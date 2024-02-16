Weekend watch: Stadium Series preview and more

Open Extended Reactions

All eyes on East Rutherford this weekend, as the NHL's Stadium Series first pits the Philadelphia Flyers against the New Jersey Devils on Saturday, before the New York Rangers and New York Islanders face off Sunday. With just a bit of snow anticipated Saturday morning, and near-ideal temperatures for outdoor play expected all weekend, fans in attendance and those of us at home are in for a treat.

Not that invested fantasy managers need much encouragement in slotting him into their lineups, but Jack Hughes appears poised to shine on the big stage Saturday. After suffering Thursday's frustrating loss to the Kings, in which he was visibly peeved, the Devils' star is likely to put on a show. Much more available in ESPN Fantasy leagues, Ondrej Palat should be sufficiently recovered from this week's illness to serve as top-six scoring threat on a line with Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt. Goalie Nico Daws has allowed only five total goals in his past three appearances. One the Flyers' side of the puck, Travis Konecny has been absolutely sizzling of late, while shot-blocking machine Nick Seeler - averaging 2.3 fantasy points/game this past month - presents as a largely available asset in the ESPN game.

Sunday afternoon, the Rangers will endeavor to win their seventh-straight when they face the Islanders for the first time this campaign. Beyond New York's top-class of fantasy characters, forward Jimmy Vesey could serve as a dark horse within the top-six if Blake Wheeler - injured Thursday - isn't able to suit up. Isles veteran Kyle Palmieri - riding a six-game point streak - is one of my favorite sleeper commodities altogether this weekend.

Stock Up

Viktor Arvidsson, F, Los Angeles Kings: Making his season debut, Arvidsson fired five shots on net and earned four penalty minutes in New Jersey on Thursday. Skating on a scoring line with Trevor Moore and Phillip Danault, and with the extra skater, the points should come soon for Jack Hughes' current BFF. Arvidsson remains available in nearly three-quarters of ESPN.com leagues.

Rickard Rakell, F, Pittsburgh Penguins: Replacing an injured Jake Guentzel on a Penguins' top line with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, the winger earned two assists - both of them on Crosby goals - in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks. With Guentzel out weeks with an upper-body injury, here's a fresh chance for Rakell to finally make something of this disappointing campaign.

Stock Down

Stuart Skinner, G, Edmonton Oilers: Preferably not against the Stars on Saturday, when taking all factors into account. Dallas is averaging 4.29 goals/game since Dec. 29. Skinner has surrendered 12 in his past three. That math certainly doesn't support starting Edmonton's No. 1 when there are so many other goaltending options available.

Streamer Specials

Pyotr Kochetkov, G, Carolina Hurricanes Between the only two netminders scheduled to start Friday, it's easy to side with the one competing for a mostly healthy playoff-bound team against the 2-7-1 Coyotes. Plus, rostered in only 38% of ESPN.com leagues, Kochetkov has played well of late.

Mackenzie Blackwood, G, San Jose Sharks: The Sharks' netminder is riding a four-game win streak in which he's averaged 6.9 fantasy points/game in standard ESPN.com leagues. San Jose hosts the banged-up Blue Jackets on Saturday. That strikes as a winning fantasy formula to me. Should Kaapo Kahkonen instead get the nod, he should also manage well enough.

Anton Forsberg, G, Ottawa Senators: I'm all over the Ottawa netminder If he gets the start against his old Blackhawks team on Saturday. Tuesday's 37-save win should help bolster Forsberg's confidence, while Chicago struggles to put the puck in the net. (Connor Bedard can only do so much.) I also expect a solid response from the Senators after Thursday's dismal loss to the Ducks - having likely received a collective earful from Claude Giroux, who was not happy after that "effort".

Juuso Valimaki, D, Arizona Coyotes: The Coyotes are the only team to play both Friday and Sunday, when most everyone else is off. So there are precious (bonus) fantasy points to be enjoyed from a defender like Valimaki, who blocks shots, throws hits, and pitches in the odd point. Managers with streaming flexibility should give him, and other Arizona skaters, temporary consideration based on the schedule alone.