league, Wright is worth stashing.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (7.4% rostered)
The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve in mid-September due to an ankle injury and he's still there. Emanuel Wilson has solidified himself as the No. 2 back behind starter Josh Jacobs. Keep Lloyd on your watch list rather than on your fantasy roster.
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (17.1% rostered)
Corum's fantasy value hinges on Kyren Williams' availability. Williams has seen 16+ touches every game this season, with seven games hitting 20+ touches. That's the kind of workload Corum could step into if Williams is out. Keep the rookie on your watch list.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (4.8% rostered)
Vidal played behind J.K. Dobbins on Sunday against the Browns. His fantasy value depends on Dobbins' health who has had 16 or more touches in seven out of all eight games this season.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (15.5% rostered)
Benson remains the backup to James Conner, who's been outstanding this season. Conner has had 19 or more touches in seven out of nine games. Benson's value hinges on Conner's health, though Conner has yet to play a full season in his career. If Conner ever were to miss time Benson would share the workload with Emari Demercado.
Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (5.8% rostered)
Steele saw limited action Monday night against the Buccaneers. He had just three carries, while Samaje Perine had five touches. Kareem Hunt once again dominated the backfield touches with 28 and scored 18.7 fantasy points. Steele's fantasy value depends on Hunt's availability. Keep Steele on your watch list instead of your roster.
Wide receivers
Top performers
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (56.3% rostered)
Odunze had his second 100-yard receiving game of the season on Sunday against the Cardinals, becoming the first Bears rookie with multiple 100-yard games since Willie Gault in 1983. He had seven targets and finished with 15.4 fantasy points -- both his second-highest totals this season.
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (98.0% rostered, 57.4% started)
Harrison put up 23.1 fantasy points against the Dolphins in Week 8 but followed that up with just 3.4 points on Sunday against the Bears. He had seven targets in the Miami game and only five against Chicago. So far, he's had just one game this season with double digit targets. Trey McBride leads the Cardinals in targets for the season, with Harrison in second. Due to his lack of chemistry with quarterback Kyler Murray, Harrison is hard to trust in fantasy lineups due to his inconsistent fantasy production. He's a low-end WR2 heading into the Cardinals' Week 10 matchup with the Jets.
Keep 'em rostered
Malik Nabers, New York Giants (99.4% rostered, 91.5% started)
Nabers led the Giants' pass catchers with the most snaps played, routes run, targets (11), receptions (9), and receiving yards (59). While it might seem like an underwhelming performance, context matters. Quarterback Daniel Jones became the first player since 1978 to have a passing touchdown with zero passing yards in a half. But things picked up for Jones and Nabers in the second half. Nabers has seen eight or more targets in three straight games, including two with 10 or more. He's also scored 14 or more fantasy points in two of his last three outings. Looking ahead to Week 10, he faces a Panthers defense that has given up the fifth most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (entering Week 9). Nabers is best best viewed as a low-end WR1.
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (88.8% rostered, 24.8% started)
Thomas came into Sunday's game against the Eagles dealing with a chest contusion, but he was active. Unfortunately, he had just four targets and 6.2 fantasy points -- a letdown after scoring 15+ points in four of his previous five games. However, Thomas played nearly all the offensive snaps and led the Jaguars in routes run. This is encouraging, especially with Jacksonville set to be without Christian Kirk for the rest of the season. Looking ahead, though, he's in a great spot against the Vikings in Week 10. Minnesota's defense has allowed the most fantasy points per game to wide receivers (entering Week 9).
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (82.9% rostered, 43.1% started)
McConkey led the Chargers in routes run against the Browns on Sunday. He also topped the team with seven targets, but only managed to score 11.9 fantasy points. Meanwhile, Quentin Johnston saw five targets and put up 22.0 fantasy points. McConkey primarily works underneath, which limits his upside. Still, it's encouraging to see the Chargers leaning more on Justin Herbert and the passing game coming out of the bye. Over the last four games, Herbert has averaged 33 pass attempts per game. McConkey can still be considered a flex option in deeper formats for their Week 10 matchup against the Titans.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (70.3% rostered, 26.8% started)
Coleman had a rough outing with just two targets and 5.1 fantasy points, especially disappointing since fantasy managers expected more with Amari Cooper inactive due to a wrist issue. To make matters worse, Coleman suffered a wrist injury in the fourth quarter while trying to catch a deep pass from Allen. He wasn't heavily involved in the game against the Dolphins, but he's shown some promise when targeted, catching 61% of his 34 targets this season. It's still unclear if Coleman will miss any time. Even in the Bills' high-octane offense, it's hard to trust him as anything more than a flex option for now in Week 10 against the Colts.
Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (32.6% rostered)
Legette had a standout performance in the Panthers' win over the Saints on Sunday, along with Ja'Tavion Sanders (more on him later). The recent trade of Diontae Johnson to the Ravens opened the door for Legette to shine, and he did just that. He finished the game with six targets and 13.9 fantasy points. With Johnson inactive in Week 8 against the Broncos, Legette has scored at least 13 fantasy points in each of those games. While he led the Panthers in targets against the Saints, Sanders topped the team in receiving yards. Panthers head coach Dave Canales hasn't committed to Young as the starter for Week 10 against the Giants. Regardless, Legette is on the flex radar for managers in deeper leagues.
Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs (86.5% rostered, 33.5% started)
Even though Worthy played more snaps and ran more routes than DeAndre Hopkins, the rookie took a back seat to the veteran receiver, who caught eight of nine targets and finished with 28.6 fantasy points on Monday night against the Buccaneers. Meanwhile, Worthy had two targets, zero receptions, two rushing attempts and -1.0 fantasy points. It's worth noting Hopkins played snaps both outside and in the slot against Tampa Bay. I could see JuJu Smith-Schuster operating primarily from the slot when he returns. Either way, Hopkins' arrival is detrimental to Worthy's fantasy value. The rookie is worth holding since he's tethered to Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, but Worthy does not belong in fantasy lineups right now.
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (34.6% rostered)
McMillan tweaked his hamstring in Friday's practice, which caused him to miss Monday night's game against the Chiefs. Tampa's already thin at receiver, with Chris Godwin out for the season due to an ankle injury and Mike Evans dealing with a hamstring issue. Evans is expected back after the Week 11 bye, but McMillan should continue to have a bigger role in a Bucs offense that ranks sixth in pass attempts per game. McMillan's versatility to play outside or in the slot makes him a solid flex option in deeper leagues for Week 10 against the 49ers, if he is able to go.
Others to watch
Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots (8.0% rostered)
Polk should be on your watch list, but the reality is that he's not a key component of the Patriots passing game with DeMario Douglas, Kendrick Bourne and Kayshon Boutte being higher on the receiver pecking order.
Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts (7.4% rostered)
Mitchell caught a 22-yard reception against the Vikings on Sunday night, but he only had one target. He finished with the fewest snaps and routes run among the Colts' wide receivers. Mitchell belongs on your watch list and not your fantasy roster.
Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders (1.4% rostered)
McCaffrey has had three total targets over the last four games. He'll need Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown or Olamide Zaccheaus to miss time in order to become fantasy relevant.
Tight end
Top performer
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (97.8% rostered, 88.4% started)
Bowers is on fire. He's had five straight games with at least 10 fantasy points, and four of those have topped 15 points. The only Raider to outpace him in targets this week was Jakobi Meyers, who had 11. With the Raiders on bye in Week 10, you'll need to find a replacement tight end to fill Bowers' spot. The good news? Las Vegas has one of the most favorable schedules for tight ends for the rest of the season. Bowers will keep capitalizing, no matter who's throwing the ball. He's remains a strong TE1 option moving forward.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers (0.4% rostered)
Sanders had a standout performance against the Saints, finishing with a season-high 12.7 fantasy points. He showcased his athleticism with a 46-yard catch-and-run, complete with an impressive hurdle and a superb catch in one-on-one coverage. Plus, he drew a crucial defensive pass interference penalty while the Panthers were driving for the win. In fact, Sanders has scored 10 or more fantasy points in three of his last four games and has seen five or more targets in three of those outings. While we know the Panthers aren't a fantasy football powerhouse, Sanders is definitely a tight end to keep an eye on, especially for managers in deeper formats.
Theo Johnson, New York Giants (1.3% rostered)
Johnson had a season-high six targets and scored 14.1 fantasy points against the Commanders on Sunday. While the Giants' passing game isn't the most prolific and fellow rookie Nabers commanding a ton of targets, Johnson has run the fourth-most routes on the team. With the Giants' favorable rest of season schedule for tight ends, he deserves a spot on your watch list and could be worth stashing in TE premium leagues.