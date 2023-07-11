Fantasy women's basketball tips and WNBA betting picks for Tuesday

Eric Moody explains why he likes the under for total points in the Aces-Mercury game on Tuesday night. (0:23)

Each day of the WNBA season, our team of fantasy and betting experts breaks down every game on the slate, making note of everything from injuries and lineup changes to recent trends and more.

All odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook. Times are ET.

Here's what to look for in today's games:

Seattle Storm at Washington Mystics

7 p.m. ET, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Line: Mystics -6

Money line: Storm (+210), Mystics (-260)

Total: 157 points

BPI prediction:

Mystics: 77.5% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 8.5 points

Injury report

Storm: Jewell Loyd (day-to-day)

Mystics: Elena Delle Donne (out), Natasha Cloud (day-to-day), Kristi Toliver (out), Shakira Austin (out)

Fantasy streamer: Jordan Horston (rostered in 14.1% of ESPN leagues) is back on the streaming radar with Jewell Loyd dealing with an ankle injury. With the All-Star break right around the corner, I wouldn't expect Loyd to play on Tuesday night. Horston has performed well when given more playing time. -- Moody

Fantasy streamer: Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu (rostered in 3.6% of ESPN leagues) delivered 33 fantasy points in her last game against the Liberty. There's no telling if this is a trend, but fantasy managers in deeper formats should take a chance on Fankam Mendjiadeu. -- Moody

Best bet: Mystics +6.5. The Mystics (10-8) hold a superior record to the struggling Storm (4-14), and also outperform Seattle in various statistical categories. Washington ranks higher offensive rating and defensive rating while the Storm have allowed 86.1 PPG and give up plenty of assists, rebounds. Seattle has allowed opponents to shoot a 46.8% field goal percentage against them. Washington can exploit this weakness even without Delle Donne. Seattle is also 1-4 record against the spread in their past five games. Expect the Mystics to handle business on their home court. -- Moody

Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces

10 p.m. ET, Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas

Line: Aces -17.5

Money line: Mercury (+1050), Aces (-2000)

Total: 169.5 points

BPI prediction:

Aces: 90.2% chance to win.

Projected margin of victory: 15.2 points

Injury report

Mercury: Skylar Diggins-Smith (out)

Aces: No injuries reported

Fantasy streamer: Moriah Jefferson (rostered in 46.7% of ESPN leagues) has performed well over the past four games scoring 30 fantasy points three times. She has averaged 25.2 MPG over that span and should be actively involved against an Aces team that ranks third in pace. -- Moody

Best bet: Aces -17.5. Betting against the Aces has proven to be a risky proposition this season. Because this number is so high, I am tempted to back the Mercury one cannot overlook Phoenix's struggles this season. The Mercury rank 10th in offensive rating and 11th in defensive rating, while the Aces boast remarkable depth, with four players averaging 10 or more PPG. Las Vegas holds a 6-4 record against the spread at home this season and is poised to dominate once again. The Aces' potent offense and strong defense have the potential to make this a long night for Phoenix. Las Vegas defeated the Mercury 99-79 on the road in their past matchup on June 21. -- Moody