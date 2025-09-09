        <
          Expected fantasy points (xFP): 2025 leaderboard for QBs

          • Mike ClaySep 9, 2025, 02:44 PM
          Expected fantasy points (xFP) strip away player talent and efficiency and focus solely on opportunity.

          FORP -- fantasy points over replacement player -- is the difference between a player's actual fantasy point total (FF Pts) and his xFP (expected total).

          Quarterback adjustments are made as follows:

          Pass attempts: No change

          Pass completions: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected completion percentage based on depth of throw, location and target position

          Passing yardage: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected yardage based on depth of throw, location and target position

          Passing touchdowns: Passing xTD

          Interceptions: Pass attempts multiplied by a passer's expected interceptions based on depth of throw, location and target position

          Rushing attempts: No change

          Rushing yardage: Rush attempts multiplied by a rusher's expected yardage based type of rushing attempt

          Rushing touchdowns: Rushing xTD

          Two-point conversions: xTD multiplied by the league average two-point rate

          Fumbles lost: Touches multiplied by the league average rate

          Here are the 2025 xFP leaders at quarterback: