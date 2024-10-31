Open Extended Reactions

That new, young winger is fitting in A-OK in Philadelphia, isn't he? One of a small handful of rookies to satisfy preseason expectations to date, Matvei Michkov has four goals, three primary assists, and two secondary helpers through 10 contests. His individual expected goals of 2.74 ixG (per Evolving Hockey) ranks fourth on the team, while the six points with the man-advantage tops the Flyers' table. Skating on a No. 1 line and power play, Michkov's compete level is through the roof. You can tell he's played with full-grown men in the KHL before. The 19-year-old himself -- no behemoth by any measuring stick -- is only going to grow bigger and stronger as well.

Sure there are going to be some off nights, and that 21.1 shooting percentage is bound to regress, but the seventh-overall draft selection (2023) is, so far, competing as advertised. He should be rostered in all fantasy leagues of reasonable size, in the here and now.

Here are a few other notable rookies to consider adding to your roster at present. And several we should keep on the fantasy radar through the weeks and months to come.

Macklin Celebrini, F, San Jose Sharks (53.1% rostered in ESPN leagues): He's due back soonish. At last check, the Sharks' top draft pick was roughly slated to return from a lower-body injury within the first two weeks of November. That's not long from now. In his one and only game this season, Celebrini scored a goal and contributed an assist in 17:35 minutes of ice-time. The Sharks aren't going to rush their best young player. Whenever healthy, he should be ready to pick it right back up. Managers with an available IR spot might want to grab the 18-year-old now.

Logan Stankoven, F, Dallas Stars (30.0%): He's averaging a point/game, including three with the extra skater, while skating on a Stars' top line with center Roope Hintz and Jason Robertson (maybe Jamie Benn versus the Panthers Friday). As a fantasy manager, what more do you reasonably want from a first-year (sort of) player? The greatest current Calder challenger to Michkov outside of the crease, Stankoven will pace out at 2.0 fantasy points/game by season's end. You'll see.

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens (46.7%): This kid is electrifying and a joy to watch. He can also be a defensive liability at times, but that's a bigger concern for coach Martin St. Louis than you as a fantasy manager. As long as Hutson remains in the Canadiens' top-four and on the secondary power play, he deserves consideration in deeper leagues. The 20-year-old also leads all rookie defenders with the most blocked shots (19) and it isn't close.

Justus Annunen, G, Colorado Avalanche (20.0%): Tell you what, the rookie netminder has been the best performer between Colorado's pipes by multiple country miles. Winner of four-straight, Annunen's .905 SV% and 2.48 GAA is far superior to Alexandar Georgiev's numbers (.822 SV%, 4.62 GAA) and those put up by Kaapo Kahkonen in his only appearance to date. The young Finn has also earned his managers 14.8 fantasy points in standard competition heading into Thursday, 14th most in the league, while Georgiev is behaving as a massive negative-integered liability (dead-last at -20.8). If you need goalie help, give Annunen a look.

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames (25.3%): After an impressive 3-0 start, the Flames' netminder has since endured two less successful outings versus Winnipeg and Utah. While Calgary's roster remains in rebuild mode, Wolf would be best utilized as a streaming option when the match-up makes most sense. Next Tuesday's tilt with the struggling Canadiens presents as one such opportunity.

Maxim Tsyplakov, F, New York Islanders (1.6%): The Islanders have only 22 goals total through 10 games and somehow the (if just barely) rookie still has five points. Not an outstanding figure by any means, but equal to the current tally by both Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal. He also has 24 hits, one shy of team leader Jean-Gabriel Pageau. If the 26-year-old winger sticks on the top line and starts to shoot more, he could morph into a worthy pickup in deeper fantasy leagues. Tsyplakov scored 31 goals in 65 games with Moscow Spartak in the KHL this past season. Not the NHL, but not a kids' league either.

Will Smith, F, San Jose Sharks (2.9%): It isn't happening yet. Not only is Smith without a point thus far, he doesn't look consistently comfortable out there. Then there's the club's plan to occasionally bench the fourth overall draft pick from 2023 as a healthy scratch, which has already happened three times. On the upside, GM Mike Grier recently said there weren't any plans to send Smith to the AHL. So, once the teen finds his stride and breaks out for a handful, he could sashay back into the deeper fantasy-league fold. But until then, Smith doesn't merit rostering in re-draft leagues of any variety.

Cutter Gauthier, F, Anaheim Ducks (3.9%): After a dull start to the campaign, Gauthier has three assists on 12 shots in his past four games. That's more like it. Skating on a line and power play with Trevor Zegras and Alex Killorn, the Boston College alum remains a work in progress. He could end up a valuable performer in deep fantasy competition by season's end, but we have a ways to go. That first goal should serve as a solid first step.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks (5.7%): The 22-year-old has been flat-out outstanding to date, posting a perfect 5-0 record, including two shutouts, along with a 1.20 GAA and .959 SV%. Unfortunately, ESPN Fantasy leagues don't count stats in the AHL. So until Askarov bolts from the Barracuda to join the big-leaguers in San Jose, he doesn't boast much fantasy purpose outside of dynasty/keeper competition. Once called up -- it has to happen at some point -- there's also the issue of netminding for one of the most porous, and weak overall, teams in the NHL. But I'm still more than a little excited about this elite goaltending prospect and his fantasy potential. Well see.