Fantasy football rookie watch: Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and Marvin Harrison Jr. deliver

The performances of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (17.7 fantasy points), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (16.4) and New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (15.4) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 10 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.
So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?
Quarterbacks
Top performers
Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (50.5% rostered, 15.3% started): The Broncos might have lost a heartbreaker to the Chiefs on Sunday, but Nix stood tall. He finished with 16.1 fantasy points, including a beautiful touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton. That 32-yard toss was Nix's longest touchdown by air yards this season. He's clearly in full command of the offense, and head coach Sean Payton continues to impress as a playcaller. Despite Denver's playoff chances dropping to 29.7% after the loss, Nix remains a solid QB2 as we edge closer to the fantasy playoffs. He faces a Falcons defense in Week 11 that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (entering Week 10).
Keep 'em rostered
Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (98.6% rostered, 76.9% started): The Steelers' defense was a tough matchup for Daniels, resulting in his second-worst fantasy performance of the season. It's not all that surprising, though, as Pittsburgh is skilled at limiting quarterbacks with Daniels' skill set, especially considering it faces two-time MVP Lamar Jackson twice each year. The Steelers blitzed Daniels heavily, and he struggled at times, averaging just 6.0 yards per attempt -- his lowest of the season. The Commanders also did a solid job limiting his rushing production. On a positive note, Daniels didn't turn the ball over, which is impressive against a defense like Pittsburgh's. Fantasy managers shouldn't panic over this performance. Daniels will bounce back in Week 11 against the Eagles and has earned his spot as a must-start QB1 every week.
Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (47.6% rostered, 11.6% started): Williams has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in three straight games since returning from the Week 7 bye. He struggled when blitzed and on deep throws (15-plus air yards) Sunday against the Patriots. Add to that to Williams' receivers not getting separation, and it has led to some ugly results, like the nine sacks he took against the Patriots. The Bears' coaching staff is not doing a great job positioning Williams for success. As the fantasy playoffs near, Williams is no longer a must-hold, especially with other QB2 options, such as Bo Nix, Justin Herbert and Matthew Stafford, widely available.
Drake Maye, New England Patriots (11.6% rostered, 3.6% started): Maye finished with 11.7 fantasy points against the Bears on Sunday. Not a big surprise, considering Chicago had allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks entering Week 10. In his past five games, Maye has scored 15 or more fantasy points three times. The Patriots leaned on their defense to get the win against the Bears. Maye's dual-threat ability makes him worth considering in deeper superflex formats. Looking ahead to Week 11, he could have a more productive game against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks. For now, Maye is best viewed as a QB2 in superflex leagues.
Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.6% rostered): For Penix to see playing time, Kirk Cousins would need to dramatically underperform or get injured.
Running backs
Top performers
Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (70.9% rostered, 25.3% started): Whenever Irving gets his hands on the football, he seems to make something happen. Sunday against the 49ers was no different. Irving, playing through a toe injury, logged 16 touches and put up 17.7 fantasy points. Here's the trend: Every time he has had double-digit touches this season, he has hit double-digit fantasy points. The Buccaneers are on a bye in Week 11 but face the Giants in Week 12, and New York just allowed 24.9 fantasy points to Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard. Look at Irving as a flex option with upside in Week 12.
Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (79.8% rostered, 60.8% started)
Eric Moody evaluates Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s fantasy stock after a nice game vs. the Panthers.
Tracy was one of the few bright spots for the Giants on Sunday against the Panthers. He handled 19 touches and scored 15.4 fantasy points. However, his fumble on the first play of overtime proved costly, sealing New York's fate. Tracy's workload has been consistent, with at least 17 touches in four of his past five games. Looking ahead, he also has one of the most favorable schedules for a fantasy running back. The Giants could lean more on Tracy and the running game with Daniel Jones struggling. Tracy remains a solid RB2.
Others to watch
Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (57.2% rostered): Brooks was listed as questionable for Week 10 after being removed from injured reserve, but he was ultimately ruled out against the Giants. This season looks like a lost one for Brooks, especially with Hubbard's impressive play. Hubbard's performance even led Carolina to extend his contract last week. He's averaging 19.1 touches and 16.2 fantasy points per game, making it hard for fantasy managers to justify holding on to Brooks, particularly in shallower formats.
Braelon Allen, New York Jets (21.9% rostered): Allen finished with eight touches, totaling just 4.4 fantasy points, while Breece Hall saw 14 touches and put up 12.3 points in the Jets' blowout loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The bottom line: Allen's fantasy relevance is directly tied to Hall's health.
Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (19.0% rostered): Davis' fantasy value is minimal as long as James Cook is in the lineup. Remember, back in Week 6 with Cook inactive, Davis racked up 18.2 fantasy points on 23 touches. If you have bench space, stash Davis there.
Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (5.2% rostered): Christian McCaffrey made his season debut against the Buccaneers, finishing with 19 touches and 16.7 fantasy points. Jordan Mason was a full practice participant on Wednesday and Friday, which puts Guerendo on the backburner for now. He belongs on your watch list and not your fantasy roster.
MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (7.1% rostered): The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve in mid-September because of an ankle injury, and he's still there. Emanuel Wilson has solidified himself as the No. 2 back behind starter Josh Jacobs. This should continue coming out of the Packers' Week 10 bye. Keep Lloyd on your watch list rather than on your fantasy roster.
Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (3.4% rostered): Vidal was active against the Titans on Sunday. His fantasy value depends on JK Dobbins' and Gus Edwards' health.
Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (16.0% rostered): Benson remains the backup to James Conner, who's been outstanding this season. Conner has had 19 or more touches in eight out of nine games. Conner scored a season high 22.3 fantasy points against the Jets on Sunday. Benson's value hinges on Conner's health, though Conner has yet to play a full season in his career. If Conner ever were to miss time, Benson would share the workload with Emari Demercado.
Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (4.7% rostered): Kareem Hunt once again dominated the backfield touches Sunday against the Broncos with 21 and scored 17.0 fantasy points. Steele's fantasy value depends on Hunt's availability. Keep Steele on your watch list instead of your roster.
Audric Estime, Denver Broncos (1.1% rostered): Estime led the Broncos' backfield in snaps, touches (14), and fantasy points (5.3) against the Chiefs in Week 10. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for just five touches. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been unpredictable with his running back usage, but Estime is worth an add in all leagues -- even if he's not a must-start just yet.
Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (5.5% rostered): Wright's only game this season with 10 or more rushing attempts also happens to be his best fantasy performance. That's no coincidence. De'Von Achane has been dominating the Dolphins backfield, handling 16 or more touches in four straight games. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert's role has seen a decline. Wright's fantasy value still depends heavily on Achane's health moving forward.
Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (15.9% rostered): Corum has just 12 touches over the last four games. Meanwhile, starter Kyren Williams has had 20+ touches in each of those games. Rams head coach Sean McVay prefers relying on one running back. Corum's fantasy value hinges on Williams' health.
Wide receivers
Top performers
Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (97.5% rostered, 58.5% started): The Cardinals' offense tore apart the Jets' defense Sunday, and even with Arizona amassing a huge lead, Harrison joined the action. He hauled in all five of his targets, putting up 16.4 fantasy points. This was a promising outing, marking his second double-digit fantasy performance since Week 5. The Cardinals have a bye in Week 11, but they'll return to face the Seahawks in Week 12, going up against a defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Harrison is back in the WR2 mix.
Keep 'em rostered
Malik Nabers, New York Giants (99.4% rostered, 92.5% started)
There's a mix of pros and cons with Nabers' current situation on the Giants. He led New York with 10 targets against the Panthers on Sunday, catching six for 50 yards. With 61 receptions, Nabers has tied Puka Nacua's 2023 record for the most by a player in his first eight career games. However, quarterback Daniel Jones missed him on three targets, struggling when pressure and blitzed by Carolina. Nabers has averaged just 11.9 fantasy points per game during his past four outings, but there's a silver lining: He has had eight or more targets in each of those games. After the Week 11 bye, the Giants have a favorable schedule for wide receivers, with matchups against the Buccaneers and Cowboys in Weeks 12 and 13. Nabers could be a savvy trade target right now -- this is an opportunity to pick him up and potentially see big returns in the fantasy playoffs.
Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars (88.7% rostered, 38.3% started): Mac Jones stepped in for the injured Trevor Lawrence on Sunday, making his first start in nearly a year. It was a tough outing -- Jones managed just 5.2 fantasy points against the Vikings, and Thomas saw only three targets, finishing with 3.2 points. The Vikings ran a staggering 39 more plays than the Jaguars, marking the highest play differential in any game over the past two seasons. On the positive side, Thomas' chest injury seems to be behind him, and with Lawrence likely back under center, he's positioned to bounce back. Next up? A Lions defense that has been generous to wide receivers, allowing the third-most fantasy points per game heading into Week 10.
Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears (60.5% rostered, 16.6% started): One bright spot for Odunze is that he has seen six or more targets in three straight games. However, he managed only 5.3 fantasy points against the Patriots on Sunday. Odunze didn't log as many snaps as DJ Moore and Keenan Allen but ran a similar number of routes. A key observation: He wasn't on the field during the Bears' two-tight-end sets. Still, the rookie ranks second on the team with 44 targets and leads in receiving yards (391). While Chicago has one of the most favorable remaining schedules for wide receivers, Williams will need to improve his play for Odunze to truly capitalize.
Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers (84.8% rostered, 46.0% started): The Chargers didn't lean heavily on Justin Herbert and the passing game against the Titans, with Herbert attempting only 18 passes. McConkey saw just two targets, finishing with just 7.2 fantasy points, but he logged a similar snap count and ran nearly as many routes as Quentin Johnston. Now, Johnston did find the end zone, but with the red-hot Bengals up next in Week 11, the Chargers are likely to air it out more. McConkey remains a solid flex play in most leagues.
Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills (63.8% rostered): Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced Coleman won't play against the Colts on Sunday because of a wrist injury after missing practice all week. McDermott hinted he might miss additional time beyond this game, which isn't ideal with a home matchup against the undefeated Chiefs in Week 11. Coleman should remain rostered, but his inconsistent target volume -- surpassing five targets in only two games this season -- makes him a risky fantasy start right now.
Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers (47.6% rostered): With Hubbard rushing for a career-high 153 yards, including 103 after initial contact, the Panthers didn't need much from the passing game. Bryce Young threw only 25 passes, and Legette finished with four targets, totaling 7.0 fantasy points. Legette led the Panthers in snaps and routes run, but rookie Jalen Coker actually led the team with eight targets. Both Legette and Coker should stay heavily involved in Carolina's receiver rotation, especially after the trades of Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo. However, Adam Thielen's role is still in question once he returns from injured reserve. The Panthers' remaining schedule is favorable for receivers, so Legette stays on the flex radar in deeper leagues in Week 12 coming out of their Week 11 bye.
Jalen McMillan, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27.2% rostered): McMillan was active on Sunday against the 49ers after missing Week 9 against the Chiefs because of a hamstring injury, but he didn't play a single offensive snap. That's surprising, especially with Mike Evans sidelined for three straight games as he recovers from his own hamstring issue. McMillan is worth rostering in deeper leagues, but we have no idea what the Buccaneers' receiver room will look like after their Week 11 bye, when Evans might be back.
Ricky Pearsall, WR, San Francisco 49ers (25.0% rostered): Pearsall is facing stiff competition for targets with Deebo Samuel Sr., George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and McCaffrey, but he made a big impact against the Buccaneers. The rookie hauled in four of six targets for 73 yards and his first touchdown. Since making his NFL debut, he has scored 11 or more fantasy points in two out of three games. He took advantage of a favorable matchup against the Bucs' secondary on Sunday, and next faces a Seahawks defense in Week 11 that gives up the ninth most fantasy points per game to wide receivers. He's best viewed as a flex option in deeper leagues for Week 11.
Others to watch
Ja'Lynn Polk, New England Patriots (7.0% rostered): Polk should be on your watch list, but the reality is that he's not a key component of the Patriots' passing game with DeMario Douglas, K.J. Osborn and Kayshon Boutte being higher on the receiver pecking order. Polk did catch his only target for a touchdown on Sunday against the Bears.
Adonai Mitchell, Indianapolis Colts (8.2% rostered): The Colts are adjusting well to life without Michael Pittman Jr., and Mitchell is stepping up as one of the key beneficiaries. He finished with six targets and posted a season-high 13.1 fantasy points, leading the receiver group in snaps and matching Alec Pierce in routes run. Mitchell, Pierce and Josh Downs showed strong chemistry on the field. Mitchell's fantasy value still depends on Pittman's health, but given how well all three receivers performed, the Colts don't need to rush Pittman back. Plus, they're heading into a favorable Week 11 matchup against a Jets defense that got torched by Kyler Murray and the Cardinals on Sunday.
Luke McCaffrey, Washington Commanders (1.3% rostered): McCaffrey has had five total targets over the past four games. He'll need Terry McLaurin, Noah Brown or Olamide Zaccheaus to miss time in order to become fantasy relevant.
Tight end
Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders (97.0% rostered): The Raiders are on a bye this week. Bowers has had five straight games with at least 10 fantasy points, and four of those have topped 15 points. He leads the Raiders in targets (73) and receiving yards (580), and Las Vegas has one of the most favorable schedules for tight ends for the rest of the season. Bowers remains a strong TE1 option against the Dolphins in Week 11.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, Carolina Panthers (0.8% rostered): Sanders scored a season-high 12.7 fantasy points against the Saints back in Week 9 and followed that up with 8.8 fantasy points against the Giants on Sunday, including his first touchdown. It was the first time this season Sanders was targeted on a pass to the end zone. It was just Sanders' third red zone target this season. While we know the Panthers aren't a fantasy football powerhouse, Sanders remains a tight end to keep an eye on, especially for managers in deeper formats.
Theo Johnson, New York Giants (2.9% rostered): Johnson has had at least six targets and scored 8.0 or more fantasy points in two consecutive games. He played the second-most snaps on the team Sunday against the Panthers. Johnson also ran nearly as many routes as Nabers, Jalin Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson. With the Giants' favorable rest-of-season schedule for tight ends, Johnson deserves a spot on your watch list and could be worth stashing in TE-premium leagues.