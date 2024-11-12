Fantasy football rookie watch: Bo Nix, Bucky Irving and Marvin Harrison Jr. deliver

Open Extended Reactions

The performances of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (17.7 fantasy points), Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (16.4) and New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (15.4) gave fantasy managers a big boost in their Week 10 matchups. But things didn't go as smoothly for other rookies.

So, what statistical tidbits should you know about, and which rookies deserve your attention moving forward?

Quarterbacks

Top performers

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (50.5% rostered, 15.3% started): The Broncos might have lost a heartbreaker to the Chiefs on Sunday, but Nix stood tall. He finished with 16.1 fantasy points, including a beautiful touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton. That 32-yard toss was Nix's longest touchdown by air yards this season. He's clearly in full command of the offense, and head coach Sean Payton continues to impress as a playcaller. Despite Denver's playoff chances dropping to 29.7% after the loss, Nix remains a solid QB2 as we edge closer to the fantasy playoffs. He faces a Falcons defense in Week 11 that has allowed the seventh-most fantasy points to quarterbacks (entering Week 10).

Keep 'em rostered

Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (98.6% rostered, 76.9% started): The Steelers' defense was a tough matchup for Daniels, resulting in his second-worst fantasy performance of the season. It's not all that surprising, though, as Pittsburgh is skilled at limiting quarterbacks with Daniels' skill set, especially considering it faces two-time MVP Lamar Jackson twice each year. The Steelers blitzed Daniels heavily, and he struggled at times, averaging just 6.0 yards per attempt -- his lowest of the season. The Commanders also did a solid job limiting his rushing production. On a positive note, Daniels didn't turn the ball over, which is impressive against a defense like Pittsburgh's. Fantasy managers shouldn't panic over this performance. Daniels will bounce back in Week 11 against the Eagles and has earned his spot as a must-start QB1 every week.

Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (47.6% rostered, 11.6% started): Williams has scored fewer than 10 fantasy points in three straight games since returning from the Week 7 bye. He struggled when blitzed and on deep throws (15-plus air yards) Sunday against the Patriots. Add to that to Williams' receivers not getting separation, and it has led to some ugly results, like the nine sacks he took against the Patriots. The Bears' coaching staff is not doing a great job positioning Williams for success. As the fantasy playoffs near, Williams is no longer a must-hold, especially with other QB2 options, such as Bo Nix, Justin Herbert and Matthew Stafford, widely available.

Drake Maye, New England Patriots (11.6% rostered, 3.6% started): Maye finished with 11.7 fantasy points against the Bears on Sunday. Not a big surprise, considering Chicago had allowed the fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks entering Week 10. In his past five games, Maye has scored 15 or more fantasy points three times. The Patriots leaned on their defense to get the win against the Bears. Maye's dual-threat ability makes him worth considering in deeper superflex formats. Looking ahead to Week 11, he could have a more productive game against the Rams. Los Angeles has allowed the eighth-most passing yards per game to quarterbacks. For now, Maye is best viewed as a QB2 in superflex leagues.

Michael Penix Jr., Atlanta Falcons (0.6% rostered): For Penix to see playing time, Kirk Cousins would need to dramatically underperform or get injured.

Running backs

Top performers

Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (70.9% rostered, 25.3% started): Whenever Irving gets his hands on the football, he seems to make something happen. Sunday against the 49ers was no different. Irving, playing through a toe injury, logged 16 touches and put up 17.7 fantasy points. Here's the trend: Every time he has had double-digit touches this season, he has hit double-digit fantasy points. The Buccaneers are on a bye in Week 11 but face the Giants in Week 12, and New York just allowed 24.9 fantasy points to Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard. Look at Irving as a flex option with upside in Week 12.

Tyrone Tracy Jr., New York Giants (79.8% rostered, 60.8% started)

play 1:06 Eric Moody: Tyrone Tracy Jr. remains firmly on RB2 radar Eric Moody evaluates Tyrone Tracy Jr.'s fantasy stock after a nice game vs. the Panthers.

Tracy was one of the few bright spots for the Giants on Sunday against the Panthers. He handled 19 touches and scored 15.4 fantasy points. However, his fumble on the first play of overtime proved costly, sealing New York's fate. Tracy's workload has been consistent, with at least 17 touches in four of his past five games. Looking ahead, he also has one of the most favorable schedules for a fantasy running back. The Giants could lean more on Tracy and the running game with Daniel Jones struggling. Tracy remains a solid RB2.

Others to watch

Jonathon Brooks, Carolina Panthers (57.2% rostered): Brooks was listed as questionable for Week 10 after being removed from injured reserve, but he was ultimately ruled out against the Giants. This season looks like a lost one for Brooks, especially with Hubbard's impressive play. Hubbard's performance even led Carolina to extend his contract last week. He's averaging 19.1 touches and 16.2 fantasy points per game, making it hard for fantasy managers to justify holding on to Brooks, particularly in shallower formats.

Braelon Allen, New York Jets (21.9% rostered): Allen finished with eight touches, totaling just 4.4 fantasy points, while Breece Hall saw 14 touches and put up 12.3 points in the Jets' blowout loss to the Cardinals on Sunday. The bottom line: Allen's fantasy relevance is directly tied to Hall's health.

Ray Davis, Buffalo Bills (19.0% rostered): Davis' fantasy value is minimal as long as James Cook is in the lineup. Remember, back in Week 6 with Cook inactive, Davis racked up 18.2 fantasy points on 23 touches. If you have bench space, stash Davis there.

Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers (5.2% rostered): Christian McCaffrey made his season debut against the Buccaneers, finishing with 19 touches and 16.7 fantasy points. Jordan Mason was a full practice participant on Wednesday and Friday, which puts Guerendo on the backburner for now. He belongs on your watch list and not your fantasy roster.

MarShawn Lloyd, Green Bay Packers (7.1% rostered): The Packers placed Lloyd on injured reserve in mid-September because of an ankle injury, and he's still there. Emanuel Wilson has solidified himself as the No. 2 back behind starter Josh Jacobs. This should continue coming out of the Packers' Week 10 bye. Keep Lloyd on your watch list rather than on your fantasy roster.

Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers (3.4% rostered): Vidal was active against the Titans on Sunday. His fantasy value depends on JK Dobbins' and Gus Edwards' health.

Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals (16.0% rostered): Benson remains the backup to James Conner, who's been outstanding this season. Conner has had 19 or more touches in eight out of nine games. Conner scored a season high 22.3 fantasy points against the Jets on Sunday. Benson's value hinges on Conner's health, though Conner has yet to play a full season in his career. If Conner ever were to miss time, Benson would share the workload with Emari Demercado.

Carson Steele, RB, Kansas City Chiefs (4.7% rostered): Kareem Hunt once again dominated the backfield touches Sunday against the Broncos with 21 and scored 17.0 fantasy points. Steele's fantasy value depends on Hunt's availability. Keep Steele on your watch list instead of your roster.

Audric Estime, Denver Broncos (1.1% rostered): Estime led the Broncos' backfield in snaps, touches (14), and fantasy points (5.3) against the Chiefs in Week 10. Meanwhile, Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin combined for just five touches. Broncos head coach Sean Payton has been unpredictable with his running back usage, but Estime is worth an add in all leagues -- even if he's not a must-start just yet.

Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins (5.5% rostered): Wright's only game this season with 10 or more rushing attempts also happens to be his best fantasy performance. That's no coincidence. De'Von Achane has been dominating the Dolphins backfield, handling 16 or more touches in four straight games. Meanwhile, Raheem Mostert's role has seen a decline. Wright's fantasy value still depends heavily on Achane's health moving forward.

Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams (15.9% rostered): Corum has just 12 touches over the last four games. Meanwhile, starter Kyren Williams has had 20+ touches in each of those games. Rams head coach Sean McVay prefers relying on one running back. Corum's fantasy value hinges on Williams' health.

Wide receivers

Top performers

Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals (97.5% rostered, 58.5% started): The Cardinals' offense tore apart the Jets' defense Sunday, and even with Arizona amassing a huge lead, Harrison joined the action. He hauled in all five of his targets, putting up 16.4 fantasy points. This was a promising outing, marking his second double-digit fantasy performance since Week 5. The Cardinals have a bye in Week 11, but they'll return to face the Seahawks in Week 12, going up against a defense that has allowed the ninth-most fantasy points to wide receivers. Harrison is back in the WR2 mix.