While the loss of Connor McDavid for two to three weeks to an ankle injury is unquestionably detrimental to the Oilers, the fantasy fallout is worth considering. According to Wednesday's lines in practice, veteran forward Jeff Skinner is about to enjoy a fresh lease as member of the top-six within the team's lineup. Edmonton's offseason acquisition is presently slated to skate on a scoring unit with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman. Rostered in only 52% of ESPN Fantasy leagues, the former 82-point contributor -- only two years ago -- will again get the chance to pitch in with a gifted center and physical winger as linemates.

In McDavid's absence, Mattias Ekholm also now finds himself on Edmonton's top power play. With two points with the extra skater already to his credit, the defender -- along with his considerable shot and voracity for shooting -- rises the ranks as a fantasy blueliner worth rostering even more than before. One of the best players for the Oilers this early season, Ekholm could see another uptick in fantasy points earned. Available in more than 30% of leagues, he's already averaging 2.2/game in standard leagues.

However disadvantageous altogether, when missing their superstar in the past, Edmonton has risen to the productive occasion. Next skater up, and all that. I'm now looking at some of the team's underperforming fantasy stars - Hyman and Nugent-Hopkins in particular - to contribute extra when the Oilers set to battle 11 opponents between now and Nov. 21.