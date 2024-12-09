Open Extended Reactions

Every Monday, we'll mine the waiver wire for lesser-rostered performers who have the potential to help fantasy teams in a variety of leagues. We'll also present several strong streaming candidates for the immediate week ahead.

It's Not Too Late To Play Fantasy Hockey Create or join a fantasy hockey league on ESPN. New leagues start fresh weekly! Sign up today>>



First, a quick fantasy-relevant note about the trade sending Jacob Trouba to Anaheim: The fallout worth discussing about Trouba himself is minimal, considering he's already overwhelmingly rostered in ESPN Fantasy competition. Sure, the former 50-point player is going to see a bump in production with the Ducks (six assists in 24 games with the Rangers), but you either have him on your fantasy team or you don't. I'm more interested in who pairs with the new Duck defender, in light of Anaheim GM Pat Verbeek's post-trade comments:

"He plays a more stay-at-home style and with our left side, we have a lot of offensive defensemen. I think they're going to complement each other really well. We haven't really decided who he's going to play with yet. That's a work in progress to see the chemistry, but I feel very confident that whoever we put with him is going to be very good."

Young Jackson LaCombe is one such candidate. The second-year skater is already displaying a penchant for pitching in offensively. Tremendously available in ESPN Fantasy leagues, LaCombe is worth monitoring if he indeed ends up partnered with Trouba. Others who stand to benefit from this fresh presence include netminders Lukas Dostal and John Gibson. Trouba is an effective defender and penalty killer. The Ducks' Penalty kill, ninth-worse in the league, will improve.

Then there's the veteran blueliner's physical, and often menacing, on-ice presence altogether. At his most imposing, Trouba has the wherewithal to help create a little more space for some scoring forwards out there. Like Troy Terry and, when healthy again, Trevor Zegras. The ex-Ranger is going to play significant minutes. His impact on others will be tangible.

Resources: Goalie depth chart | Daily lines | Projections | Play for free | Player rater | Most added/dropped | Mock draft lobby | How to watch on ESPN+

Forwards

Teuvo Teravainen, F, Chicago Blackhawks (31.1%): Moving back to the top line with Connor Bedard under new (interim) coach Anders Sorensen, the winger skated nearly 17 minutes and pitched in a power-play assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Winnipeg. If anyone, other than Bedard, stands to benefit from the latest "new coach bump" in Chicago, Teravainen appears a realistic contender.

Matvei Michkov, F, Philadelphia Flyers (64.0%): Since taking a seat in the press box for two games, the leading Calder candidate has seven goals and eight assists in 13 games. Proving to be the real deal, Michkov should be rostered in all but the very shallowest of ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Rickard Rakell, F, Pittsburgh Penguins (44.4%): The Penguins forward is proving himself rather useful as a fantasy performer these days, pitching in four goals -- including a tally with the extra skater -- and two assists in six games. Skating on a top line and power play with Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust, the winger is one reason the Penguins have won five of their past six.

Pius Suter, F, Vancouver Canucks (4.8%): First, scope out whether Jake DeBrusk is available in your league; the former Bruin is scoring up a storm at present. If unavailable, check on Conor Garland, who's served as a pleasant fantasy surprise since the start of this campaign. Also already rostered? Then turn to Garland's current center. Logging almost 20 minutes/game, Suter has five goals and three assists in his past seven contests.

Alex Laferriere, F, Los Angeles Kings (48.6%): Skating with Phillip Danault and Kevin Fiala, Laferriere is zoned right in with three goals and three helpers in six games. With 12 goals and nine assists already, the Sophomore is well on pace for a breakout 60-plus-point season.

See also:

Defensemen

Aaron Ekblad, D, Florida Panthers (39.3%): Since Nov. 16, the former fantasy darling has scored one goal, seven assists, rifled 27 shots on net, and blocked another 18. That all works out to a tidy average of 2.2 fantasy points/outing. Not too shabby.

Lane Hutson, D, Montreal Canadiens (39.1%): The young Montreal defender has at least one assist in each of his most recent six games, including a pair with the extra skater. He also shoots on net and blocks shots often enough. Partnered with Mike Matheson, Hutson enjoyed almost 24 minutes of ice-time the other night against the Capitals.

See also:

Goaltenders

Darcy Kuemper, G, Los Angeles Kings (7.5%): The Kings' netminder was superb in his first game back from injury, denying all but one shot against a very good Wild team Saturday. Look for Kuemper to share the net with David Rittich - who himself has played well against everyone except the Sharks this past month - in the foreseeable future. Considering how well L.A. is performing altogether, both goalies merit rostering in deeper ESPN Fantasy leagues.

Scott Wedgewood, G, Colorado Avalanche (6.1%): The veteran netminder recorded his first shutout for the Avs, stopping all 25 shots in a decisive 4-0 win over the Devils on Sunday. Before losing to Carolina last week, he was also perfect in relief of Alexandar Georgiev in Buffalo, denying 22 shots in support of Colorado's dramatic comeback 5-4 victory. This keeps up, and we'll see more Wedgewood and less Georgiev in the Avalanche's crease, moving forward.

Short-term streamers

It's your league. Run it how you want. Choose your league size, customize the scoring and set the rules you want to create the fantasy hockey league you want to play in. Create your custom league for free!

New York Rangers: Playing on two "off" nights when most of the league is idle, the Rangers face the Blackhawks, Sabres, Kings, and Blues this week. If you need fantasy help up front and have yet to secure Will Cuylle, now would be the time. A too-dormant-of-late Alexis Lafreniere is also showing signs of breaking out of his recent slump. On the blue line, K'Andre Miller is benefitting from more ice time now that Trouba is California-bound.

Dylan Cozens, F, Buffalo Sabres (51.4%): Like the Rangers, the Sabres also compete when most of the league is off Monday and Wednesday, then again Saturday and Sunday. After a quieter stretch in mid-November, Cozens appears back in a rather productive groove.

Matthew Knies, F, Toronto Maple Leafs (41.7%): The Maple Leafs play the Devils, Ducks, Red Wings, and Sabres this week. Skating in Toronto's top-six and on the No. 1 power play, Knies appeals with a great deal of present-week potential. Forward Max Pacioretty also might be worth streaming in deeper fantasy leagues - as long as he sticks on a unit with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.

Dylan Holloway, F, St. Louis Blues (57.7%): The Blues forward is sizzling at present, with five goals and four assists in his past six contests. St. Louis faces Vancouver, San Jose, Dallas, and the Rangers this busy week.