Open Extended Reactions

There's little question, competition for the Calder Trophy would be shaping up differently if one of the league's top rookies hadn't already missed a chunk of time. Despite losing a dozen games to injury, Macklin Celebrini sits third in the NHL rookie scoring race behind Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov and Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson. While Michkov and his 27 points comfortably eclipses all others, Celebrini has been on a near identical point/game stride since Nov. 18. All the while averaging more than 20 minutes of ice time, shooting on net more than any other member of the San Jose Sharks, pitching in on the power play, and comfortably leading his club in faceoff wins (99). The 11 blocked shots in 12 contests also provide a nice fantasy bonus.

In fact, over that 12-game stretch, Celebrini banged out an average of 2.4 fantasy points/contest in ESPN standard leagues. More than any other San Jose skater, including Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jake Walman. Plenty enough to justify rostering the first-overall draft pick in just about any league. The odd off-stretch -- he's still only 18 and the Sharks aren't exactly legit playoff contenders -- will be smoothed out by off-setting fantasy-rich outings. Especially if he continues to fire the puck on net with such enthusiasm.

San Jose advisor Doug Weight recently spoke to Celebrini's investment in becoming the best player possible. Paraphrasing: Everything this kid does - meals, off-ice preparation, sleep, everything - falls in line with improving his personal game and giving his squad the best shot possible at winning. He's only going to get better and better, and he's available in approximately 30% of ESPN Fantasy leagues. Not likely for much longer.

Here are a few other fantasy-relevant notes regarding this year's current crop of NHL rookies:

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch on ESPN+

Rocking right now

Matvei Michkov, F, Philadelphia Flyers (66.3%): Pacing out at a point/game all season, with 17 in 14 since watching a pair of contests from the press box, the rookie serves as the club's most valuable fantasy forward not-named Travis Konecny. Developing impressive chemistry with top-six linemates Owen Tippett and Morgan Frost, he also leads the Flyers with 12 power-play points. Michkov should be rostered in all but the shallowest of ESPN Fantasy standard leagues.

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens (41.9%): The 20-year-old defenseman is morphing into a fantasy stalwart in front of our very eyes. Riding a seven-game point streak (eight assists), Hutson is also consistently shooting on net and blocking shots. Would 2.3 fantasy points/contest help your squad? Because that's the blueliner's haul through this pleasantly productive run. He's also skating heavy minutes and improving on his plus/minus rating.

Getting there

Will Smith, F, San Jose Sharks (3.4%): Banged up right now, the fourth-overall pick in 2023 started to give us a good idea of what he's capable before falling hurt. After sitting again as a healthy scratch (part of the development plan) Nov. 21 in St. Louis, Smith erupted for three goals and four assists in one four-game stretch. (He also finished minus-three with zero points in last week's ugly 8-1 loss to Tampa, but that was an all-around desultory group effort.) Point being, this young winger is going to put up numbers. Not consistently to start, but enough to merit monitoring. Especially when playing on a scoring line with Mikael Granlund, which he should do again, once off IR. Consider streaming the 19-year-old in redraft leagues once he appears to embark on another productive spree.

Cutter Gauthier, F, Anaheim Ducks (2.8%): After failing to register a single shot on goal through four recent games (one assist), Gauthier scored on four shots against the Senators Wednesday. Making up a middle-six line with Mason McTavish and Brock McGinn, the Boston College Alum can't yet be counted on to contribute on a consistent basis. But the recent bump in on-ice minutes, and team acquisition of physical defender Jacob Trouba -- who had just jumped on the ice before Gauthier scored in Ottawa -- bodes promisingly for down the line.

Maxim Tsyplakov, F, New York Islanders (3.2%): His role on a top scoring line has been nice. However, with both Mathew Barzal and Anthony Duclair anticipated back from injury in the foreseeable future, Tsyplakov could soon be shuffled down the lineup. Although the recent output of three goals and two assists in six games proves promising, the 26-year-old is another skater from whom we'll be expecting more once he enjoys more NHL seasoning.

Bit concerning?

Logan Stankoven, F, Dallas Stars (20.4%): That hot start feels like ages ago now. After erupting for 14 points in his first 15 games, Stankoven has since pitched in two assists in 11, while losing a pair of contests to a minor lower-body injury. Not awesome.

On the upside, the 21-year-old is currently skating on a top-six line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment, and on occasion displaying a hearty proclivity for shooting on net (seven shots last Friday against Vegas). The production will start to come once more -- a prognosis supported by the young lad's 6.73 ixG (Individual Expected Goals, courtesy Evolving Hockey) -- just not likely at the near point/game pace to which we had become accustomed earlier this year. Outside of extra-deep competition, Stankoven doesn't bring enough to fantasy table right now. Not until he goes on another run, anyway.

Goalie Update

Dustin Wolf, G, Calgary Flames (39.2%): The Calder chatter has quieted some, hasn't it? After winning four straight at home in impressively stingy fashion, the Flames' young netminder dropped three in a row on the road while allowing 14 total goals. (The weekend's 6-2 loss to Dallas was particularly dreadful.) That Wolf has started only once thus far in December is another fantasy concern.

It's Not Too Late To Play Fantasy Hockey Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



However, there's no cause to loudly sound the alarm bells right now. The 23-year-old's recent sketchy stretch is being perceived as nothing more than plain old lousy hockey from all involved, and the Flames -- 10-3-1 at the Saddledome -- are back home until the Christmas break. While Dan Vladar will continue to get the nod more often, Wolf will earn his chances too. With a look to the rest of the season, and another likely hot run in the forecast, he still merits rostering as a depth netminder in deeper leagues.

Yaroslav Askarov, G, San Jose Sharks (5.4%): Does he deserve more regular opportunities in the NHL? Offering a nod to Askarov's AHL numbers -- 8-3-1, 3 SO, 1.75 GAA, .946 SV% -- yeah probably. But the Sharks are in no rush here, nor should they be. Fresh Colorado export Alexandar Georgiev and Vitek Vanecek, both on expiring contracts, are getting paid a combined $6.3 million to 'tend NHL net in the here and now. Also keep in mind, the 14-6-0 Barracuda are interested in winning games too. Sure, we're going to see Askarov back in the bigs this season. The questions of when, and how often, are more difficult to answer. Not what his fantasy managers want to hear, but there's no justification for the Sharks to act impatiently here.

Justus Annunen, G, Nashville Predators (3.1%): Jettisoned from Colorado, the young backup is seeing limited opportunities behind No. 1 Juuse Saros for a Nashville team that can't seem to buy a win. Annunen doesn't belong on your fantasy redraft roster right now.